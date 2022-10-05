I was in a large room bright enough to see across*.

It was lit on the far end by what looked like a match.

It was a torch.

I began to see movement here and there.

Just shadows moving.

Then I began to wonder where I was.

Then I began to try to move.

When I realized I couldn't move I panicked.

I woke up choking and sweating.

It was like a bad novel.





It was like what I write.

That is why I never made it as a fiction writer.

My stories just make people scratch their heads.

As for editors I made their job easy.

"We are only accepting blah blah blah".

I can't tell you how many times I heard that.

But this was not a piece of fiction.

It was my dream.

I decided to look for an analyst.





I tried someone who called himself a dream worker.

Fine.

He said start writing down all your dreams.

Jot down whatever you recall for a week.

Even if it is just a fragment..

Write a few notes about what happened the day before.

Send me whatever you have after a week.

That's all I need from you to get started.





How much do you charge? I asked.

How much do you make an hour? he asked.

I'm retired I said.

How much did you make hourly when you worked?

About 18 dollars.

That is what I will charge you then.

How does that sound?





It sounded too good to be true.

Was this guy for real?

For the next week I had no more dreams.

I never paid much attention to dreams before.

That's not quite true.

I had terrible nightmares when I was 20.





A psychiatrist put me on Prozac.

I slept pretty well.

The bad dreams stopped.

I stopped dreaming entirely.

My life improved.





My moods "stabilized".

I went off prozac.

Then there was Zoloft.

Then there was Lexapro.





Then I hurt my back on a job.

I went on pain pills.

I got addicted





I got off pain pills

I tried acupuncture on Monday etc.





Monday night I had this dream

.......................

*Line from This is happiness by Niall Williams