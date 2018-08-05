 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Notorious RBG

By Elizabeth Warren

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/5/18

From flickr.com: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg {MID-307409}
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
(Image by Ars Skeptica)   Permission   Details   DMCA
When I headed off to Rutgers Law School, I had a two-year-old, a giant book bag that doubled as a toy bag, and a trusty blue Volkswagen. I didn't really know any lawyers, and I sure didn't know any women who had gone to law school. I wasn't sure if I could pull this off.

Day by day, I got better, but I still wondered if I belonged. After a class one day, I was engaged in a vigorous discussion with the professor on a particular point, when he leaned back and laughed. He said I "reminded him of Ruthie."

Ruthie?

Ruthie Ginsburg. He explained: "She's tough. Smart. Says what she thinks."

It turned out that Ruthie Ginsburg had been teaching at my law school until just the year before. She and my professor were friends -- and he was clearly an admirer. He mentioned that she had gone to school with a child in tow. There was something very comforting about all this. Maybe I really could make it in law school -- and I would definitely watch out for this Ruthie.

I had a few chances to meet her, and yes, she was tough, smart and said just what she thought. And yes, I'm an admirer.

Have you watched Ruth Bader Ginsburg's confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court?

(If you haven't, consider that your homework.)

RBG's defense of reproductive rights before the Senate Judiciary Committee says it all. With the whole country watching, wondering whether the Senate would confirm such an incredible legal firecracker to the Court, her open and direct expertise left the men on that committee in the dust. It was breathtaking.

Before she was a Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg used the law to fight for women's rights. She worked for the ACLU and argued some of the most important cases on gender equality in our country's history.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg doesn't show up to work every day thinking about how she can bend the law to help giant corporations and powerful interests -- she helps defend fundamental, constitutional rights for everyone.

On August 3, 25 years ago, the U.S. Senate voted 96-3 to confirm Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a Supreme Court Justice. And I think that's reason to celebrate -- especially when our country's future depends on the Supreme Court right this minute.

Donald Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh puts women's rights at stake like never before. As a judge, Kavanaugh has consistently advocated for positions that hurt women. He even opposed letting a young immigrant woman get prompt access to safe, legal abortion.

RBG is still in this fight -- and we have to be there too. We're not going back. Not now, not ever. I'm prepared to fight with every bone in my body for a Supreme Court that's fair, equal, and just for all.

Thanks for being a part of this.

 

Elizabeth Warren was assistant to the president and a special adviser to the Treasury secretary on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She single-handedly set us this bureau, putting in place the building blocks for an agency that will (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

We need a Constitutional Convention to get rid of the current one which the rich and powerful wrote to entrench their own power. The Supreme Court exists as the ultimate anti-people organization.

It's hard to think of anything more racist than advocating the slaughter of women and children in Gaza, or graciously receiving an award in Tel Aviv by the same country that kills people out of convenience.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 5, 2018 at 7:04:49 PM

Frank Munley

We can thank RGB for many things, but not her decision in Kelo vs. New London. In that case, RGB voted with the 5-4 majority, all "liberals" of the court except (as I remember) Kennedy, to allow New London to exercise eminent domain against her property for the sake of a private profit-making venture. The rationale was that the venture (a drug company that was going to make viagra!) would increase property taxes for the city. We are living with the legacy of this terrible decision now with the ruinous ACP and MVP pipeline boondoggles in Virginia. These unnecessary pipelines will not benefit at all the areas through which they are going. The areas include the beautiful Blue Ridge mountains we love so dearly. Work has recently been stopped because of a number of lawsuits brought against EQT, the parent gas company of the pipeline (ad)venture. We are hoping the stoppage will be permanent or if long enough, will convince EQT to quit its crazy attempt to put a 42-inch pipeline through the steepest terrain in the eastern US.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 5, 2018 at 8:14:38 PM

Em Sos

May she continue to thrive intellectually, as well as boldly hold forth, for at least another 35 years?

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 5, 2018 at 8:44:40 PM

