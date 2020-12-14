 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 12/14/20

Towards a United Nations Council of Centenarians: Benefits, Principles and Practices

The Island Where People Live Longer Than Others How to live longer? Tales about .the fountain of youth. have been passed down through centuries, yet we still haven't managed to find it.or have we?
(Image by YouTube, Channel: BRIGHT SIDE)   Details   DMCA

Seeing past so much of the idiocy confusing the forefront of this pandemic, humans could look to such examples of Centenarians from each nation, and thereby find their own personal path into the future. From present data the number of worldwide centenarians is around 450,000. However, if one considers only the total number of supercentenarians, this number falls dramatically to an estimated 300 to 450 worldwide.

To get this great idea off the ground, UN Secretary General Gutteres could send out a letter to each nation's representative asking for two or three names of the longest lived persons in each nation, and then ask the best members of his Secretariat to document their narratives and insights as to special methods and considerations they could share on how they arrived at 100 years of age.

In view of the recent passing of former Secretary General Javier Perez de Cuellar, at 101 years of age, this is timely, and even long overdue.

Their insights could be compiled into a compendium thereof and published as such: United Nations Centenarians, would be a good title. This could be used as a text in schools as early as elementary school, and the compilation would also be very valuable in medical schools in consideration of all kinds of subjects, like Preventive Oncology, Consumer Protection, Immunology, Nutrition, and so on.

For example: The Island Where People Forget to Die - The New York Times click here

What's their secret? Researchers point to the Ikarians' Mediterranean diet. And a new study shows that one component of olive oil may be particularly good at keeping the brain from aging.

The research was published in the journal Aging Cell. Scientists looked at mice with abnormal tau protein deposits in their brains. In humans, abnormal tau buildup is present in many people with dementia.

The researchers gave half the animals olive oil daily. Six months later, the mice that consumed olive oil had a 60% reduction in tau deposits compared to those that didn't consume any. The research confirms previous studies that have found extra virgin olive oil defends against Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

click here

____________

"Ikarians are running at 100! Many say they forget to die! Making it no surprise that the Ikarians' phenomenal longevity has become a hot worldwide topic. In recent years, more and more people have become fascinated by the lifestyle of Ikarians and want to know their secrets to good health. International scientists have turned their strong interest to learn what it is that manages to make Ikarians not only centenarians but also to have a very good physical condition and health even at a hundred years old. There are many reports that focus on the life of the inhabitants of this small Greek island."

________________

What follows is entirely from Wikipedia, needs not to be rewritten or "reiterated" since it is so thoroughly documented. The next one we present at OpEdNews will be focused on individual centenarians whose are worth examining.

Centenarian populations by Nation [Wikipedia]

The total number of living centenarians in the world remains uncertain. It was estimated by the United Nations as 23,000 in 1950, 110,000 in 1990, 150,000 in 1995, 209,000 in 2000, 324,000 in 2005 and 455,000 in 2009.

