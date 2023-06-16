The Racist Bone Connected To Da Head Bone

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



Da Head Bone Connected To Da Racist Bone

A few years ago, I was accosted, assaulted and battered by a European-American or so-called white man. This individual was about 15, or so, years my senior. The assault, his seniority notwithstanding, got to a point where I had to terminate it, and I did so reluctantly, swiftly and in as controlled a manner that such a situation would warrant. This occurred shortly after Donald Trump was inaugurated; not a coincidence anymore than are the increased hostilities directed at Black People in the United States since his election and pending candidacy.

The white boy had the temerity to sue me. Ultimately, there was a two-day trial in which I was in propria persona. During my blistering cross examination of the assailant, in which he was totally impeached though represented by an allegedly high powered attorney, I asked him did he utter a racial epithet to me during the aforementioned incident. His response was "Absolutely not! I don't have a racist bone in my body!"

Exactly what is a "racist bone"? And why is it that only European-Americans have them? Do these people realize that they are the only people that utter that malarkey, and the fact that they utter it is an indictment in and of itself? Are there other bones that similar comparisons are made to? You know: I don't have a Democrat bone, I don't have a taco bone, I don't have a Buick bone, I don't have a Republican bone? You get my drift, most certainly.

The presiding judge (Reichert) in the matter to which I previously reference, a staunch conservative and the essence of imperturbable judicial temperament, even raised an ever-so-slight eyebrow at the comment. I won the case, though justice has yet to be served. It was a grueling ordeal that I will never forget. It was a bench trial, which was my request.

Reichert was furious at the white boy. But Reichert's fury was not out of any decency or respect for my freckle-faced, honey-brown hue or, even, the legal merits. He was furious because he wanted to let me have it; he wanted to believe that white boy, and the white boy made an ass out of him and the court. That is why he was furious.

In his decision he said: "Normally, I take these matters under submission because they are serious. We have been here for two full court days. Today I am going to deviate from my regular deliberation and rule now." He was so red I thought he would explode. As I gathered my papers and he rose from the bench I said "Thank you, your honor" (an absolute no-no in any form of litigation because it is ex-parte communication and I knew it). He looked at me and said "You put on a hell of a case, and you are welcome." I damn near cried. That European and his high-powered attorney, Mark Bauman, were also red as beets, stunned and hanging their heads. It was nothing less than glorious.

President Joseph Biden, pursuant to questions raised about his affiliation with rabid racists and Anti-Blackists with whom he has commiserated in the past, responded by stating "There's not a racist bone in my body!" Apparently, Mr. President Biden is ignorant to the fact that such a statement is almost always interpreted as a sign of culpability; especially by Black People in the United States and at least one white judge. I often wonder do palefaces realize that when they make these trite utterances that they are confirming what they are unqualified to deny.

My best friend is black (my seminal favorite).

My "buddy" Barak.

My Black Buddy Barak, Triple B; not to be confused with the Better Business Bureau.

But Barak has yet to bless Biden's bid for "taking us back."

A few days ago, I explored the similarities in Biden and Trump. Quite a few people took offense to my perspective, though it is rarely my primary intent to offend anyone. Sometimes offense is a by-product of the truth and its resultant reality.

Decades after Biden chaired the Clarence 'Uncle' Thomas hearings, he suddenly apologized for the way the hearings were conducted pertinent to the disrespect of a black woman; just before he decides to announce his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election. He politically slummed around with the likes of Strom Thurmond, James Eastland and Herman Talmadge. In his 1993 speech on the senate floor supporting the looming crime bill Biden spoke of "predators on our streets" who were "beyond the pale" (how pale Uncle Joe?). A statement reminiscent of Clinton's "super-predators". And, last but hardly least, is his mind-bending and disgusting comment on his former supervisor who, as Joe put it, was the "first articulate and bright and clean African American" ever: his Black Buddy Barak.

