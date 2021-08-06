These are a few of my least favorite words (poem)

dictionary
When I woke up this morning
(And I give you fair warning)
I was listing words I don't like
(Plus some phrases like Go take a hike)
I don't mean to offend you
In fact I commend you
If all words you warmly embrace
But for me that was never the case
Like bamboozle and par and (the golfing term) birdie
And I have never liked nerd or its adjective nerdie
ar*e and parse and condominium
Aluminum albumin and proscenium
(Some just because of their sound
I just don't want them around)
Like mishmash and haberdash
Or being vegetarian -- hash
But with others its their meaning like emission
Or incision or collision
Or fission or hoarder
And boarder (but not border)
There is abed and med and lead
(when in children's water makes me see red)
And there is sty as in sty in the eye
There is also bye-bye (not sure why)
Which is not one word by two
(I let "lead window" slip through
Because I like leaden windows
But I do not like akimbo)
There is coo-coo and drive-through
Prattle is right up there
And glean and preen and taking airs
There is wattle like the turkey skin
(Love turkeys but under her chin
My 5th grade teacher had wattles)
And there is toddy and coddle
And carbuncle and dawdle and mauve
(Because I never "got" mauve) and trove
There is echelon and chevron and prawn and von
Upgrade and b*tch and upbraid and don
And mastiff and airedale and curd
Bellhop topknot outcrop bop and turd
Aftershave mordant piquant
Or fell as in "fell swoop" and galavant
And skads and skads which just means a lot
Pimple and steeplechase and clot
And (dog) pound and sublet and lien
And networth stillbirth because of what they mean
All of these words you'll not see me use
Oh yeah, and one more -- recuse