These are a few of my least favorite words (poem)

When I woke up this morning

(And I give you fair warning)

I was listing words I don't like

(Plus some phrases like Go take a hike)

I don't mean to offend you

In fact I commend you

If all words you warmly embrace

But for me that was never the case

Like bamboozle and par and (the golfing term) birdie

And I have never liked nerd or its adjective nerdie

ar*e and parse and condominium

Aluminum albumin and proscenium

(Some just because of their sound

I just don't want them around)

Like mishmash and haberdash

Or being vegetarian -- hash

But with others its their meaning like emission

Or incision or collision

Or fission or hoarder

And boarder (but not border)

There is abed and med and lead

(when in children's water makes me see red)

And there is sty as in sty in the eye

There is also bye-bye (not sure why)

Which is not one word by two

(I let "lead window" slip through

Because I like leaden windows

But I do not like akimbo)

There is coo-coo and drive-through

Prattle is right up there

And glean and preen and taking airs

There is wattle like the turkey skin

(Love turkeys but under her chin

My 5th grade teacher had wattles)

And there is toddy and coddle

And carbuncle and dawdle and mauve

(Because I never "got" mauve) and trove

There is echelon and chevron and prawn and von

Upgrade and b*tch and upbraid and don

And mastiff and airedale and curd

Bellhop topknot outcrop bop and turd

Aftershave mordant piquant

Or fell as in "fell swoop" and galavant

And skads and skads which just means a lot

Pimple and steeplechase and clot

And (dog) pound and sublet and lien

And networth stillbirth because of what they mean

All of these words you'll not see me use

Oh yeah, and one more -- recuse