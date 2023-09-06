There must be twenty ways to kill our planet

Global Citizen
(Image by ???'???? ?? ???...? ???) Details DMCA
Buy cars of many colors,
Drive back and forth at top speed.
Farm cattle in giant feedlots
All over the world.
Feed them crap that makes them fart
Until the atmosphere fills up with methane.
Keep burning oil
And drill for it in pristine places out of sight out of mind,
And off shore were nobody can see the rigs
From their beach houses.
Overfish the sea.
Blame other countries
For not doing their part.
Heat up the atmosphere and the sea
As fast as possible
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).