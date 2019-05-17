"The New York Times Succumbs to Conspiratorial Paranoia."



The newspaper's latest low is William Broad's essay 'Your 5G Phone Won't Hurt You But Russia Wants You to Think Otherwise'

The New York Times continues to descend further into spewing fiction masquerading as news. Its most recent analysis challenges Judith Miller's delusional screed about Iraq's weapons of mass destruction as sheer nonsense. Evidently the Times has a propensity for disgracing itself. Now the newspaper's latest low is William Broad's essay , "Your 5G Phone Won't Hurt You But Russia Wants You to Think Otherwise," touting a wild conspiracy theory that 5G technology's severe risks to human health and the environment is a covert Russian plot intended to sow confusion into the minds of the American public. As a patriotic loyalist of Russo-paranoia, Broad has dreamed up a hallucination that Russia is preparing to outpace the US's strategy to dominate the global "internet of everything" in the race to launch 5G technology globally. Aside from Broad's otherwise corporate friendly stances supporting hydrofracking, genetically modified foods, and the myth that vaccines do not contribute to neurological disorders, he has produced some excellent work about Yoga culture and North Korea. Yet these are hardly topics that would enable a person to speak intelligently about electromagnetic frequency's (EMFs) biomolecular effects on living organisms.

Broad argues there is no scientific support for 5G signals contributing to brain tumors, infertility, autism, heart tumors and Alzheimer's disease. Although the research may arguably offer less than 100 percent certainty, the scientific evidence unquestionably confirms that 5G is assuredly unsafe. Persons already suffering from electromagnetic sensitivities will have no means of escape. And tens of thousands of scientists and medical experts agree. Contrast this with the Europa EM-EMF guideline that found "strong evidence that long-term exposure to certain EMFs is a risk factor for diseases such as certain cancers, Alzheimer's disease, and male infertility" Common EHS (electromagnetic hypersensitivity) symptoms include headaches, concentration difficulties, sleep problems, depression, lack of energy, fatigue, and flu-like symptoms." Seemingly, the Times has never heard of the "precautionary principle," a recognized standard for avoiding unnecessary risks.

In January 2019, over 26,000 scientists submitted a petition to the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Union, the Council of Europe and world governments opposing the 5G roll out. The letter states, "Despite widespread denial, the evidence that radio frequency (RF) radiation is harmful to life is already overwhelming. The accumulated clinical evidence of sick and injured human beings, experimental evidence of damage to DNA, cells and organ systems in a wide variety of plants and animals, and epidemiological evidence that the major diseases of modern civilizationcancer, heart disease and diabetesare in large part caused by electromagnetic pollution, forms a literature base of well over 10,000 peer-reviewed studies."

Yes, you read that correctly. Over 10,000 peer-reviewed studies now collectively confirm 5G's measurable adverse effects. Oddly, the Times didn't bother to do its homework. In 2011, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified EMFs as possibly carcinogenic to humans. This was based on research showing a direct correlation between glioma tumors -- a malignant brain cancer -- and wireless mobile phone use. The Agency falls under the umbrella of the WHO, a cesspool compromised by corporate conflicts of interests and biased influence. The WHO's website, which Broad references, denies EMF's adverse effects nevertheless acknowledges the IARC's classification. A former chair of the IARC group responsible for evaluating the epidemiology and carcinogenicity of mobile phone radiation was Anders Ahlbom , co-founder of Gunnar Ahlbom AB, a Belgian lobbying firm providing public relations services to the telecom industry. Hence, the IARC is completely biased.

The letter continues, "If the telecommunication industry's plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are tens to hundreds of times greater than what exists today, without any possibility of escape anywhere on the planet. These 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth's ecosystems."

Between August 2016 and September 2018, over 400 new studies on electromagnetic radiation risks were compiled by public health Professor Joel Moskowitz at the University of California at Berkeley. These studies cover earlier generation technologies, whereas 5G will be everywhere and far less safe. Compared to 4G technology in common use today, every 5G base station will contain hundreds of thousands of antennas each aiming laser like microwave beams to all devices. In an urban area, base stations could be installed as little as 100 meters (328 feet) apart.

Today, nations with the highest EMF technological use are witnessing a dramatic increase in male sterility. Researchers at the National Academy of Medical Sciences in Ukraine, placed study participants' sperm samples in incubation conditions either with our without Wifi mobile phone exposure. Sperm exposed to EMF showed substantial DNA fragmentation and loss of motility. More comprehensive i n vitro and in vivo studies out of Hanyang University in Seoul concluded that EMF exposure dramatically altered reproductive endocrine hormones, gonadal function, embryonic development, pregnancy and fetal development. In addition, pineal gland measurements observed a decrease in melatonin, which would contribute to either sleeplessness or poor quality of sleep that is commonly noted by persons with EMF sensitivities.

Nor should we neglect other nations now aligning with the scientific consensus outside of private industry. France now bans mobile phone use from its primary and secondary schools. It is also against the law to advertise cell phones to children. Israel's Minister of Health has called for banning all Wifi installations in schools; the city of Haifa has already done so. Ontario schools label Wifi transmitters as "hazardous." Mumbai, India's largest city with over 18 million residents, has banned all cell towers from being erected in the vicinity of schools, colleges, hospitals, orphanages and juvenile detention homes. Before any cell tower can be installed on building roofs, it must have 100 percent approval from residents. And Russia, which Broad is intent to isolate with a phantasmagorical conspiracy, started removing Wifi from schools back in 2012.

Nowhere in the Times' piece does Broad provide credible references to the thousands of published papers warning about the likely injurious consequences once we are all exposed endlessly to 5G frequencies. Rather, the author finds an "expert" voice in Marvin Ziskin, an emeritus professor of radiology at Temple University's School of Medicine. Broad quotes Ziskin arguing that "5G emissions, if anything, should be safer than previous generations."

Ziskin happens to be a co-chair at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers or IEEE. The organization is not scientifically impartial. It provides 5G training through the telecommunications industry. Its former president during the Obama Spectrum Frontier initiative spent three decades with telecom giants AT&T and Lucent Technologies. And its current Executive Director and COO held senior leadership positions at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). DARPA is the brain initiative for the military's future use of 5G. Its website IEEE Spectrum outlines its full support for colonizing the new frontier with 5G technology.

An overview of the Soviet's research thoroughly frightening. Its researchers determined the degree and amount of time required from exposure for developing sensory somatic disorders, autonomic nervous disorders, cardiovascular disease, circadian rhythm interruption, hypoglycemia, sensory motor disorders and chronic fatigue, depression and memory loss.

Consequently there have been no secrets about the health threats from microwave frequency exposure. They have been known for several decades yet federal officials, the tech companies and the media such as the New York Times has made a concerted effort to bulldoze aside the evidence. If 4G technology had been categorized and regulated as a pharmaceutical drug, it would have been black boxed and removed from the market long ago. And 5G will be far more toxic and there will be no escape from it.

