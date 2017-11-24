We must foster "Bottom-Up" power structures ASAP. It is time to stop the top from bearing down on us like a hammer on a nail, like a bomb on a city, and like a Lord on his serfs. Transition Town is one arena where such local authority manifests. Transition Towns foster empowerment of people and Nature. They encourage communities to respond immediately and appropriately to the local devastations of climate change, resource depletion, and economic turbulence. Transition hubs exist throughout the world, including the United States. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S94Owhn2fIM Transition Town was first developed in Totnes, England in 2006. Within a short period of time, Transition initiatives sprang up throughout the world. The reader can determine if there is an initiative close to her via this URL: http://www.transitionus.org/transition-towns Transition projects foster the following seven principles:
1. Envisioning Positive Community
2. Helping People Access Good Information & Trusting Them to Make Good Decisions.
3. Fostering Inclusion and Openness
4. Sharing and Networking
5. Building Resilience
6. Focusing on Both Inner and Outer Transition
7. Self-organizing at the Appropriate Level