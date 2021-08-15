'The Suicide of Capitalism,' Revisited

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August, 2018)



NORTH POLE Ice (now). Holy Crow (or is it Holy Cow?) If Admiral Peary and his colleagues (britannica.com/biography/Robert-Edwin-Peary) had slipped, they might have drowned.

Preface (from the New York Times Editorial Board, Sunday Review, p. 8, August 15, 2021)

"In June 1988 a NASA scientist, Dr. James Hansen, appeared on a very hot day in Washington and told a group of powerful senators that a grim future lay ahead. Carbon emissions, he said, had raised average global temperatures to the highest levels in recorded human history, bringing heat waves, droughts and other disruptions to people's lives. 'The greenhouse effect has been detected,' he said, 'and it is changing our climate now.'

"That same year a collection of scientists assembled by the United Nations known as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change delivered much the same message, warning pointedly of rising seas and threats to biodiversity. Four years later, world leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro signed a landmark agreement to stabilize 'greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere at a level that would prevent dangerous anthropogenic interference with the climate system.'

"We knew, three decades ago, about global warming and its consequences. We suspected, even then, that the potentially catastrophic future forecast in the I.P.C.C.'s latest report, released on Monday a report the U.N. secretary general, António Guterres, called a 'code red for humanity' could well come to pass.

"What have we done with that knowledge? Very little, for lots of reasons. Timid leaders, feckless legislatures. Interminable arguments between rich and poor nations over who bears responsibility. Well-financed disinformation campaigns from big polluters like Exxon Mobil (and etc.; see below, "George Will"). On a purely human level, there's the reluctance of people living worry-free in the here and now to make the investments and sacrifices necessary to protect future generations."

And now, to some current headlines :

First, there's the latest Report from the "Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change" (I.P.C.C.). The New York Times headlines their lead article on it thus: "A Hotter Future Is Certain, Climate Panel Warns. But How Hot Is Up to Us."

Second, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that this past July was the hottest on record, and the average global temperature has risen steadily over the last 40 years.

Third, George Will, who some folk think might be turning just a bit to the left because he has criticized Trump (don't be fooled folks; he is still quite a Rightist) used his current column to feature one of the few technically credentialled climate change deniers left. Dr. Koonin repeated the usual blather about the "Little Ice Age" and etc., which Will dutifully repeated himself. Dr. Koonin is not held in very high regard by the climate change community, and if numbers mean anything, he is far outnumbered by the number of scientists contributing to the IPCC Report --- amounting to "several thousand" --- who reviewed around 14,000 pieces of literature.

It interesting to note that while over the past 20-plus years the IPCC has accumulated tons of evidence for its current conclusions, supported by about 14,000 references, Dr. Koonin's arguments sound very much like those made by one Gene Tew in 1998 , under the heading "GLOBAL WARMING/ CLIMATE CHANGE IS A HOAX":

"Man made global warming was invented in 1998. The purpose was an attempt to force the United States to sign the Kyoto Treaty which would have shut down industries in this country which had carbon dioxide emissions above the levels of third world nations and developing countries. It was an attempt to cripple the industrial production of the United States and to "level the playing field ". In spite of the efforts of that great Guru of Global Warming, Al Gore, and the liberal left of the Democratic Party, this treaty has not been ratified to date by the United States. . . .

"Environmental kooks, left wing loons and the hate America crowd use these funds to promote this hoax to the American public. Is it any wonder then that Nancy Pelosi demanded that $400 million dollars of the 'Stimulus Bill' go to Global Warming Research. It's the money that explains why most of our major universities have science degrees devoted to this pseudoscience."

