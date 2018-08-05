The Notorious RBG



Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

When I headed off to Rutgers Law School, I had a two-year-old, a giant book bag that doubled as a toy bag, and a trusty blue Volkswagen. I didn't really know any lawyers, and I sure didn't know any women who had gone to law school. I wasn't sure if I could pull this off.



Day by day, I got better, but I still wondered if I belonged. After a class one day, I was engaged in a vigorous discussion with the professor on a particular point, when he leaned back and laughed. He said I "reminded him of Ruthie."



Ruthie?

Ruthie Ginsburg. He explained: "She's tough. Smart. Says what she thinks."





