This Question of American Patriotism

This July 4, all across the nation, millions of Americans attended glitzy "red, white and blue-themed" parades, fireworks and other Independence Day events ostensibly celebrating the courage of the nation's 18th century patriots who fought for independence from Great Britain, and what they considered an unjust government. These events also sought to honor and celebrate a long list of dead American soldiers who were killed in other conflicts presumably "to preserve America's freedoms and way of life" during its 247-tear history. Peachy!

Undergirding this now ingrained and unquestioned narrative is the 21st century wobbly issue of "American patriotism," and exactly what is a "patriot" in today's United States. I say "wobbly" because the foregoing statement on American Independence and patriotism is only one version of the much-touted "patriotism narrative." Nowadays, the word and its variants have morphed beyond the starry-eyed original meaning. I contend that patriotism has become entangled, enmeshed and infused in a Gordian Knot of political rhetoric, conspiracy theories and school curriculums, with varying definitions depending on circumstances, while being appropriated and misappropriated by today's white nationalist groups.

The plain fact is that attempting to define exactly what a patriot is can depend on who is being asked. So, let me define it: Its basic and fundamental meaning is someone who loves his or her country. But stick a pin here. Perspectives and socio-economic realities can influence how patriotism is seen and defined. So, there are any number of versions of the term "patriot." For example, while the common white American historical narrative about patriotism always site the original patriots of the American Revolution, and such figures as, George Washington, Sam Adams and others, this cannot be said about Black slaves.

True, they saw (and still see) America as their home and loved the country just as any white slave owner. But for very different reasons: they advocated for abolition, just as members of Native American communities trying to recover stolen lands or retain their sovereignty. They also saw themselves as patriots. So, in some ways, the view of patriotism has always been on parallel tracks with civic and ethnic nationalism. That said, the modern, pervasive neo-version of American patriotism centers on unquestioning fealty to the white American nation. Any question, especially uncomfortable ones based on slavery or race, is immediately met with angry subjective condemnation, and labels of being "un-American" and therefore unpatriotic.

But take the African American experience in the Second World War. For them fighting was part of their patriotic duty and not just about winning the war, but then coming home and trying to change America; continuing to fight for human and civil rights denied Black people, and to have actual freedom and democracy here in the United States as their white counterparts enjoy. The uncomfortable fact is that today on July 4th many, many white Americans will still continue to see themselves as patriots thinking ONLY of other white Americans as the true definition and epitome of American patriotism.

Patriotism's many ugly faces.

Today, many far-right and extremist groups in America have branded themselves as "genuine patriots" something that started in the early 20th century, when the second Ku Klux Klan became known for the slogan "100% Americanism. And many politicians, con-men and opportunists routinely wrap themselves in the American flag to try and convince others that they are the REAL PATRIOTS, and that they alone hold the monopoly on loving America, that is, White America where white privilege is the foundation of patriotism.

True, American patriotism is a deep love, loyalty, and devotion to this country. It involves a sense of pride about American culture, history (good or bad), and values. Patriotism is characterized by a genuine desire to contribute positively to the social well-being. It also emphasizes the appreciation American achievements, traditions, and ideals. Moreover, patriotism can be expressed through acts of civic engagement, such as voting in elections, volunteering, or serving in the military, to promote the betterment of the country and ALL of its citizens while respecting other peoples and nations.

Finally, patriotism tends to be inclusive and respects the diversity and rights of individuals within the nation. This is the REAL face of GENUINE AMERICAN patriotism.

The other ugly face that masquerades as American Patriotism is American Nationalism. For starters, nationalism is an ideology that places the interests and well-being of one's nation above ALL others. It involves a deep and intense loyalty and devotion to one's nation, often accompanied by a belief in its superiority or exceptionalism. Nationalism promotes the deeply flawed idea of a unified cultural, ethnic, or religious identity (as in America is a "Christian Nation"), and seeks to protect and advance the interests of the nation, sometimes at the expense of other nations. The real danger of nationalism is that it can lead to a sense of exclusion, social intolerance, or even aggression towards those who are perceived as outsiders or different.

Remember Nazi Germany?

