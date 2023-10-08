I drove through the whole city

Can you imagine?

All the way through that horrible city

Just to get to my horrible job.

My car was a small rusty thing,

The bumper held up by a wire,

The windshield splattered with old bug-juice,

Smeared across my line of vision,

The pitiful wipers useless.

But what was a windshield and what was sleep?

My coffee was only just beginning

To kickstart my dream-besotted brain.

Was I not peering through the wide end of a spyglass

Into a world

That I needed to keep as far away as possible?

That was when he stopped me

Like a wasp

Even though I cannot explain

All these years later

How it was that I was able to keep living in a world

Where a wasp can stop you

Just to receive its sting,

I'm rolling down the window

And he's just inches away

All scrubbed clean and shaved and uniformed

As if for an inspection

And he's asking, "Do you know why I stopped you?"

"Ja" I say, in surprisingly perfect Hochdeutsch.

"Du bist ein Stuckchen Sheisse."

"What did you say to me?", he snapped.

"Nothing", I said.

I think that was some kind of tipping point for me.

I was 33.



(Article changed on Oct 08, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT)

(Article changed on Oct 08, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT)