 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/26/22

The Supreme Court's Version of "Bonfire of the Vanities"

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bernard Starr
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

Bonfire of Freedoms
Bonfire of Freedoms
(Image by public domain;script and design by Starr)   Details   DMCA

At the height of the Renaissance (1494-1498) in Florence, Italy, where the restoration of culture and the introduction of humanism were taking place, an extremist moral dictator, Catholic priest Girolamo Savonarola. and his cult of fanatics, declared war on civilization. In his "Bonfire of the Vanities." which included the burning of precious books and artworks, Savanarola sought to destroy all advances in culture and humanism with the goal of restoring the good old days of the Dark Ages.

Five centuries later, on June 24, 2022, at the height of the expansion of freedoms in the United States of America, the icon of democracy, a religious cult of four conservative Catholic Supreme Court Justices (Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett) and one conservative Justice who was raised Catholic but worships in an Episcopal Church (Neil Gorsuch) voted from their religious ideological perspective to declare war on freedom in overturning Roe V. Wade. Their ruling also violates the constitutional provision of separation of church and state

More egregious, Justice Clarence Thomas stepped outside the bounds of ruling on cases brought before the court and expressed his vision for extending the war to restrictions on other social advances. He invited more challenges to laws that protect freedoms, intending to reverse them. These challenges are based on his religious ideology. The New Republic called Thomas's actions "Throwing the Supreme Court's History Out the Window." Astonishingly, Thomas announced his judgments before hearing arguments. If his decisions were implemented by the Court they would help return America to its good old dark ages. And they would signal the Supreme Court's Bonfire of Freedoms, in the spirit of Savanarola.

Savonarola's reign of terror eventually proved too extreme for the Catholic Church. Pope Alexander VI excommunicated him on May 13, 1497. And a year later, on May 23, 1498, Church and civil authorities condemned, hanged, and burned Savanarola and two of his friars in the main square of Florence (Piazza Signoria).

Today's Catholic Church, led by Pope Francis, categorically opposes abortion under any circumstances. Yet, in opposition to that stance, according to a 2022 poll by the Associated Press NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 64 percent of U.S. Catholics support legal abortion, which is comparable to the 65 percent of all adult Americans who support it. And President Joe Biden, a dedicated practicing Catholic, called the Supreme Court decision outrageous for overturning a 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion; he reiterated his staunch support for a woman's right to choose. Despite the will of the people, many states are preparing draconian anti-abortion laws that will criminalize abortions even in cases of incest, rape, and underage girls.

On June 30, 2022, the same cabal of extremist Supreme Court Justices plus one additional conservative judge, John Roberts, extended the war on freedoms to an assault on civilization as a whole. Just when scientists and governments are sounding alarms that we are on an accelerating path toward climate change catastrophes with carbon emissions rising globally, these Justices voted as a block in a 6-3 ruling to limit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's power to regulate carbon emissions from power plants--a decision that guarantees the further poisoning of the atmosphere and heating of the planet.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Bernard Starr Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bernard Starr, PhD, is a psychologist, journalist, and professor emeritus at CUNY, Brooklyn College. His screenplay "The Crucifixion of Truth," a drama set in 16th century Italy and Spain during the Spanish Inquisition, has been optioned for a (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Corporations Plan for Post-Middle-Class America

Mind Control: How Donald Trump Has Transformed Americans into Pavlov's Dogs

How Congress Became a 'Cathouse' of Prostitutes Paying Off Their Pimps

The Pandemic Disease of the 21st Century Is on the Rise

Reza Aslan: Why Aren't You a Jew?

Why Have Art Historians Been Silent About the Falsification of Biblical History in Artworks?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bernard Starr

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Dec 7, 2010), 12 fans, 180 articles, 1 quicklinks, 351 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
The Supreme Court must be reformed. For a starter: Term limits!!!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022 at 2:28:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend