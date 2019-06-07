The trial is on



Red, White & Blue Girl

(Image by darkday.) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

1



The judge is 14.

The jury is kids.



The thunder is muttering approval at the window.

The wind sneaks under the door to witness.



The trial is over.

The courthouse is gone.



- Advertisement -

That dream is over.

A new dream is starting.



2



A tree is blossoming.

A baby is learning to walk.



- Advertisement -

A goat is being milked.

A young family is sharing soup.



It's an old family recipe.

An old stone soup.



A dog is chasing a cat up a tree.

The dog is climbing the tree.



The cat is sprouting wings, chasing birds.



3



Look at all the young people marching with signs.

Their eyes are fierce.



- Advertisement -

They are angry.

Better make room.



Dreams are incubating.

Someone is stepping out of a hole.



She is happy.

She is singing.



Next Page 1 | 2