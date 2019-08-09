There is a word for me and you



Words, words, words

I am relieved to know

Finally there is a word for me

You too

Aren't you?

I see you are

On the list

Of those who



Will receive a word

(Albeit a lower list)

We could share

If you are willing

This relief of knowing

That

Out of the blue



There is something

To replace

The old word

Even if it is

Just a word

And, by the way

If I am ever your supervisor



I will put in a word for you

A good word

Like "hard-working"

Or "self-starter"

Or "team-player" or

"Conscientious"

I hope you don't mind



If it is hyphenated

Because you deserve

A little extra

For just showing up

Just being you

Yesterday today

Tomorrow



Next week

I hope I am here

To help you celebrate

Your new word

My word

Might not let me

It's hard to say

