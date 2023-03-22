The US report lists 'significant human rights' abuses in Modi's India

The annual U.S. report on human rights practices released on Monday listed "significant human rights issues" and abuses in India, including targeting of religious minorities, dissidents and journalists.

In an annual report on human rights practices, the Joe Biden administration urged India to uphold human rights commitments and obligations.

The report comes almost a year after the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US was monitoring a rise of human rights abuses by some government, police and prison officials in India.

The report pointed out: "Significant human rights issues included credible reports of: unlawful and arbitrary killings, including extrajudicial killings by the government or its agents; torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by police and prison officials; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary arrest and detention; political prisoners or detainees; arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy; restrictions on freedom of expression and media, including violence or threats of violence, unjustified arrests or prosecutions of journalists, and enforcement of or threat to enforce criminal libel laws to limit expression; restrictions on internet freedom; interference with the freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association; restrictions on freedom of movement and on the right to leave the country."

Significant human rights issues also included refoulement of refugees; serious government corruption; harassment of domestic and international human rights organizations; lack of investigation of and accountability for gender-based violence, including domestic and intimate partner violence, sexual violence, workplace violence, child, early, and forced marriage, femicide, and other forms of such violence; crimes involving violence or threats of violence targeting members of national/racial/ethnic and minority groups based on religious affiliation, social status or sexual orientation; crimes involving violence or threats of violence targeting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex persons; and existence of forced and compulsory labor.

Since 2014, when extra rightwing Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into power, India has slid from 140th in the World Press Freedom index, an annual ranking by Reporters Without Borders, to 150th in 2022, the lowest in its history. India also topped the chart with the most internet shutdowns in the world for five years in a row, Access Now, an internet advocacy watchdog, said.

"The Reporters without Borders 2022 World Press Freedom Index described the country as 'dangerous for journalists,' with 'repeated violations' by police, political activists, criminal groups, and local officials. The report also identified 'coordinated campaigns of hatred and calls for murder' on social media, calling them 'even more violent' when they target women journalists. The report noted journalists working in Jammu and Kashmir continued to face barriers to free reporting through communications and movement restrictions.

"In 2021, the names and telephone numbers of 40 Indian journalists appeared in a leaked database identifying potential targets of cybersurveillance through Pegasus hacking software. Several journalists listed in this database were arrested on various charges.

"Civil society organizations expressed concern that the central government sometimes used UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) to detain human rights activists and journalists," the US report said.

The Report pointed out: "The (UAPA) law also permits authorities to hold a detainee in judicial custody without charge for up to 180 days (including the 30 days in police custody). The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which gives authorities the ability to detain persons for up to 180 days without charge in cases related to insurgency or terrorism, makes no bail provisions for foreign nationals, and it allows courts to deny bail in the case of detained citizens. The UAPA can be applied if the prosecution can produce evidence of the possession of firearms or explosives or the presence of fingerprints at a crime scene, regardless of whether authorities demonstrate criminal intent. State governments also reportedly held persons without bail for extended periods before filing formal charges under the UAPA. Civil society organizations expressed concern that the central government sometimes used UAPA to detain human rights activists and journalists."

Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Erin Barclay said: "The U.S. and India regularly consult at the highest levels on democracy and human rights issues. We have and we will continue to strongly urge India to uphold its human rights obligations and commitments".

She went on to say: "Not surprisingly, we also regularly meet with civil society both in the U.S. and in India to hear their perspectives and learn from their experiences, and we encourage the Government of India to consult with them as well.

Barclay was asked: The Indian Government recently banned a BBC documentary. She replied: "On the BBC issue, we're of course aware of the BBC issues and we will continue to support free press around the world and have communicated the same."