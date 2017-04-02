Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

The Superrich Have Profited From a Broken System--And Their Money Alone Won't Fix It

By David Korten
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H1 4/2/17

Reprinted from www.yesmagazine.org

From flickr.com: 1956 Rolls-Royce Empress
1956 Rolls-Royce Empress
(Image by davocano)
Congratulations, you won--you are the last and richest person on Earth. In the security of your sunless underground bunker, you will be the last to die in a dying Earth's paroxysm of fire and flood.

In a recent column for YES! Magazine, Chuck Collins, "born on third base" social activist and commentator, has a message for the superrich who are buying "bug out" survivalist escape homes in Kansas missile silos, mountain fortresses in the Rockies, and getaway farms in New Zealand: Your money won't save you from the social and environmental collapse now unfolding. Join with other members of your class who are investing in "community, regional, and global efforts to address the climate crisis and extreme inequalities."

Once Earth's environmental systems collapse, the consequences will be permanent--at least within any realistic human time perspective. Seeking refuge in an abandoned missile silo with a store of emergency rations and a suitcase full of money misses that key point.

For far too long, our economic and political institutions have managed the economy to grow consumption and the financial assets of the rich. Worldwide, many well-meaning people joined the game under the implied promise that as economies grew, one day everyone willing to work would have an opportunity to join the ranks of the affluent middle class.

For a time, most of us with a voice bought into the myth. Far from making everyone rich, however, the system we created is destroying Earth's capacity to support life while concentrating ownership of what remains in the hands of a few hundred people competing for the top spot on the Forbes Magazine list of the world's richest people. The image of the winner as humanity's last survivor facing a slow and lonely death in an underground bunker dramatically exposes the mindlessness of the competition--and the system that drives it.

Hope for the human future lies with the spreading realization that hope for any of us depends on our acting together as a global community to:

1. Heal the Earth as we reduce our human consumption to bring it into balance with the planet's generative capacity.

2. Eliminate extremes of wealth and poverty and secure for every person access to the essentials of a healthy life.

These two goals properly frame all public and private investment strategies going forward. They are the exact opposite of the strategies that have led us to the brink of disaster.

The time has come for the very rich to engage in giving back.

The great personal investment success stories of the past 50 years almost universally involved profiting from one or more of the following: consumer deception, monopoly power, government subsidies and tax breaks, extraction of nonrenewable environmental resources, usury, poverty-wage jobs, speculating on asset bubbles, playing financial games with derivatives and other fictitious securities, promoting material extravagance, and poisoning the Earth's air, water, and soil.

Such profits represent uncompensated private takings of both public and private assets.

But in this moment of extreme crisis, personal blame is not the primary issue. To those who played and won, that was then. Now is now. Mostly, the winners acted in ways consistent with accepted norms and reward systems of the institutions in which they worked. Likely many believed they were, as Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs, once famously observed, "doing God's work."

Our time to act is fast running out. The transition to a viable human future depends on a cultural and institutional transformation to an economic system that values and rewards choices that support the two essential outcomes outlined above.

The time has come for the very rich to engage in giving back not only with their money, but also with their total personal commitment to replacing the system that so benefited them. It is called philanthropy.

Giving back will require significant humility and will be a true test of learning new skills. Turning money into healthy, living social and environmental systems is a very different--and far more difficult task--than turning once healthy living systems into money.

 

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

David Korten is co-founder and board chair of the Positive Futures Network. This article draws from his newly released book, The Great Turning: From Empire to Earth Community.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

E. J. N.

Author 58460

(Member since Jan 14, 2011)


Hmm... It was good until "philanthropy" of the rich was cited as a solution, because while true philanthropy would be good, what the super-wealthy call "philanthropy" these days is often merely a public relations gimmick designed to improve their image and make it appear that they have solutions. But they don't. At least not solutions that we need most.

The main solution is comprehensive reformation of government to alter and change the political economic system, so that that the wealthiest few cannot take advantage and profit unfairly, and so that government actually promotes the general welfare and uses the common wealth for the common good.

There is an article at messenger2.cjcmp.org/fakephilanthropy that reveals the mistake in trusting billionaires, because no one who has raked in so much money did it without being selfish or without exploiting people and resources. They may have done it "legally" by taking advantage of a corrupt system, but they didn't do it by being truly good human beings or humanitarians.

Granted, there are some that are far less guilty than others, but on some level all are guilty of greed and self-interest and could have been far better in benefitting employees, the public, and the environment.

Meanwhile, if they want to be charitable to ease their consciences, that's fine. Better yet, change things so they pay their fair share of taxes.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 9:54:53 PM

Floyd Tolar

Author 21438

(Member since Sep 8, 2008)


Your link lead nowhere. I assume it was incomplete.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 3:51:46 PM

Robert Cogan

Author 7783

(Member since Sep 14, 2007)


I agree with everything said. But right now, how about all humane, rational Americans uniting on a policy from America's past that actually worked! Deficit funding has ceased to work for Republicans and Democrats. So progressives should advocate to Congress members that Congress use its Constitutional power to coin money and regulate the value thereof by increasing the quantity of money, creating greenbacks. Whether it is billed just neutrally for infrastructure maintenance, or for "Patriot Dollars to help America become great again" greenbacks, created only virtually and spent slowly into the economy to fund a program of federal jobs, at living wages, in infrastructure maintenance, national day care, moon shots attacks on Alzheimer's, etc. it can help! Inflation from such a program can be controlled! Progressives have been so marginalized that I can only think of maybe 2 that have sufficient national naw recognition to get this publicized: Nader and Sanders. Can they be prevailed upon?

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 4:00:30 PM

Derryl Hermanutz

Author 64335

(Member since Apr 27, 2011)


Right on Robert. Government issuance of its own debt free money will be part of any viable solution.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 6:15:56 PM

Cole Epstein

Author 52645

(Member since Aug 24, 2010)


"They" have made fortunes from a broken system.

So the break made them fortunes--why would "they" want

to fix it?



Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 5:48:33 PM

John Peebles

Author 240

(Member since Apr 3, 2006)


It won't be until millions of Americans are thrust in to uniform to fight an enemy with whom they have no quarrel that justice will be done to the rich, on a deferred basis.

A century ago the Great War witnessed horrifying destruction and loss of life. This is the culmination of the greed of the war profiteers. The number of casualties then was vast. I doubt people today would stand for that much bloodshed.

Many of the battles were fought on or near chateaus. This was no doubt part of the unpublicized rage that must have been felt by the soldiers towards those that had sent them to kill each other--the nobility of the previous feudal age empowered by the killing might of nationalism and murderous new battlefield technologies. What better place to do battle then on the previously off limits grounds reserved for the wealthy?

Today, like then, we have a concentrating of wealth in the hands of fewer and fewer rich old white men. Of course these egotistical sociopaths believe their industriousness and talents are the reason for their success rather than a system of subsidies and tax relief for the ultrawealthy that had been ushered in under the myth of a trickle down economy. Citizens United just legalized the influence pedaling, and wealth-concentration continues unabated through the undue effect of political donations on national policy.

We, meanwhile, are subjected to having less and less even as they take more and more. The quality of public infrastructure decays as we swerve towards an Elysium-style bifurcated world where the ultra rich have their cancer-curing machines and private security forces while our cities degenerate into Third World Slums and we scrounge for whatever work and food security we can get.

In the aftermath of World War I veterans came home and eventually rose up during the Depression in an effort to get more out of Washington for the sacrifices they'd made, and the war-drained economy of the 1930s. They were crushed and many killed.

So bad was it in Germany that reparations sank the economy into such a state of hopelessness that a certain political party was forged in the ashes of the First World War. Their platform was interest-free loans for Main Street and the nationalization of predominantly Jewish-owned banks. Combined with re-militarization, it created a real recovery for Germany and the nascent anti-semitism took hold and evolved into a Holocaust. Their name: the Nazis.





Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 5:58:39 PM

Derryl Hermanutz

Author 64335

(Member since Apr 27, 2011)


To address wasteful exploitation of Earth's natural resources, something has to be done to eliminate corporations' need to keep selling more and more stuff each year to keep the money train rolling. Nobody overproduces, and builds obsolescence into the stuff they make, because the world needs and wants to replace old stuff with new stuff every 2-5 years. They do it for money.


"Durable goods" -- household appliances, etc -- used to be "durable". A refrigerator or stove would still be working fine after 30 years and maybe a compressor replacement and replacing the stove elements. That is a very efficient use of resources, workers, business effort, etc.


Today these non-durable goods are all computerized with guaranteed-to-fail components that last at best 1-5 years.


Corporations have the technology to make very good quality long-lasting products with replaceable parts; rather than the throwaway crap they make today. There used to ba a trade called "tinker": a guy who fixed stuff. An environmentally sustainable economy has to return to building stuff that lasts and is fixable.


In his 1958 book, The Affluent Society, John K Galbraith observed how already the economy was supply-driven, and demand was manufactured by the form of commercial brainwashing we call "advertising".


Corporations were already building obsolescence into their products in 1958. Otherwise, once everybody owns all the appliances they need, manufacturers would shrik to a fraction of their size and there would be no "work" for all those people who make appliances.


So some form of Basic Income -- funded by debt-free government money issuance -- is going to be needed to enable people to buy what they need, even though there is no "productive" work for them to do. There is plenty of "maintenance" work that needs doing, and environmental cleanup, and care for old and sick people, and many other kinds of socially useful but not money-profitable work. Governments just need to issue money to pay people to do that kind of work.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 6:31:34 PM

Bob Stuart

Author 26603

(Member since Nov 19, 2008)


Unfortunately, psychopaths put all their faith in their own adaptability and none into foresight. They are consumed by greed and grandiosity. We will have to take it from them, not gently persuade them to dismantle their life's work.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 9:36:44 PM

Peter Sepall

Author 500313

(Member since Oct 12, 2014)


It would be more accurate to say the super rich have broken the system in order to profit. Dominating sociopaths cannot afford an optimally functioning society capable of healing itself. The parasite must subvert the system to its purposes.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 4, 2017 at 12:02:39 AM

