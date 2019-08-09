 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts   

There is a word for me and you

By     (# of views)   2 comments
Author 86636
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
Words, words, words
Words, words, words
(Image by quinn.anya)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

I am relieved to know
Finally there is a word for me
You too
Aren't you?
I see you are
On the list
Of those who

Will receive a word
(Albeit a lower list)
We could share
If you are willing
This relief of knowing
That
Out of the blue

There is something
To replace
The old word
Even if it is
Just a word
And, by the way
If I am ever your supervisor

I will put in a word for you
A good word
Like "hard-working"
Or "self-starter"
Or "team-player" or
"Conscientious"
I hope you don't mind

- Advertisement -

If it is hyphenated
Because you deserve
A little extra
For just showing up
Just being you
Yesterday today
Tomorrow

Next week
I hope I am here
To help you celebrate
Your new word
My word
Might not let me
It's hard to say

(Article changed on August 10, 2019 at 16:31)

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Your conscience

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Going into change

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 12 fans, 1870 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Everything is pretty much 'hard to say' these days. I don't know my word. It could be just a sound, maybe. Not a word really.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 3:08:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Gary Lindorff

Become a Fan
Author 86636

(Member since Mar 21, 2013), 6 fans, 193 articles, 130 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

This piece is tongue-in-cheek of course. It is sort of red-flagging that we should not let other people define us or describe us. The last lines about how my word may not let me celebrate someone else's word is sort of a double jeopardy, and the admission that my word is "hard to say" hints that the "I" in the poem has no relationship to how he is being defined, and therefore he is not in control of his fate. This poem is a challenge to us writers to take up the challenge of naming and defining ourselves and not leaving that up to an outside authority.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 4:05:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 