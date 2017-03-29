Refresh  

The Sleazy Origins of Russia-gate

From Consortium News


Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
An irony of the escalating hysteria about the Trump camp's contacts with Russians is that one presidential campaign in 2016 did exploit political dirt that supposedly came from the Kremlin and other Russian sources. Friends of that political campaign paid for this anonymous hearsay material, shared it with American journalists and urged them to publish it to gain an electoral advantage. But this campaign was not Donald Trump's; it was Hillary Clinton's.

And, awareness of this activity doesn't require you to spin conspiracy theories about what may or may not have been said during some seemingly innocuous conversation. In this case, you have open admissions about how these Russian/Kremlin claims were used.

Indeed, you have the words of Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee, in his opening statement at last week's public hearing on so-called "Russia-gate." Schiff's seamless 15-minute narrative of the Trump campaign's alleged collaboration with Russia followed the script prepared by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele who was hired as an opposition researcher last June to dig up derogatory information on Donald Trump.

Steele, who had worked for Britain's MI-6 in Russia, said he tapped into ex-colleagues and unnamed sources inside Russia, including leadership figures in the Kremlin, to piece together a series of sensational reports that became the basis of the current congressional and FBI investigations into Trump's alleged ties to Moscow.

Since he was not able to go to Russia himself, Steele based his reports mostly on multiple hearsay from anonymous Russians who claim to have heard some information from their government contacts before passing it on to Steele's associates who then gave it to Steele who compiled this mix of rumors and alleged inside dope into "raw" intelligence reports.

Lewd Allegations

Besides the anonymous sourcing and the sources' financial incentives to dig up dirt, Steele's reports had numerous other problems, including the inability of a variety of investigators to confirm key elements, such as the salacious claim that several years ago Russian intelligence operatives secretly videotaped Trump having prostitutes urinate on him while he lay in the same bed in Moscow's Ritz-Carlton used by President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

From flickr.com: The Ritz-Carlton Moscow {MID-71226}
The Ritz-Carlton Moscow
(Image by Syuqor7)   Permission   Details   DMCA

That tantalizing tidbit was included in Steele's opening report to his new clients, dated June 20, 2016. Apparently, it proved irresistible in whetting the appetite of Clinton's mysterious benefactors who were financing Steele's dirt digging and who have kept their identities (and the amounts paid) hidden. Also in that first report were the basic outlines of what has become the scandal that is now threatening the survival of Trump's embattled presidency.

But Steele's June report also reflected the telephone-tag aspects of these allegations: "Speaking to a trusted compatriot in June 2016 sources A and B, a senior Russian Foreign Ministry figure and a former top level Russian intelligence officer still active inside the Kremlin respectively, the Russian authorities had been cultivating and supporting US Republican presidential candidate, Donald TRUMP for a least five years.

"Source B asserted that the TRUMP operation was both supported and directed by Russian President Vladimir PUTIN. Its aim was to sow discord and disunity both within the US itself, but more especially within the Transatlantic alliance which was viewed as inimical to Russia's interests. ... In terms of specifics, Source A confided that the Kremlin had been feeding TRUMP and his team valuable intelligence on his opponents, including Democratic presidential candidate Hillary CLINTON, for several years. ...

"The Kremlin's cultivation operation on TRUMP also had comprised offering him various lucrative real estate development business deals in Russia, especially in relation to the ongoing 2018 World Cup soccer tournament. However, so far, for reasons unknown, TRUMP had not taken up any of these."

Besides the anonymous and hearsay quality of the allegations, there are obvious logical problems, especially the point that five years ago, you could have gotten astronomical odds about Trump's chances to win the U.S. presidency, although perhaps there is more an astrological explanation. Maybe the seemingly logical Putin went to some star-gazing soothsayer to see the future.

There also may have been a more mundane reason why Trump's hotel deal fell through. A source familiar with those negotiations told me that Trump had hoped to get a half interest in the $2 billion project but that Russian-Israeli investor Mikhail Fridman, a founder of Russia's Alfa Bank, balked because Trump was unwilling to commit a significant investment beyond the branding value of the Trump name.

http://www.consortiumnews.com

Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories in the 1980s for the Associated Press and Newsweek.
Tony Orlando

Become a Fan
Author 80786

(Member since Aug 15, 2012)


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
When you see either of these two people in the produce section of your local store, buy one tomato for yourself, and through the other one at her/or him. It is about the only thing left we can do!

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 11:28:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

It's a sad state of affairs when professional ethical journalists such as Robert Parry are on the outside of mainstream press while the unprofessional rumor mongers make millions shilling for the Deep State.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 12:20:16 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (17+)
Help
 
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Thanks Mr. Perry for another excellent look into this clown circus. I would, however, change one bit of emphasis. Hillary and the neocons are not just risking nuclear war with the Russians to dump Trump, but in the bigger picture, Trump or no Trump, they made it clear that they see a need to subjugate Russia. The current propaganda war wants both Trump out, and more military threats toward Russia. It is not just a Trump thing. These lunatics are out to rule the world. I do not want them to play arrogant brinkmanship games with well armed and battle hardened Russia, but I cannot seem to catch their attention.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 12:55:53 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (15+)
Help
 
Indent
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

We need a new invigorated anti-war movement. One that shows up in large numbers everyday, not just for one Saturday. As has been said by others, we need to become ungovernable. It's the only way to stop these lunatics from destroying life on Earth.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 1:12:22 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (14+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
pablo mayhew

Become a Fan
Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014)


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

You are right on, Lois.

Otherwise, expect a coup d'etat this year and the grim possibility of New World Order Presidential Candidate Clinton Mark III in 2020, the Neuralink Cyborg edition.

And when you consider that, along with the fact that the third time is a charm, you realize this nightmare has just begun.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 12:22:51 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008)


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

The article was about the alleged connection between members of the Trump team and agents of Russia, not about Hillary and others who are hardliners against Putin and want war with Russia.

My comments were about the fact that Parry was taking the side of Trump and the Russians and he gives the impression that this is a witch hunt just as Putin insists and seems to be inferring that the whole investigation is irrelevant and should be ended.

The investigation by the FBI should continue and if there is proof of such a connection then the facts and evidence will come out; if there is none then the investigation will end. Parry talking about Schiff and Steele is not the key issue here and he looks like he is defending Trump and Putin. I will wait to see what the FBI cncludes.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 10:09:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014)


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

No Michael, the article is about distracting people from their own party's corruption and incompetence, Democrats like Schiff have used the recent investigations to promote their own lust for more power and wealth.

Manufactures of military hardware are very good at pay to play and embellish their chances to sell their wares (weapons) to western Ukrainian oligarchs and the neo-Nazi militias who do their bidding. Politicians like Schiff are their puppets. A Russian straw man to justify weapon sales would be far more difficult if not for cronies like Schiff, Clinton and the list goes on hence the McCarthyism type hearings and investigations (circus but where is the bread?). I suppose in lieu of bread cake can be had?

While Democrats insist this is all about protecting America's honor and promoting its national security, it's really about opportunism and greed. Nothing will come of these investigations no matter how long they go on for.

It's just a distraction from the graft, racketeering, and slush funds being run by Democrats and neocon Republicans for human culling.

Yes I do know what racketeering is and that is why I used it. You demand proof to counter something that has no basis of fact, please.

Racket (crime) - Wikipedia

wikipedia.org/wiki/Racket_(crime) A racket is a service that is fraudulently offered to solve a problem, such as for a problem that does not exist, that will not be put into effect, or that would not otherwise exist if the racket did not exist. Conducting a racket is racketeering.

A racket is a service that is fraudulently offered to solve a problem, such as for a problem that does not exist, that will not be put into effect, or that would not otherwise exist if the racket did not exist. Conducting a racket is racketeering.[1] Particularly, the potential problem may be caused by the same party that offers to solve it, although that fact may be concealed, with the specific intent to engender continual patronage for this party.

The most common example of a racket is the "protection racket." The racket itself promises to protect the target business or person from dangerous individuals in the neighborhood; then either collects their money or causes the damages to the business until the owner pays. The racket exists as both the problem and its solution and is used as a method of extortion.

Racketeering is often associated with organized crime, and the term was coined by the Employers' Association of Chicago in June 1927 in a statement about the influence of organized crime in the Teamsters union.

"We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false." -- William Casey, CIA Director (first staff meeting, 1981)

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 10:01:30 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014)


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Although I have posted this else where I feel compelled to repost the following in buttress of Parry's excellent article.

Schiff is betraying his own rather specialized interests here: on July 18, 2013, a fundraiser for Schiff's reelection campaign was held at the home of Ukrainian arms dealer Igor Pasternak in Washington, D.C. Price of admission: $2,500 a head, and $1,000 for guests. Why is Pasternak such a fan of Schiff's?

Follow the money. Pasternak is selling the Ukrainians military hardware, and is doubtless eager to sell them more -- paid for by US taxpayers, of course.

Pasternak raises thousands for Schiff and Schiff raises millions for Pasternak. It's a sweet deal all around. Schiff bloviates that his campaign to restart the cold war with Russia is an ideological crusade. He avers:

We are involved in a new battle of ideas. Not Communism versus capitalism, but authoritarianism versus democracy.

Yet this is about capitalism: crony capitalism of the sort that enriches both Schiff and Pasternak. As Maj-Gen Smedley Butler put it in 1935: "War is a racket."

And Schiff is one of the biggest racketeers in Washington. The cynical, absurd campaign to tar the Trump administration as a Russian plot to take over America is based on nothing but lies, innuendo, political opportunism and naked greed.

Trump famously pledged to "drain the swamp" that is America and it was inevitable that Schiff, one of the nastiest of the swamp creatures, would arise from the muck screeching in protest. Let him! He and his party are consigning themselves to the margins of American politics.

Their loony conspiracy theories are so far removed from the concerns of ordinary Americans that the distance can only be measured in light years

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 4:59:58 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (9+)
Help
 
Indent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008)


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George King:   New Content
If you are correct then please produce proof of what you say about Schiff. Produce the fact, evidence and documentation by reliable, trusted sources, not by some radical, and let's see what there is. And if that proof supports your contentions then they should be acceptable. Can you do that?

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 10:13:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008)


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George King:   New Content

George: Please provide concrete documentation of your statement that "Pasternak raises thousands for Schiff and Schiff raises millions for Pasternak. It's a sweet deal all around." How did Schiff raise millions for Pasternak? Please elaborate exactly how he did it.

Also that "Schiff is one of the biggest racketeers in Washington." You, of course, know the definition of racketeer, don't you? Explain how he is a racketeer.

If Pasternak held that fundraiser for Schiff do you know why he did it; is there something that is illegal that has been determined? He is the head of an American corporation in California and U.S. politicians do get many fundraiser from corporations and their CEOs. So why do you think there is something illegal or nefarious in this case?

Igor Pasternak is head of Worldwide Aeros Corp, an American manufacturer of airships based in Montebello, California. It was founded in 1992 by the current CEO and Chief Engineer, Igor Pasternak, who came to America from Ukraine. It currently employs more than 100 workers.

I can't find anything anywhere on the internet that indicates that he is some kind of sleazy arms dealer except inferences to that effect by radical right wing new outlets. So you need to clarify your remarks and charges against him and prove what you say.

I'll be waiting for your response. Somehow I get the feeling that you can't come up with anything of substance that proves your contentions.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 1:49:54 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014)


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

Michael try antiwar.com and the fundraisers (pay to play) are all public information that is read ably available.

I am a little disappointed Michael in one who describes himself as a progressive but is appearing more like a neo liberal and thinks human culling is good business?

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 10:10:45 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008)


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George King:   New Content

Well, George, I'll end our little discussion with this observation:

After you made those various totally unsupported statements about Schiff and Pasternak I then asked various very pertinent questions and asked you to provide specific facts and evidence to prove your contentions.

First, after you said, "Schiff raises millions for Pasternak. It's a sweet deal all around." I then said, "How did Schiff raise millions for Pasternak? Please elaborate exactly how he did it." And your answer was -- absolutely nothing.

Then you said, "Schiff is one of the biggest racketeers in Washington." You, of course, know the definition of racketeer, don't you? Explain how he is a racketeer. And your answer was -- absolutely nothing.

I then asked: "If Pasternak held that fundraiser for Schiff do you know why he did it; is there something that is illegal that has been determined?" And your answer, once again, was -- absolutely nothing.

And lastly I said, "I can't find anything anywhere on the internet that indicates that he is some kind of sleazy arms dealer except inferences to that effect by radical right wing new outlets. So you need to clarify your remarks and charges against him and prove what you say." And then, wonder of wonders, your answer was -- nothing, nothing, not a thing.

Well George what you have done here is to show everyone in this discussion that you make, for some odd reason, statements that you then simply can't, don't have the capability to verify in any way.

There is a word called credibility that means the quality of being believable or worthy of trust." George, that word can never be associated with you because if you ever had any credibility you just lost it; and it's all documented right here for all to see.

.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 7:34:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Dr. Cheryl Pappas

Become a Fan
Author 43747

(Member since Jan 15, 2010)


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
It is maddening how "well-intentioned" powerful media "progressives", i.e. Bill Maher, Rachel Maddow, have been brainwashed into being mouth pieces for the Russian conspiracy being absolute truth. Where are the questions of the evidence and origins of this? Your article is essential. Why isn't this inquiry breaking through the walls of left-wing ignorance?

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 5:28:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (10+)
Help
 
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3072 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Hysteria. Yes there is hysteria over Russian "hacking" or "meddling" but there is an equal amount of hysteria that looking into it elevates the risk of war with Russia. If the Russian government stole and selectively released email from the admittedly depraved Clinton campaign (which instead may or may not be the work of an internal leaker), if they dumped rumors like "#pizzagate" into social media, if their efforts were coordinated with the Trump campaign, if he is somehow beholden to them, a "Manchurian Candidate", the public has a right to know. There is scant level of certainty at this time any of these activities occurred, nor is it something put together from whole clothe. If it were true, turning a blind eye would not make us safer.

The things that elevate the risk of a war with Russia--playing a "great chess game" with all major pieces pointing to Russia's king's and queen's squares, funding "moderate rebels" in Syria, allegedly staging a coup of the pro-Russian government in Ukraine, vilifying its elected leader--are separate issues. That the Trump administration seems ill-disposed at the moment to continue those policies doesn't mean they won't pursue a dozen equally dangerous policies.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 7:06:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12868 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"hearsay material"


I don't think so.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 8:16:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1874 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This is not much more than a very long article that is long on conjecture and devoid of pertinent facts or evidence. It's all about Schiff and his peddling of Steele's conspiracy theory which may or may not have any validity. He keeps talking about Steele and inferring that there is nothing of substance with what that British operative is alleging when neither he, Parry that is, or anyone else knows one way or the other. That's not what's called "objective" journalism.

The FBI is in charge of this investigation and they are concentrating on facts and evidence, not conjecture as Parry is doing. What Schiff thinks or says will not be a key factor in the final conclusions made if that is even possible because this issue is so complex. There is no question but that some of Trump's associates have had direct contact with individuals from Russia. That's indisputable and what the FBI is looking into; and we need to give this more time to get the real facts.

That's what Parry should also concentrate on doing; instead he is coming across as a chief apologist and defense attorney for both Putin and Trump. Maybe he thinks it's no more than a witch hunt as Putin has said. Maybe Parry wants to just drop the whole issue.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 4:26:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1541 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

I think Chuck has this right, "Thanks Mr. Perry for another excellent look into this clown circus."

We are on the brink of destruction of our Treasure, Commons and Inalienable Rights (or what if any of them are still safe guarded by the Constitution) and possible loss of Life and Liberty, it would be very humorous watching this self destruction of the neocon and neoliberal death march in front of us. It is good to have it out in the open for all to see, whether you look or understand is the question.

"The liberties of our country, the freedom of our civil Constitution, are worth defending at all hazards; and it is our duty to defend them against all attacks. We have received them as a fair inheritance from our worthy ancestors; they purchased them for us with toil and danger and expense of treasure and blood. It will bring an everlasting mark of infamy on the present generation, enlightened as it is, if we should suffer them to be wrested from us by violence without a struggle, or be cheated out of them by the artifices of false and designing men." Samuel Adams

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 8:34:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1874 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George King:   New Content
I can understand what you are saying in this comment and don't disagree. But what has it to do with Parry's article and conclusions?

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 10:20:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Perry Logan

Become a Fan
Author 7033

(Member since Jul 22, 2007), 7 fans, 1372 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"How plausible is it, really, that Democrats, the media, every U.S. intelligence agency, and the vast majority of cybersecurity professionals are in on a conspiracy to spare Hillary Clinton's feelings and discredit Donald Trump?"
--Taylor Griffin

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 4:40:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1874 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Perry Logan:   New Content
Mr. Parry seems to think so.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 5:07:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
J. Edward Tremlett

Become a Fan
Author 5009
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 18, 2007), 12 fans, 47 articles, 11 quicklinks, 2824 comments, 243 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

Mr. Parry seems to be searching for relevance in a world where no one can find Iran on a map, and think Contra was a video game they put wayyy too many quarters into back in the day.

I know I did.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 7:33:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12868 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content
He claims so without much thinking.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 8:26:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1874 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content
Who is he? Please clarify.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 10:17:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12868 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content
Mr Parry, of course.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 2:28:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1541 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Perry Logan:   New Content

You have not being paying attention, very plausible. I would say that once again it is well known and documented that all that you mention "that Democrats, the media, every U.S. intelligence agency, and the vast majority of cyber security professionals are in on a conspiracy to discredit Donald Trump.

The same group/s publicly and financially backed Hilary ("we came, we saw and he died") through out the Primaries and General Election and expect a return on their investment. Trillions are riding on more endless wars of death and destruction and they have a lot to lose pulling for the loser and they lost. Follow the money.

Have you been on a long disconnect vacation Perry?

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 8:22:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 40 fans, 49 articles, 2008 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Perry Logan:   New Content

The question in the quote is narrowly framed and misleading. It is entirely possible, as often is the case, that "that Democrats, the media, every U.S. intelligence agency, and the vast majority of cybersecurity professionals" each have their own agenda which is served by promoting this hysteria, and thus no conspiracy need exist. It is a coinciding of specific individual interests and requires no collusion. People show up at a county council meeting opposing the diversion of a river. One guy wants to keep watering his orchard, another guy wants to make sure his cattle don't dehydrate, another guy wants to keep washing his tractor every Saturday, one family likes their picnics riverside. OMG!! It's a conspiracy! Call the FBI!

This scandal is truly a watershed. Most of the beneficiaries sure don't care about Hillary, may or may not want to discredit Trump, but they're going to make out like bandits when the new agency budgets and contract awards are announced.

Citing this kind of pseudo-logic precludes rational thinking. But it's easier than thinking for oneself.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 8:19:52 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1541 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to John Rachel:   New Content
Thanks for the clarification John, much better than my burnt out drive by "follow the money".

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 10:16:29 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 