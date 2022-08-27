 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Trump Empire's Final Days

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
I hope it is becoming obvious why Donald Trump went so overboard with his baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and that he was the rightful President of the United States. His desperation seems most likely related to his belief that if he was the sitting president he would be immune to criminal charges (he avoided numerous indictments while in office). And Trump must have known just how numerous and serious those criminal charges would be. Most likely he will soon be made aware of more.

He pulled out all stops in attempting to gaslight his supporters, because he needed them to come to his aid in pulling off the biggest coup in American history. Most of those supporters blindly bought his lies and absurd explanations. Because Trump said so, they believed that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen from the incumbent president and there was no legitimate reason that Joe Biden and his "radical socialists" should be in power in the nation's capital.

Time for Trump to leave
So many of his followers believe everything this orange simpleton says. He said he had the most votes for president in 2020, even though he had no evidence, but whatever he lies about, his Cult45 followers will be on board. Trump has had about 35% of this country convinced that he really had the most votes. Never mind that he lies six times before breakfast and doesn't appear to be capable of telling the truth. He has long ago proven that he is the greatest con-man in American history, and was even able to fool nearly half the American voters into believing he deserved to be President of the United States in 2016.

The looming question these past few weeks is: why was Donald Trump in possession of all those boxes of classified government documents? Let's take a closer look into the mind of Mr. Trump. What does he value most of all in his life? Power, yes, and he's doing all he can to reclaim it. And then there is his other love, money. What can he do to get more money? What did he possess that would be of considerable value to certain people? Perhaps something that he had hidden in his home in Florida? What exactly? I have my suspicions and perhaps so does the Justice Department.

By the way, is anybody curious how Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner raked in $2 billion from the Saudi government shortly after leaving office? And former U.S. Treasurer under Trump, Steve Mnuchin managed to get $1.5 billion from the Saudis and allied countries. Not that there is anything suspicious about these windfalls, although what these Middle Easter countries got for their money is a bit cloudy. Click Here

I can't imagine it had anything to do with access to classified information from mysterious government files found in Mar-a-lago, but some people might let their minds go there. It does allow the mind to wander into suspicious corners, and there is much information still unknown and questions still unanswered. We have a lot more to learn, but I have a funny feeling that Donald J. Trump is very much worried right now about the outcome of all this.

Stay tuned.

Arlen is a writer/blogger living in Monterey, CA. His political blog is thebigpicturereport.com. He also writes a quotation quiz "What's Your QQ?" at quotationquotient.com.

Arlen Grossman

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 14 fans, 96 articles, 2 quicklinks, 279 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Will the finding of all the classified documents that Trump claimed he didn't have make a difference to his brain-dead supporters? Our future depends on that happening. This country is way too angry and divided right now for our democracy to work.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 27, 2022 at 9:33:13 PM

