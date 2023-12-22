Thoughts on JFK Assassination (2023)

60 years gone. And through all that time, we are still told the "Oswald Tale".



In a January 22, '64, Executive Session of the Warren Commission, Allen Dulles expressed concerns over the rumors that Lee Oswald was some sort of government agent, that he may have been used, or had knowledge of a bigger plot, possibly withheld by the FBI or Intelligence Community. The members had also come to the realization that, they were being led to,"...support the [FBI] conclusions...". They were questioning their very existence, and purpose, and the long-term consequences for what they have resigned themselves to do.



Dulles: "...why would it be particularly in their interest -- I could see, it would be in their interest to get rid of this man but why would it be in their interest to say he is clearly the only guilty one? I mean I don't see that argument that you raise particularly shows an interest.... If he was not the killer and they employed him, they are already it, you see. So your argument is correct if they are sure that this is going to close the case, but if it don't close the case, they are worse off than ever by doing this."



That's really where it's at, after all these years. Isn't it? It hasn't closed the case, and it's worse off than ever. Thru all this time, there has been nothing released that has strengthened or fortified the 'Oswald Theory'. Even the latest nonsensical-sounding account by Secret Service Agent, Paul Landis, doesn't 'better' the official narrative. In fact, he refers to a back wound that cannot be explained, and corroborates 2 Parkland nurses that saw a bullet in the ER room.



