Life Arts

Transitioning into Bottom-Up Governance and Self-Empowered Communities

We must foster "Bottom-Up" power structures ASAP. It is time to stop the top from bearing down on us like a hammer on a nail, like a bomb on a city, and like a Lord on his serfs. Transition Town is one arena where such local authority manifests. Transition Towns foster empowerment of people and Nature. They encourage communities to respond immediately and appropriately to the local devastations of climate change, resource depletion, and economic turbulence. Transition hubs exist throughout the world, including the United States. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S94Owhn2fIM Transition Town was first developed in Totnes, England in 2006. Within a short period of time, Transition initiatives sprang up throughout the world. The reader can determine if there is an initiative close to her via this URL: http://www.transitionus.org/transition-towns Transition projects foster the following seven principles:

1. Envisioning Positive Community

2. Helping People Access Good Information & Trusting Them to Make Good Decisions.

3. Fostering Inclusion and Openness

4. Sharing and Networking

5. Building Resilience

6. Focusing on Both Inner and Outer Transition

7. Self-organizing at the Appropriate Level

Burl is an avid writer and publishes to OpEd News. He is author of "Sophia's Web: A Passionate Call to Heal Our Wounded Nature."
 

Burl Hall

Politicians don't cut the mustard in "ruling" people. Indeed, the politicians and corporations fit the criteria of a psychopathic (e.g., no morals and don't care about you or the planet) regarding their actions towards people, and the planet that keeps those people alive.

Politicians are oftentimes bought and sold by the elite; those of the top 1-5% of income. And what do we do? We go with it. We complain, and perhaps vote for people that are more about power, and not the well-being of the planet.

Isn't it time we foster real empowerment within ourselves, our loved ones, and the planet in general.

Or do we continue with the likes of Trump while saying, "I'm not going to make a difference in the world. It's too much work and I won't be able to get my 25% off on underpants at Walmart."

So dear reader, what are you going to do to foster a just, sustainable and equitable future? You can't do this work alone. But you can foster real community, in which people are sensitive to you, other people, animals, and life in general.

Bottom-Up governance and ways of living need to be fostered in all of us. That includes me and the reader.

What's going on in your neck of the woods. I do encourage the reader to research Transition Town. You may have one in your area. Or you might decide to begin one if none is in your neck of the woods.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 24, 2017 at 6:46:04 PM

