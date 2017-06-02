The murder, being a heinous act of beheading a human, unveils the absence of peace and serenity in a society. It at society level, determines the individuals mutual incongruity whereas it demonstrates the shortcoming of law enforcement at national level. If this bleeding-deed is observed at regional level and the variety of states involvement is sneakily engineered in the saga of murdering humans, nothing can be kept unspoken against the time-honored prevalence of a state terrorism. At international level, the parallel and consistent occurrence of this awe and terror is much longer a part of the affliction, the global fortune is destined to face.

Now-a-days, little can be taken as secret on the fact that every curve and edge of this planet is replete with the mass-flowing of human blood. In a bid to corroborate this perspective, there are two levels of argument which can be placed perceptibly as a solid evidence for the mass-murder, the humans are facing. These arguments include; the functional level of murder and the further premeditation level.

The functional level refers to the scenario where the mass killing is widely seen in many parts of the world such as Afghanistan and the Middle East in particular as a result of what is already cooked. Disappointingly, this land is time and again pushed towards slaughter and the pioneers of the national interest seeking game play their unforgettably negative role. Recently, a water tanker truck stuffed with 1500 kg explosives struck against a diplomatic Enclave in Kabul , causing the loss of 90 personals until now and the injuries of almost 400 people, including women and children.

This is an absolute evidence of the human slaughter and murder in functional level in Afghanistan on one hand and the outcome of the self-seeking international stake holders' involvement in Afghanistan on the other. Rhetorically, the bombs and explosives are detonated in the busy avenues in Kabul only because the domestic, regional and international players are serving their defined gains.

In this pursuit of national gains, the slaughter the Afghans face is of no more issue for them. Similarly, the mass murder in wake of the defined goals pursuits is being employed in the waste lands of the Middle East . Gun battling, explosives and bombings have made the target localities heaps of garbage and rubles. It is further regretful that the usage of the mass weaponry is common and the renovated weaponry, remarkable in lethality is being tested over the innocent populace of the respective region.

The second premeditation level of mass killing refers to the state of circumstances where the strategic stake holders are employing the diversified strategies to bring murder and slaughter further in the target regions. For instance, a deal is unveiled between the Saudi Arabia and USA which would follow a flow of missiles from later to the former. Again on the page of the interstate rivalry, the pursuit of the strategic gains and the mass killing of the public on the hands of the ambitious state players, the human blood seems to bleed further. Rationally, the Saudis are engaged in dispersal of the Hauthis from Yemen .

They are concluding deals and pacts with certain great powers for the acquisition of the complex armory in order to ensure balance with Iranian growing threat. On the other edge, the same realistic path is being parallelly pursued by Tehran which concludes the region as less-fortunate in the upcoming days.