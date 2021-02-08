For the better part of a century, the world's long tradition of contact war-waging has been in a lull. For decades, the fear of nuclear apocalypse and the Cold War were enough to mollify the pace at which countries fought each other. But after such an extended period of peace, many countries fear that conventional warfare may well be a part of our future, once more.

Why the world may ignite again

We may all be victims of our generation. Most people alive today have known one of the longest periods of peace in Western history. The fact that few of our compatriots remember the misfortunes of war is likely to have lulled into a fallacy of eternal and long-lasting peace. This much may be true: States still remember the lessons of the second world war and obey the strategic rules of the post-nuclear world. But because the largest and most powerful countries in the world have avoided confronting each other in recent times, for fear of nuclear faire, doesn't mean they no longer have bones of contention. According to a consortium of specialists, we may be exiting a very short period of "extreme peace", during which American hegemony was able to expand, unchecked and unchallenged. Geopolitical analyst Madina Ali Zamani writes: "1945 - the year when the whole world witnessed the catastrophe of nuclear weapon use, their indiscriminate effect and their immense destructive power, has altogether altered the course of warfare. Old warfare strategies became almost obsolete and new trends soon emerged at the limelight of global security structure. Traditionally, where the victory lied in winning a war suddenly transformed into avoiding it. As it became unthinkable to instigate an all-out war in the presence of a devastating nuclear arsenal, states resorted to small scale wars and limited conflicts." In other words, we are very probably headed towards a new form of Cold War, in which large blocs oppose each other through a series of conventional wars, possibly led by proxies.

Some countries are in for a surprise

If and when these conventional wars re-ignite, getting back into the game may be more difficult for some countries than for others. Indeed, those who have kept their armies in play should be ready for these new conflicts and should not suffer excessively. Those who slipped "out of the game" will be faced with a steep learning curve. All of these nations, during peace time, will not have ceased purchasing weapons to equip their armies - but they may have bought the wrong ones. Available budgets and political alliances may have led governments to purchase new, expensive and possibly ill-suited equipment from international partners. If so, they will soon learn (once more) that in warfare, fancy and high-tech works far less well than resilient and weathered. In Syria and Crimea, warring parties got a bitter reminder that, in war, equipment suffers and attrition rates are high. Due to combat damage, mechanical failure, or pushing equipment to its limits in extreme tactical situations, vehicles do not last very long in mid- to high-intensity operations. For this reason, countries which have excessively downsized their fighting forces and concentrated their available military budgets in a handful of high-tech and pricy vehicles will quickly realize their mistake, when their fighting force is depleted.

Some countries will have kept the discipline of stocking high and tough

Despite the deceptively peaceful appearance of our era, some countries have maintained a strong military spirit and kept their forces fit. Israel, which is in a rather constant state-of-war, gives a good example of armed forces which don't fall for excessively "modern" gimmicks, and traditionally rely on trusted, rugged and abundant equipment. All of its assets, from its armor to its logistics vehicles, have previously been used in combat operations, are trusted by the men, and are easily replaced in the case of destruction or breakdown. As a counterexample, the United Kingdom, whose Challenger MBT is one of the most advanced in the world, would be placed in great difficulty if it had to replace its tanks in the case of armed conflict. In the current state of affairs, the UK is unable to replace them in peace time, when attrition rates are low. Artillery is exposed to a similar risk, with many nations around the world having acquired armored self-propelled howitzers which are better protected but also considerably slower and more expensive. As a result, artillery regiments are substantially smaller, and commanders hope the armor will be enough to keep sufficient amounts of units in play. Other nations, like France, have opted for a different strategy: mounting howitzers on truck chassis, as with the Caesar artillery truck. These systems offer protection to the crew within the cabin but rely on their extreme mobility for protection. Because this type of howitzer is considerably cheaper, it enables defense departments to acquire many more firing units for the same price. They have shown excellent results in recent deployments. In the current phase of global re-armament, many countries may turn to these systems for their defense. Switzerland, for instance, is due to replace its artillery in the short-term future. Armasuisse would greatly benefit the increased number of units available with light wheeled howitzers like Caesar, given its terrain. Given that Switzerland is also due to replace its jet fighters shortly, such an option would enable it maintain its artillery capacity while freeing funds for its aerial defense.

The motto "si vis pacem, para bellum" is often forgotten in peace time - and its oversight is considered by many military experts to be a contributing factor to war and instability. Switzerland, in its history, has never made that mistake, but Germany and Italy (and many others) have. In an extended peace period, temptations will always run high to fleece defense budgets, and reduce military capacity. If, as some fear, new conflicts erupt in coming years, history will give us a firm reminder that security is never free.