 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

'Trump 2020' banners produced in China, despite campaign's vociferous denials, yet proven by Reuters, CNN, USA Today

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   3 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/1/18

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (25 fans)
- Advertisement -


'Trump 2020' Flags Are Made In China Amid Trade War With Beijing Banners and flags for U.S. President Donald Trump's 2020 re-elcetion campaign are ready to ship, inscribed with the words .Keep America Great!. However ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: IBTimes UK)   Permission   Details   DMCA

On this past Friday, Bernie Sanders hit out at Trump over the speculation his trademark products are being created in foreign factories, allegedly on the cheap. "Given the choice between hiring American workers at a living wage or hiring much less expensive workers from China that he can exploit, Trump opts for the low-cost overseas labor day in and day out," Sanders wrote on Facebook.

This startling story was brought to my attention by a member of one of the Facebook groups I administer; it was by Mike Murphy, Reuters Editor, and originally published July 25, 2018

- Advertisement -
According to a Reuters report Wednesday, China's Jiahao Flag Co. has produced more than 90,000 "Trump 2020: Keep America Great!" banners and flags since March, and the factory has pushed up production before Trump's threatened tariffs against all Chinese-made goods kick on.

The banners and flags cost about $1 each to make, according to Reuters, and a factory manager said Trump's campaign suppliers are trying to get their orders in before potential tariffs cause the price to rise.

The manager, Yao Yuanyuan, told Reuters that the factory has been making Trump banners ever since the days of "Make America Great Again. Sales have been great ever since 2015," she told Reuters. One of the Trump administration's key messages to U.S. businesses and consumers has been to buy, and hire, American.

- Advertisement -

>>

Summarized from CNN's article:

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign denied Saturday that it is using Chinese manufacturers to produce campaign flags, despite recent viral images that suggest otherwise.

"We have made it clear all along that all of our merchandise is 100% made in the USA," Michael Glassner, the campaign's chief operating officer, said in a statement to CNN. "Any vendor who claims to have a relationship with us otherwise is lying or violating our protected trademark rights." "This applies to all of the recent fake news about Made in China products for the 2020 campaign," he said.

Reuters reported this week that Jiahao Flag Co Ltd, a company located in eastern China, has been turning out tens of thousands of red, white and blue "Trump 2020 Keep America Great" banners since March. A company manager told Reuters that she believes the US-China trade war was spurring the larger than normal production numbers in an effort to avoid looming tariff hikes. The manager also said the buyers are located within China and abroad, and she didn't know whether they were affiliated with Trump's official campaign or the Republican Party.

CNN reported earlier this month on an NPR story that said the owner of another factory in a different Chinese province said his company is making flags for Trump's re-election campaign. The White House did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment at the time.

The NPR report came just days before the two countries slapped tariffs on $34 billion of each other's exports. The Trump administration is also preparing another round of tariffs on Chinese goods worth $200 billion, it announced earlier this month.

- Advertisement -

Yao Yuanyuan, the manager of Jiahao Flag Co Ltd, told Reuters that she believes her company has been producing so many flags because the tariffs haven't gone up yet. "They are preparing in advance, they are taking advantage of the fact that the tariffs haven't gone up yet, with lower prices now."

Yao posited that an escalation of the trade spat would affect her price advantage, which would then prevent the company from taking more orders. "Everyone can have a patriotic heart but this won't improve his economy."

CNN's Sophie Tatum and Sarah Westwood contributed to this report.

>>

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 25 fans, 293 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2348 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
This should serve as a wake up call to all Democrats and, Progressives and Greens interested in winning in 2020, first that Trump is already way ahead of the game, by producing these Keep America Great banners, and second, that they are manufactured in China, despite denials by his campaign and condemnation of such suggestions as FAKE NEWS!


Excellent coverage from news channel WION in India:



Trump's 2020 campaign flags 'Made in China' This segment of WION brings to you the latest information on Donald Trump who is getting banners made for 2020 campaign in China. Watch this video to know ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: WION) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 1, 2018 at 2:51:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 14 fans, 1 quicklinks, 6267 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Show proof these are certified official. Chinese make a ton of knock off's. How do we know these are not some copy cat rip off's?

Oh, and when children are starving the hate Trump continues...

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 1, 2018 at 5:18:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 25 fans, 293 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2348 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content
Bill, you really ought to read the article more carefully and watch at least one of the videos, and then you might begin to comprehend that:


1: the original source, Reuters, doesn't make mistakes and doesn't get fooled by knockoffs


2. the videos were shot in the factories in Eastern China by several different sources


3. Newsweek, USA Today, Reuters, and CNN cannot simultaneously be fooled.


Starving children might have something to do with Trump's actions, too. That, however, is another matter entirely which is completely extraneous to this article by me.


Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 1, 2018 at 6:46:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 