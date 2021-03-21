The filibuster: Here's what it is, and here's why it stink

You've heard it before: It's time we get rid of the filibuster. But you may be wondering, "what is the filibuster, and where did it come from?"

Here's what it is, and here's why it stinks:



For a vote on a bill to take place in the Senate, a few things have to happen.

A bill is brought to the Floor Senators debate the bill Senators end debate Senators vote on the bill, majority wins

That's the way the Founders intended it to go, at least. Here's the hitch: In 1806, Aaron Burr -- yes, the one who killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel -- said the Senate had too many rules and should get rid of some.



One rule that got tossed in the trash can? The rule that said any senator could propose a vote that would cut off debate. Senators didn't see a need to keep this rule on the book, so they tossed it.



That means step #2 (Senator's debate the bill) could, in theory, go on forever if enough Senators were willing to speak long enough on the floor in debate.





Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).