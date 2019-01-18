 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Things Congress Could Do for Peace, From Easiest to Hardest

By David Swanson

When talking about how to fund useful projects, or talking about the federal budget or the U.S. economy, talk as if U.S. military spending exists. With 67 percent of federal discretionary spending going to militarism, don't talk about the "size" of the government as if only the other 33 percent exists. Be aware of the fact that military spending is an economic drain, not a jobs program, and speak accordingly.

Have a position on what a basic outline of the federal budget ought to look like. Put it in a pie chart on your website next to last year's actual federal budget.

Be aware that the nuclear doomsday clock is closer to midnight than ever, and talk about it.

Talk about wars. When talking about people fleeing U.S.-armed and U.S.-trained killers in a U.S.-backed coup government in Honduras, call them refugees, not immigrants, not bad parents, not ravaging hordes. When talking about environmental destruction, do not omit the military's major role. When talking about the spread of racism and xenophobia, be aware that they consistently follow as well as facilitate war-making. When talking about militarized police and eroded civil liberties, talk about their origins. When talking about the need for funding for human and environmental needs, note what percentage of military spending would suffice. Stop calling the United States the greatest nation on earth, and instead make the explicit comparison to countries that spend less on war and have higher life expectancy, greater health, better education, stronger democracy, etc.

When talking about wars, be aware that U.S. weapons dealing exists, and that U.S. weapons are sent to most governments on earth that the U.S. government itself defines as dictatorships. Be aware that most of the places we call violent manufacture no weapons. Be aware that U.S. weapons are on both sides of many wars. Be aware that converting to non-military jobs can be economically beneficial, and talk about it.

When talking about the victims of wars, talk about non-U.S. victims too. When the non-U.S. victims make up 97 percent of the victims, don't talk about them 5 percent of the time; talk about them 97 percent of the time. Don't call unidentified families "insurgents" or anything other than human beings. Don't use the word "defense" for anything other than actions that are actually defensive.

When holding hearings about foreign policy, bring in outside experts. Every war's initiation and continuation are promoted to you by the Pentagon as last resorts while experts in nonviolent conflict resolution who could point out infinite alternatives go unconsulted. Stop asking for views on current and future wars exclusively from witnesses who've consistently been wrong up to this point.

Pass legislation to create an immediate moratorium on the use of PFAS chemicals in military exercises, and revise agreements with U.S. state and local governments and with foreign nations to allow them oversight of the environmental damage done by U.S. military bases.

Pass legislation to halt U.S. withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. This crucial treaty reduces the chances of nuclear war. The INF Treaty must remain in effect, and Congress should refuse to fund weapons prohibited by the Treaty.

Pass legislation to end all U.S. weapons sales and military training to dictatorships.

End war rehearsal exercises in Europe and South Korea.

Use the War Powers Resolution to end U.S. participation in the war on Yemen.

Use the War Powers Resolution to end U.S. war in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Libya, Mali, Niger, and Somalia.

Repeal the AUMFs.

Enforce your actions, when not complied with, through the power of the purse, the power of subpoena, the power of inherent contempt, and the power of impeachment.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
David Watts

Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008)
Your 'talking points' are excellent.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 18, 2019 at 6:57:23 PM

Charles Homer

Author 511996

(Member since Aug 27, 2018)
As shown in this article, Donald Trump has clearly expressed an interest in deescalating military buildups with China and Russia:

click here

Unfortunately, this move will be interpreted as a plan to sell out America's military just to placate the Russians and the Chinese.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 18, 2019 at 7:43:33 PM

BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)
For some reason Trump increased the military budget excessively.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 at 12:33:22 AM

John Lawrence Ré

Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012)
Big thumbs up!

Submitted on Friday, Jan 18, 2019 at 9:45:51 PM

Kenneth Johnson

Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014)
Regarding the author's closing sentence: 'End all hostility toward Russia.'

If we would only take this one step.

If we only would take this one step.

If only we would take this one step.

Russia is really just another country, which could become an interesting travel destination for many - if so damn much money wasn't evolved in taking this single step.

"The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step." - Lao Tzu

This quote traveled from China to JFK, who used it to inspired us when he was President.

Tragically, both the President and the quote were assassinated.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 18, 2019 at 11:46:08 PM

