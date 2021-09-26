I finally and suddenly wrote enough.

My words were tired

Of my excuses and subterfuge.

First, they let me out of the maze,

Then they said: We are tired of being used

Against each other.





They said: You clearly don't understand us.

But you don't have to move away or die.

They said: Just leave us alone for a while.

Out of the maze I was more lost than ever.

I watched my words get naked.

They opened the stops,





Threw open the wide gates,

There was going to be a jamboree.

Colorful, joyful, fierce, crazy . . .

Words flocked from everywhere!

They trampled the chain-link fence.

Hungry, backwards, dancing, flying words





Riding on elephants and ostriches. Little words

Riding on the shoulders of larger words,

Playing exotic homemade instruments --

Drums, bamboo flutes, marimbas and kazoos.

And they were generous.

A kind little word invited me in, assuring me:





There is a place saved just for you.

I wore a beautiful hat, a flowing scarf and face-paint.

I showed up with high expectations.

My ticket was a favorite old word.

All I had to do was say it and I was in.

(I think the word was "whittle" or belfry".)





There, on a dais,

In the middle of a tired-looking field

Of muddy trampled grass was the OED.

My word-ticket became a bird

Which flew from my mouth.

It dove into the OED.





There was an explosion of words.

A swarming cloud of a million words rose up

To form a cyclone of confetti

Which sprouted dragon wings

And flew away

Cavorting beyond the thousand-mile sea,





Disappearing over the yellow,

Blue, green and silver-misted mountains

Of everything I would never write.

I picked up my pen and smiled.

The eyes of all my words were on me.

The jamboree had begun.