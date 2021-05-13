The Public Health Approach to the Drug Problem *

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation will kill racism, or racism will kill this nation." (S. Jonas, Aug., 2018)

And this statement applies in particular to the way in which the so-called "Drug War" has been carried out since it was invented by Richard Nixon.

1. Introduction

In the late 1980s, as the "Drug War" was becoming conducted ever-more fiercely, with the rampant incarceration of users and minor dealers, a movement to oppose it was beginning to be developed. I heard about it and started attending annual meetings of the "drug policy reform movement." There was a major focus on marijuana legalization, which I certainly supported, since for most users marijuana was (and is) the least harmful of the potentially addicting drugs. Indeed, to this day many (if not most) marijuana users do not become addicted in the biochemical sense (as most users of nicotine in tobacco products do) but rather become simply "social users," as most regular consumers of alcoholic beverages are. My focus, in terms of the health of the public, was on seeing all the potentially addictive drugs as a unity, starting with the two major killers, tobacco and alcohol. However, those who focused on marijuana legalization (that is the majority of participants in the "drug [policy reform movement" at the time,) were not interested in pursuing my concept and the program that would/could have been developed from it.

2. Some Basic Facts about the Pathology Associated with the Addictive Drugs

As a group, the addictive substances can be described as the Recreational Mood-Altering Drugs, i.e., the "RMADs." Of the group, currently, tobacco kills about 480,000 persons per year, including about 41,000 non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke, while alcohol kills about 95,000 persons per year In terms of the opioids, in recent years overdose deaths from both the illegal and prescription opioids have been on the rise, spiking to 88,000 during the COVID-19 Pandemic. It is not known how many of these deaths occurred because the users simply did not know the doses that they were taking, but presumably it was a significant number, since a) non-prescription sales of prescription drugs are not regulated and b) there is no evidence that a significant number of such deaths were in fact the result of suicide.

As is well-known, a major cause of this rise has been the OxyContin/oxycodone/fentanyl epidemic fueled by Perdue Pharma. Since 1996, there have been approximately 450,000 deaths from users'-opioid-overdose ( New York Times , 4/13/21, Jennifer Szalai, p. C1). It is not known how many of these deaths were due to OxyContin® use, but successful legal actions against its production by Perdue Pharma which produced it, and the Sackler family that owned the company, indicate that a significant proportion were.

3. Indeed the "Drug War" has never worked as intended (that is to vastly diminish if not wipe out the use of the "illegal" RMADs). As has been the case in recent years as well the use of the illicits has varied little over time since the "Drug War" was commenced by the Nixon Administration in 1971.

4. Thus despite the lack of interest on the part of the bulk of the participants in the "drug policy reform movement," I did start thinking once again of developing a public health approach to the drug problem, going well beyond the lessons taught by the communicable disease model. I was eventually asked to contribute a chapter on it to what became the standard text on the whole field, edited by Dr. Joyce Lowinson and entitled simply Substance Abuse . (My contribution was, serially, "The Public Health Approach to the Prevention of Substance Abuse," chapter 70 in Lowinson, J., et al, Eds., Substance Abuse: A Comprehensive Textbook, 2nd ed. , Baltimore, MD: Williams and Wilkins, 1992; chapter 77 in the 3rd ed., Baltimore, MD: Williams and Wilkins, 1997; and chap. 79 in the 4th ed., Baltimore, MD: Lippincott Williams and Wilkins, 2004.)

5. After a long time-gap, I eventually published the concept in a journal article, "Ending the 'Drug War'; Solving the Drug Problem: The Public Health Approach," Journal of Preventive Medicine , Vol. 1, No. 2:8, 2016 (http://www.imedpub.com), and then in a book Ending the "Drug War"; Solving the Drug Problem: The Public Health Approach which was subsequently published in a softcover book edition by Scholars' Press, a German company (Saarbrucken, Deutschland, although the book was published in English; see Note 1, below).

6. The principal elements of the Public Health Approach to the Drug Problem are as follows :

1. The Drug Problem is a Unity, not a Duality, i.e., the "legals" and the "illegals." As noted, it starts with the two most widely used addictive drugs, ethyl alcohol in alcoholic beverages and nicotine in tobacco products. Currently tobacco products kill about 480,000 people per year while alcohol kills about 95,000.

2. There should be single national policy of dealing with drug addiction. Making one group of addictive drugs legal and the other illegal has simply led to many more problems than those, which are serious enough, arising from the use of the addictive drugs., like that of mass incarceration (Alexander, Michelle, The New Jim Crow , The New Press, 2012.)

3. Substance abuse is a problem with a natural history, sometimes, if not often, starting in childhood.

