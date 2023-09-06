There must be twenty ways to kill our planet

Life Arts 9/6/2023 at 9:51 AM EDT H4'ed 9/6/23

Buy cars of many colors,

Drive back and forth at top speed.

Farm cattle in giant feedlots

All over the world.

Feed them crap that makes them fart

Until the atmosphere fills up with methane.

Keep burning oil

And drill for it in pristine places out of sight out of mind,

And off shore were nobody can see the rigs

From their beach houses.

Overfish the sea.

Blame other countries

For not doing their part.

Heat up the atmosphere and the sea

As fast as possible

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).