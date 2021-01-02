The man with the luna-moth mask

A large insect lands on my face

It is a moth

It covers my face

Like a covid-mask

Its wings swoop back

Over my cheeks

Either side of my nose

If this were not a lucid dream

I would be startled or even alarmed

And whisk her off my face and bolt

But in my dream I recognize

My old friend the luna moth

Who used to find our porch light

When I was little

And whoever spotted her fluttering there

Would shout for the rest of the family

To hurry to the door

To admire this magical emissary

From the moon or

From a place even farther off

(Such as the land of lucid dreams)

So in dreaming of our reunion

I am meeting her halfway

That I am dreaming is how

She was able to find me

It is my face she remembers

And I know that it is for love

That she covers my nose

And my mouth completely

And yet I can breathe

Even better than before

Love like this is other-worldly

Dismissing all boundaries is her way

Of saying she remembers me

Trusting that I will remember her

She is saying Let me cover your face

Except for your eyes

Let me be your living mask

Just until you understand

That once long long ago

There were no boundaries

And remember that

You were born in this garden

That you call Earth

And now you must also remember

That the flowers grew

Into the souls of your feet

Do you remember? She asks

You wrote about

A lamp-lit garden

The lamp was the lamp

Of your front door

That lamp was how I found you

On those summer nights

It was within the halo of that light

That we got to know each other

But that was not a lucid dream

That was your lucid life

Your were a little boy

Now you are almost seventy

It took all those years

For me to find you But now

The front porch lamp is your heart

I had to fly a very long way

Even further than the moon

Through the darkness

That separated us all those years

The darkness of your forgetting

That you and I are stardust

Such a simple thing to forget

But now I am back

And there are no secrets between us

I am here to help you breathe and

To heal your down-turned smile