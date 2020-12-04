 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 12/4/20

"Tony Cartalucci" Reveals His True Identity & Life Journey

Republished by China Rising

BRIAN BERLETIC, A.K.A. TONY CARTALUCCI OF LAND DESTROYER REPORT, TALKS ABOUT HIS LIFE'S JOURNEY, JOURNALISM, WESTERN EMPIRE AND ALL THINGS THAILAND. CHINA RISING RADIO SINOLAND 211124

Enjoy a great show today with Brian Berletic, also known as Tony Cartalucci. We talk about his life, arc of awareness about Western empire, his foray into outstanding journalism and living and working in Thailand for the last 16 years. It is a moment of nostalgia for me, as my wife and retired there for almost a year, before being forced to return to France for a family emergency. As well, Brian and I have been email friends for a number of years, so getting to meet him during this interview is a double pleasure.

Brian's website is here, with his extensive catalog of articles, analysis and book on Syria.

Enjoy a great discussion and learn all about Thailand and its place in the world.

 

Sixteen years on the streets, living and working with the people of China: Jeff J. Brown is the author of 44 Days (2013) and Doctor Write Read's Treasure Trove to Great English (2015). In 2016 Punto Press released China (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
David William Pear

I kind'a miss Tony being a mystery man.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 4, 2020 at 10:57:34 PM

