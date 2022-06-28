This is what I wrote (in awkward solidarity with Philip Levine)

Setting: Monhegan, early,

sitting with my coffee,

just finished reading a poem by Levine.





I'm waiting for the women to leave.

My wife and her sister.

They are getting ready to go for a walk.

I am trying to be patient

But Levine isn't helping.

He is so uncomfortable in the world.

He upsets me, but in a good way.

He makes me a better poet.

He sees a crushed oil can on the road,

"not the usual cat",

And wonders if a crow came for the entrails

If he would laugh.

I wouldn't laugh.

I am not Levine.

I am Lindorff.

I would feel bad for the crow

But glad that it was a can

And not a cat.

We are both complicated

But he hurts more than me.

He and I are in different orbits.

When the women leave

I will write.

But it gradually occurs to me

That they have already left.

And, furthermore,

This is what I wrote.

They were so quiet,

I missed my chance to relish

The moment of their exit

From this collapsed universe

Of tired metaphor

Into a tender new morning

On this gentlest of islands.

