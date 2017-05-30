- Advertisement -

Tonight we enter the festival that has come to mean standing again, each year, at Sinai. What does it mean for us to do this seriously, taking Torah deep into our lives, challenging ourselves to live by its deepest teachings?

What would it mean to bring Torah to bear within or upon one rich, powerful, and unjust Jew --- Jared Kushner?

- Advertisement -



Torah

(Image by terryballard) Permission Details DMCA



Through the last 2,000 years or so of Jewish history, generations of rabbis have defined themselves -- our selves -- as heirs of the Prophets, not of the priests. Heirs of the Prophetic commitment to challenge unjust and destructive behavior, to reinterpret Torah for the sake of renewing life as the world around us and within us changed.

When Jews lived in self-contained communities, social if not physical ghettos, that degree of social control was workable for the sake of life-giving, justice-living Torah. But as we -- for good reason! -- left such social ghettos, the ability of the rabbis or of the community as a whole to rebuke and end destructive and unethical behavior dwindled. So that lifts up the question: What could the Jewish community of today do about such behavior?

- Advertisement -

I want to lift up a perfect example of how Torah values are trampled underfoot even while the semblance of piety is claimed. A story of one man who at this moment holds great power and exemplifies in his own person the "kleptocracy" -- rule by thieves -- that now afflicts us:

His companies have used false and brutal behavior toward low-income people who are tenants and even former tenants of the Kushner-owned properties, to extract money from them that in fact they don't owe, ruining their families and their lives.

Since they can't afford the lawyers who could defend them, they sink deeper and deeper into debt, disaster, and despair.

It seems to me that this behavior by a very high-profile Jew who claims not only the ethnic identity but the religious conviction is exactly what my grandmother called a chillul hashem.

"Chillul," from the same root as "challil," the hollow flute, means hollowing-out -- in this case, hollowing out God's Name.. Since one of the mystics' metaphors for God is "Tree of Life," the "hollowing" is an especially powerful imagery.

A person who seems on the outside to be celebrating a living, thriving Sacred Tree of Life has hollowed out all the life-juice within.

- Advertisement -

The seemingly pious behavior of a seemingly pious Jew actually shatters Torah -- not in the private and self-contained way of a Jew who decides to eat pork; rather, in a way that shatters decency and justice in the public sphere, for many victims.

I urge you to see the article for yourself here.

Kushner's behavior teaches a vile version of what Judaism and the Jewish people are. When Jews lived in self-contained communities, such an ethical and religious violation could be confronted, rebuked, perhaps punished, even healed by repentant self-correction.

Now it is harder. But perhaps it is still possible. I recall the moment when a small group of rabbis in Northern California called themselves "the Redwood Rabbis." With help from The Shalom Center, they challenged a Jewish corporation-owner whose business was logging magnificent 2,000-year-old redwood trees to make paneling for rich people's basements. The corporation's own annual report said that redwood paneling without knots sold better, and it came only from ancient trees.

Next Page 1 | 2