Top Tips for Setting up a Home Office in 2021

The pandemic has taken the home office from a welcome addition to an essential feature and sent many office workers scrambling for supplies. Whether your space is still a work in progress or you've managed to sidestep the work-from-home mandate, it's not too late to jump on a few key home office trends.

Choose your space well

Choosing the right work-from-home space comes down to two major criteria: space and lighting. Opt for a room with decent lighting - natural lighting wherever possible - and enough space for comfortable seating and storage, you're onto a winner. Even if you don't have a spare room available that meets all of these essential criteria, you can still create a suitable working space (almost) anywhere in your house - including kitchen benches and lounge rooms. Factor in what you know about how you work best and use that information to pick the perfect position.

Invest in electronic devices

No modern home office is complete without the latest tech - especially since most office workers are completely reliant on their devices to get work done. The first step is to make sure your computer is in good condition and that your internet connection is capable of handling your workload (even when you have 25 tabs open at once). Then, once you have the basics organized, extras like modern laser printers, tablets, and smart digital assistants can make your workload seem a whole lot lighter.

Consider ergonomics

When your job involves sitting for hours at a time, considering ergonomics is critical - not only for your productivity but also for your health long-term - and your furniture makes all the difference. For example, your chair needs to support the small of your back, the weight of your arms, and your thighs. This way, you'll be able to sit for longer without feeling uncomfortable or losing productivity. You should also consider the height of your desk, making sure that it allows your arms to rest at a comfortable height and the top of your computer screen to sit level with your eye line.

Splurge on the right furniture

Furniture makes a room, and a new set can completely change the look and feel of any space. If you're starting from scratch, you might be tempted to rush out and buy all of your new furniture at once, but you'll be better off creating an office floor plan. This way, you can choose the right furniture sizes and shapes for the space with confidence. In addition to functional basics like a desk and chair, extra pieces of furniture like couches and coffee tables will add a sense of style and homey comfort to any room - and once you buy in, stepping in and out of "office mode" will get that much easier.

Create a relaxation zone

At the height of the pandemic, the thought of bringing working life home was anything but relaxing, but since then, homebodies everywhere have learned to love it, and taken it in a completely new direction. When you have the freedom to fill your office with comfortable bean bags and cherished personal items, your office might just become your favorite room in the house.

Build systems for optimum creativity

The ability to think and solve problems in creative ways is a serious asset to almost any workplace, no matter where the work is being done. The problem is that nothing kills creativity like staring at the same computer screen for too long - so why not design your office to counteract this effect? For example, try adding a whiteboard with colored markers and sticky notes to change up your routine and keep your brain on high alert for the next big idea.

Stay organized

