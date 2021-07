This and that or this and worse

HERE IS A GIFT FOR YOU

THE SUN AND THE MOON

THE MOON'S REFLECTION

WOULD YOU LIKE A BRIDGE?

A BRIDGE PARTNER?

WOULD YOU LIKE A WALK

WOULD YOU LIKE TO TAKE AN INCH?

TAKE A MILE?

MAKE YOURSELF SCARCE?

LISTEN TO THE BIRDS WITH ME?

IF YOU ARE TIRED OF BIRDS

START A NEW HOBBY

LIKE MOWING

WHEN ARE YOU

GOING TO MOW

THE ANCIENT MOUND?

GRASS TOO LONG?

USE MY HAND-FORGED SCYTHE

I HAVE MANY TOOLS ON MY HOBBY FARM.

(OH LOOK THE LEAVES OF THE TULIP POPLAR

LOOK LIKE TULIPS

I JUST SAW A RED BIRD FLY

INTO THE TAMARACK

IT WASN'T A CARDINAL

MAYBE IT WAS A SCARLET TANAGER

WHERE IS IT NOW?

IS IT IN YOUR HAIR?)

WHERE ARE MY HEARING AIDES?

WHERE IS MY PHONE?

WHERE ARE MY FLIP FLOPS?

WHERE IS MY GRASS STAIN REMOVER?

MY STONE POLISHER?

WHERE IS MY ASTROLABE?

WHERE ARE MY DOWSING RODS?

WHERE IS MY LIGHTNING ROD?

WHERE IS MY LIGHTNING?

WHERE IS MY POWDERED WIG?

MY WALKING STICK?

MY STAFF?

MY SNOWFLAKE STENCILS?

MY GLITTER?

MY INSOLES?

MY BEANBAG FULL OF STYROFOAM BEADS ?

MY TV GUIDE?

WHERE IS THAT OLD MAN

WITH THE PIG WHO USED TO LIVE THERE?

WHERE IS THERE?

WHERE IS MY DODO BIRD?

MY ANODORHYNCHUS HYACINTHINUS?

WHERE ARE THE SALT TALKS?

WHERE IS GIVE PEACE A CHANCE?

WHERE IS MY GIVE A SH-T?

WHERE IS TALKING STICK?

WHERE ARE MY LONG JOHNS?

WHERE IS MY ROCKING HORSE?

WHERE IS MY SUN SCREEN?

MY COPPER TONE?

MY MOON CHART?

MY ANARCHY?

MY DINNER BELL AND MY DOORBELL?

WHERE IS MY CHIP OFF THE OLD BLOCK?

WHERE IS MY CRAZY UNCLE?

WHERE IS MY BESTIARY?

MY GRIFFIN? MY MOCK TURTLE?

WHERE IS MY OSSUARY

MY MONASTERY

MY AVIARY

MY CONTRARY

WOULD YOU LIKE A WRESTLING MATCH

A FULL NELSON

OR TWO HALF NELSONS?

WHERE IS MY FOOTBALL?

MY FAKE MEMORY

OF AN ILLEGAL TACKLE

WHEN I GOT SMACKED IN THE HEAD

MY VISION OF LITTLE BIRDIES

FLYING IN A CIRCLE

AROUND AND AROUND

AND AROUND AND AROUND

WHERE IS THIS AND THAT

OR THIS OR WORSE?