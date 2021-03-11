The first day of Spring

Is not March 21.

It is whenever the muddy road

Yanks my car back and forth

As it struggles to get me home.

It is when the snow has melted

But only on the south-facing hillsides.

It is when I go for a walk

And have to zip up my coat in the shade,

Unzip it in the sun,

And carry it up the hill.

It is when the voice of the brook

Turns lilting

And wood smoke

Hangs over the neighborhood.

It is when I hear the trill

Of the Red Winged Blackbird

And when I catch myself whistling

Some carefree nameless tune.

It is when,

Somewhere around this time,

Most likely on a walk,

I allow myself to believe

It's here.