The man with the luna-moth mask

A large insect lands on my face
It is a moth
It covers my face
Like a covid-mask
Its wings swoop back
Over my cheeks
Either side of my nose
If this were not a lucid dream
I would be startled or even alarmed
And whisk her off my face and bolt
But in my dream I recognize
My old friend the luna moth
Who used to find our porch light
When I was little
And whoever spotted her fluttering there
Would shout for the rest of the family
To hurry to the door
To admire this magical emissary
From the moon or
From a place even farther off
(Such as the land of lucid dreams)
So in dreaming of our reunion
I am meeting her halfway
That I am dreaming is how
She was able to find me
It is my face she remembers
And I know that it is for love
That she covers my nose
And my mouth completely
And yet I can breathe
Even better than before
Love like this is other-worldly
Dismissing all boundaries is her way
Of saying she remembers me
Trusting that I will remember her
She is saying Let me cover your face
Except for your eyes
Let me be your living mask
Just until you understand
That once long long ago
There were no boundaries
And remember that
You were born in this garden
That you call Earth
And now you must also remember
That the flowers grew
Into the souls of your feet
Do you remember? She asks
You wrote about
A lamp-lit garden
The lamp was the lamp
Of your front door
That lamp was how I found you
On those summer nights
It was within the halo of that light
That we got to know each other
But that was not a lucid dream
That was your lucid life
Your were a little boy
Now you are almost seventy
It took all those years
For me to find you But now
The front porch lamp is your heart
I had to fly a very long way
Even further than the moon
Through the darkness
That separated us all those years
The darkness of your forgetting
That you and I are stardust
Such a simple thing to forget
But now I am back
And there are no secrets between us
I am here to help you breathe and
To heal your down-turned smile