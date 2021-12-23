 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts   

Truely, Myths and Stories Care About Your Feelings!

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 75472
Message michael allen

Truly, Myths and Stories Care About Your Feelings!

Once upon a time - 2015 - the conservative movement embraced a new catch-phrase - soon to become a meme - "facts don't care about your feelings!" Originating with the conservative commentator, Ben Shapiro, this was a response to his exasperation with campus leftists, SJWs, promoting a politics of feeling and victimization. Click Here Trans-women are not real women. Deal with it, snowflakes! The facts of biological sex say that you aren't a real woman, and facts don't care about your feelings of 'victimhood.'

However, there are now signs of conservatives abandoning this once dominant meme. In February of this year, another commentator, Lauren Southern, released a new video responding to Shapiro, 'Feelings don't care about your facts.' Click Here 50% of marriages fail. Does that mean we should no longer care about marriage? 60% of murders go unsolved. If it was 40%, would we take this as a license to become Jeffrey Dahmer? According to Southern and contrary to Shapiro, facts and statistics are not ultimately what anyone - besides highly rational and calculating sociopaths - really care about. Conservatives should recognize that the arts and humanities contain the key to motivating normal (non-sociopathic) humanity, not emotionally vapid appeals to scientifically verifiable facts and statistics.

Southern's rejection of the 'facts don't care about your feelings' meme is not limited to online conservative commentators lacking academic credentials. The Canadian psychology professor, Jordan Peterson, echoes Southern's defense of feeling before facts. Writing and speaking in often obscure academic prose, Peterson argues that feelings precede facts, and 'Thank God for that!' He distinguishes between the world as a 'place of things,' or rather facts, and as a 'forum for action.' Indeed, as expressed through 'ritual, drama, literature, and mythology,' the latter is a 'place of value, a place where all things have meaning.' Click Here

Peterson responds not to Shapiro's categorical denial of any relationship between facts and feelings, but instead Sam Harris's definition of truth. Consistent with Shapiro, Harris sees truth as consisting of a world of scientifically determinable facts, independent of our feelings. Click Here By contrast, Peterson argues phenomenologically this makes little to no sense. As the pioneer American psychologist William James once put it, the world presents us with a 'blooming buzzing confusion' of perceptual data. We cannot make sense of the world unless we interpret it.

Here myths and stories play an essential role for humanity by interpreting and giving meaning to the chaos of raw data. They express fundamental truths concerning how we should act in an otherwise senseless world of facts, ensuring our survival and flourishing as human beings. Unlike Southern, Peterson does not appeal generally to the value of arts and humanities over scientific facts and statistics. He instead appeals specifically to the Christian redemption myth. This story structures the experiences of those struggling for meaning in a fallen world of victimhood politics and SJWs. Conservatives experience this world as morally degenerate and emotionally unbearable, desiring respite from their suffering in it and a return to grace.

Does the redemption myth 'care' about their feelings? Yes, insofar as it enables them to make sense of their lives in the fallen state of spiritual chaos and confusion. Peterson appropriates this Christian story for conservatives savvy enough to grasp the moral vacuity of facts, absent interpretation through myths and stories. However, he also sees its generalizability beyond Christianity. As far as SJWs are concerned, racism and transphobia might just as well be framed as fall from grace into a condition experienced by its victims as morally degenerate and emotionally unbearable. After all, race is not a 'fact,' but a construct emerging in historical time to serve the vile purposes of white supremacy. Likewise, biological sex is deployed now less as a 'fact' than a construct to facilitate heteronormative attacks on the transgendered.

Conservatives no longer believe they can appeal to feelingless facts to dominate their SJW opponents. That was a forlorn belief from the get-go. Nevertheless, they have now put themselves in the position of competing for the most compelling version of essentially the same myth or story of redemption. Whether embraced by conservatives or SJWs, this myth is also 'true' in essentially the same way. The story is true, and true for both rival political camps, as long as it helps them make sense of a world fallen into unbearable moral degeneracy. However, Peterson's phenomenology of truth and meaning through story commits conservatives and SJWs to viewing one another as the agents of immorality responsible for the fall.

It is not that both camps are set adrift in a chaos of feelings without facts. Instead, the truths of how they differently appropriate myth to structure their feelings and make sense of the world commits them to an embittered contest over rival meaning. Independent of perceptual experience - and its many possible meanings in myth and story - facts cannot settle such a contest. The evolution from uncaring facts to myths structuring feelings results in a political contest, or rivalry, with no end in sight.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

michael allen Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Michael Allen is a professor of philosophy at East Tennessee State University. He has published extensively on various topics in political philosophy

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

'Bullshit' Populism

Is Liberal-Democracy Headed for Regime Change?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

michael allen

Become a Fan
Author 75472
(Member since Jan 10, 2012), 2 articles, 2 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The evolution in conservative discourse from 'facts don't care about your feelings' to 'feelings don't care about your facts' to 'myths and stories structure your feelings' is both remarkable and disturbing - remarkable because its such an ideological turn-around in a short time span and disturbing because its difficult to see where it leads other than clashes of rival claims about truth and meaning between conservatives and SJWs.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 23, 2021 at 5:29:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 