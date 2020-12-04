"Tony Cartalucci" Reveals His True Identity & Life Journey

Republished by China Rising

BRIAN BERLETIC, A.K.A. TONY CARTALUCCI OF LAND DESTROYER REPORT, TALKS ABOUT HIS LIFE'S JOURNEY, JOURNALISM, WESTERN EMPIRE AND ALL THINGS THAILAND. CHINA RISING RADIO SINOLAND 211124

Enjoy a great show today with Brian Berletic, also known as Tony Cartalucci. We talk about his life, arc of awareness about Western empire, his foray into outstanding journalism and living and working in Thailand for the last 16 years. It is a moment of nostalgia for me, as my wife and retired there for almost a year, before being forced to return to France for a family emergency. As well, Brian and I have been email friends for a number of years, so getting to meet him during this interview is a double pleasure.

Brian's website is here, with his extensive catalog of articles, analysis and book on Syria.

Enjoy a great discussion and learn all about Thailand and its place in the world.