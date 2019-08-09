There is a word for me and you

Words, words, words
I am relieved to know
Finally there is a word for me
You too
Aren't you?
I see you are
On the list
Of those who
Will receive a word
(Albeit a lower list)
We could share
If you are willing
This relief of knowing
That
Out of the blue
There is something
To replace
The old word
Even if it is
Just a word
And, by the way
If I am ever your supervisor
I will put in a word for you
A good word
Like "hard-working"
Or "self-starter"
Or "team-player" or
"Conscientious"
I hope you don't mind
If it is hyphenated
Because you deserve
A little extra
For just showing up
Just being you
Yesterday today
Tomorrow
Next week
I hope I am here
To help you celebrate
Your new word
My word
Might not let me
It's hard to say
