Chapter Six (2004): The First Hague Inaugural Address

A note from the actual author (that is myself, Steven Jonas, MD, MPH). Please note that this chapter was actually written in 1994-95. The similarities between the politics of the Republicans and of the Democrats then and in recent (real) times are NOT purely coincidental.

A Note from the "Author" of the balance of the text (that is "Jonathan Westminster")

This chapter presents the First Inaugural Address of Jefferson Davis Hague, who would become the first (and fortunately only) fascist President of the United States and then The New American Republics. This installment presents Part 1 of that chapter. In it, President Hague makes it clear that under the leadership of himself and the newly formed "Republican-Christian Alliance," the course is being set to make the United States into a "Christian Nation." As for the references in the text of the Inaugural, do understand that it was composed for Hague by his staff, from real speeches, letters, and etc. made by the real historical figures from the 1980s and 90s whose names appear in the brackets in the Inaugural's text.



(Image by Steven Jonas) Permission Details DMCA



The First Inaugural Address of President Jefferson Davis Hague

December 25, 2004

Mr. President, Mr. Chief Justice, Mr. Speaker, my fellow Amer i cans under God. I stand here before you today, on the birthday of our Lord Jesus Christ, in all humility awaiting my time to do His bid ding. And I can tell you that his bidding now is to fight the good fight, for the Lord, and for you the Ameri can people under God.

For there is a religious war going on in this country. And we, the Ameri cans of God, must win it. We must take back our cit ies, and take back our culture, and take back our country [Bu chanan]. To do this, we must return to our Christian roots. If we do not, we will continue to le galize sodomy, slaughter inno cent babies, destroy the minds of our chil dren, squander our re sources, and yes, sink into oblivion [Robertson].

We are in an eternal battle. The battle is between right and wrong, be tween truth and lies, between life and death. And if we ever forget what it is about, if we think we are in a battle for elect ing peo ple to hold office, simply controlling political parties, then we will not ac complish what we are to achieve. We need to hold to our principles, and stick to them re gardless.

The real enemy is the secular humanist mindset which seeks to destroy everything that is good in this society. The fight that we are fighting, the battle we have joined, is one that encom passes our entire life span. Re member, you have God. You have your families; you have your commu nity, your church community, your neighborhood, and all the things you are con cerned about. They have only power. That's all that matters to them. They will fight with everything that's in them to keep that power [Weyrich].

Today we face what I believe is an even greater threat to our lives. The enemy is more insidious, more chameleon"'like than a Hitler. And this enemy is even more deadly. The enemy is lethal and must be stopped [Fournier].

So far from having ended, the cold war has increased in in ten si ty, as sec tor after sector of American life has been ruth less ly cor rupt ed by the liber al ethos. Now that the other 'Cold War' is over, the real cold war has begun [Kristol, quoted in Starr].

Yes, we are engaged in a social, political, and cultural civil war. There is a lot of talk in America about pluralism. But you can't have a society whose highest value is merely live and let live. The bottom line is somebody's values will prevail. Some body is going to win this civil war. And the winner gets the right to teach our children what to believe about things like life and death, love and sex, and freedom and slavery.

As I have travelled the length and breadth of this great God"'given land of ours, I have often run into skep tics. They say, "Well, J.D., if there is a civil war going on, where are the two sides?" And my ex planation is that on one side there are men and women like Americans under God. People who be lieve that God is. And believing that God is, they are re quired, they are obli gated to take the posi tions they take on a whole host of issues. And on the other side of this great conflict there are people at very signifi cant positions in our culture who begin their thinking with the belief that God isn't. They are our ene my [Bauer].

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5