Thoughts on JFK Assassination (2023)

60 years gone. And through all that time, we are still told the "Oswald Tale".
In a January 22, '64, Executive Session of the Warren Commission, Allen Dulles expressed concerns over the rumors that Lee Oswald was some sort of government agent, that he may have been used, or had knowledge of a bigger plot, possibly withheld by the FBI or Intelligence Community. The members had also come to the realization that, they were being led to,"...support the [FBI] conclusions...". They were questioning their very existence, and purpose, and the long-term consequences for what they have resigned themselves to do.
Dulles: "...why would it be particularly in their interest -- I could see, it would be in their interest to get rid of this man but why would it be in their interest to say he is clearly the only guilty one? I mean I don't see that argument that you raise particularly shows an interest.... If he was not the killer and they employed him, they are already it, you see. So your argument is correct if they are sure that this is going to close the case, but if it don't close the case, they are worse off than ever by doing this."
That's really where it's at, after all these years. Isn't it? It hasn't closed the case, and it's worse off than ever. Thru all this time, there has been nothing released that has strengthened or fortified the 'Oswald Theory'. Even the latest nonsensical-sounding account by Secret Service Agent, Paul Landis, doesn't 'better' the official narrative. In fact, he refers to a back wound that cannot be explained, and corroborates 2 Parkland nurses that saw a bullet in the ER room.
Hoover, and the FBI, were in complete control of what the members received based on its requests for further inquiry. The Commission had no investigators of its own, and had to rely solely on the agency for what they could get. Often times, the FBI response to these questions, provided inadequate proof against Oswald, while avoiding anything contrary. In the same closed-door session, General Council, J. Lee Rankin, said: "They found the man. There is nothing more to do. The Commission supports their conclusions, and we can go on home and that is the end of it"
It was over before it began. There has never been an official independent investigation to get to bottom of it before everyone died. The HSCA had the time and opportunity to uncover a great many things and actually hold people accountable. That was not to be. Once that inquiry turned to New Orleans, and the US government's involved with anti Castro forces in the area, it was shut down.
George Joannides served as the liaison from the CIA to the HSCA. It was revealed many years later, he had direct connections to Oswald. Washington Post reporter, Jefferson Morley, "... the spy withheld information about his own actions in 1963 from the congressional investigators he was supposed to be assisting. It wasn't until 2001, 38 years after Kennedy's death, that Joannides' support for the Cuban exiles, who clashed with Oswald and monitored him, came to light."
And so, they are "worse off than ever" by doing this, just as what's left cannot toll for the truth. "... a steeple full of swallows, that could never ring the bell." >>Tom Waits
Nov. 22, 2023
- 2023 Michael Capasse
jfk.boards.net/