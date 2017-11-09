Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump doesn't talk to the press -- because China told him to shut up

By       Message Daily Kos     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Valuable 2   Must Read 1   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 11/9/17

- Advertisement -

See original here

By Mark Sumner

From pixabay.com: Incompetent Trump {MID-190942}
Incompetent Trump
(Image by pixabay.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Donald Trump is tougher at a distance. His speech on North Korea notably dropped the mentions of "little Rocketman" and "fire and fury" once Trump himself was in artillery range. Arriving in China, Trump replaced the vocal criticism of Chinese trading practices with equally loud praise, saying "I don't blame China" for gaining the upper hand in trade deals and "I give China great credit."

Asked about this sudden turnaround by reporters, Trump said ... nothing. Because Trump didn't allow reporters to ask any questions.

- Advertisement -

"Trump and Xi faced reporters here together for the first time on Thursday, but the two leaders leaders -- the first, a vocal critic of the press and the other an enforcer of strict media censorship -- did not take questions from reporters.

"Trump is the first US President to not take questions alongside his Chinese counterpart during a first visit to the country since President George H.W. Bush."

First US president to ignore the free press ... seems like exactly the sort of title that Donald Trump would earn. Naturally concerned about Trump's cooperation in muzzling the press, reporters put the question to White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who had a ready answer.

"Asked why Trump did not take questions from reporters as his predecessors have done in the past, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said: 'It was at the Chinese insistence there were no questions today.'"

So ... Trump came to China to show how much tougher he is at negotiating than previous administrations, and the first thing he did was let the Chinese tell him that he couldn't talk to the press. That seems a lot less tough than those administrations Trump criticized.

"Then-Presidents Bill Clinton in 1998, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama in 2009 each convinced his Chinese counterpart to take questions from reporters during his first state visit to China."

- Advertisement -

Trump began his Chinese visit by rolling over on the fundamental right to a free press, and continued by praising the Chinese government for practices that he had called illegal during his campaign.

Trump is starting out by showing the Chinese exactly what he is -- a bully who's happy to call names from a distance, but who folds like a sweat-soaked napkin face to face. It's what anyone who has looked at Trump's business history would have predicted.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Valuable 2   Must Read 1   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Did Jared just secure his family's real-estate empire by facilitating a palace coup in Saudi Arabia?

Busted: Scott Walker fell for Prankster posing as David Koch

The Bundy Ranch flashpoint, one Nevadan's perspective

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Frank Schmeisser

Become a Fan
Author 28011
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 19, 2008), 4 fans, 96 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Trump has always struck me as a p*ssy. Likely due to his self-inflicted perennial failures.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 8:55:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 14 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1615 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I doubt many of you caught this (from a news broadcast):

President Trump said he was really impressed with the ceremonies the Chinese put on for him.

Trump, watching a football game: "The ceremonies were truly inspiring today. (click OFF the TV.)

Me, watching a football game: "The bullshit part should be over by now." (click ON the TV.)

Test Question: With whom would you rather watch a football game?

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 5:48:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 