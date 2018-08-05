The Notorious RBG

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
When I headed off to Rutgers Law School, I had a two-year-old, a giant book bag that doubled as a toy bag, and a trusty blue Volkswagen. I didn't really know any lawyers, and I sure didn't know any women who had gone to law school. I wasn't sure if I could pull this off.
Day by day, I got better, but I still wondered if I belonged. After a class one day, I was engaged in a vigorous discussion with the professor on a particular point, when he leaned back and laughed. He said I "reminded him of Ruthie."
Ruthie?
Ruthie Ginsburg. He explained: "She's tough. Smart. Says what she thinks."
I had a few chances to meet her, and yes, she was tough, smart and said just what she thought. And yes, I'm an admirer.
Have you watched Ruth Bader Ginsburg's confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court?
RBG's defense of reproductive rights before the Senate Judiciary Committee says it all. With the whole country watching, wondering whether the Senate would confirm such an incredible legal firecracker to the Court, her open and direct expertise left the men on that committee in the dust. It was breathtaking.
Before she was a Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg used the law to fight for women's rights. She worked for the ACLU and argued some of the most important cases on gender equality in our country's history.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg doesn't show up to work every day thinking about how she can bend the law to help giant corporations and powerful interests -- she helps defend fundamental, constitutional rights for everyone.
On August 3, 25 years ago, the U.S. Senate voted 96-3 to confirm Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a Supreme Court Justice. And I think that's reason to celebrate -- especially when our country's future depends on the Supreme Court right this minute.
Donald Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh puts women's rights at stake like never before. As a judge, Kavanaugh has consistently advocated for positions that hurt women. He even opposed letting a young immigrant woman get prompt access to safe, legal abortion.
