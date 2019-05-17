 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 8 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The New York Times Succumbs to Conspiratorial Paranoia

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   4 comments
Author 78555
Message Richard Gale

The newspaper's latest low is William Broad's essay
The newspaper's latest low is William Broad's essay 'Your 5G Phone Won't Hurt You But Russia Wants You to Think Otherwise'
(Image by Dialogues)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The New York Times continues to descend further into spewing fiction masquerading as news. Its most recent analysis challenges Judith Miller's delusional screed about Iraq's weapons of mass destruction as sheer nonsense. Evidently the Times has a propensity for disgracing itself. Now the newspaper's latest low is William Broad's essay , "Your 5G Phone Won't Hurt You But Russia Wants You to Think Otherwise," touting a wild conspiracy theory that 5G technology's severe risks to human health and the environment is a covert Russian plot intended to sow confusion into the minds of the American public. As a patriotic loyalist of Russo-paranoia, Broad has dreamed up a hallucination that Russia is preparing to outpace the US's strategy to dominate the global "internet of everything" in the race to launch 5G technology globally. Aside from Broad's otherwise corporate friendly stances supporting hydrofracking, genetically modified foods, and the myth that vaccines do not contribute to neurological disorders, he has produced some excellent work about Yoga culture and North Korea. Yet these are hardly topics that would enable a person to speak intelligently about electromagnetic frequency's (EMFs) biomolecular effects on living organisms.

Seen in its context, the Time's article was timely. It was published just days before the National Day of Action to Halt 5G on May 15th. The event was launched by Americans for Responsible Technology and has earned the support of nearly one hundred organizations including the Environmental Health Trust, the EMF Safety Network, Parents for Safe Technology, Wireless Radiation Education and Defense, among others. Since the telecom industry and FCC have no viable science to support their claims, through the mouthpiece of the Times it has found a voice to further fuel the nation's Russia mania.

Broad argues there is no scientific support for 5G signals contributing to brain tumors, infertility, autism, heart tumors and Alzheimer's disease. Although the research may arguably offer less than 100 percent certainty, the scientific evidence unquestionably confirms that 5G is assuredly unsafe. Persons already suffering from electromagnetic sensitivities will have no means of escape. And tens of thousands of scientists and medical experts agree. Contrast this with the Europa EM-EMF guideline that found "strong evidence that long-term exposure to certain EMFs is a risk factor for diseases such as certain cancers, Alzheimer's disease, and male infertility" Common EHS (electromagnetic hypersensitivity) symptoms include headaches, concentration difficulties, sleep problems, depression, lack of energy, fatigue, and flu-like symptoms." Seemingly, the Times has never heard of the "precautionary principle," a recognized standard for avoiding unnecessary risks.

In January 2019, over 26,000 scientists submitted a petition to the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Union, the Council of Europe and world governments opposing the 5G roll out. The letter states, "Despite widespread denial, the evidence that radio frequency (RF) radiation is harmful to life is already overwhelming. The accumulated clinical evidence of sick and injured human beings, experimental evidence of damage to DNA, cells and organ systems in a wide variety of plants and animals, and epidemiological evidence that the major diseases of modern civilizationcancer, heart disease and diabetesare in large part caused by electromagnetic pollution, forms a literature base of well over 10,000 peer-reviewed studies."

- Advertisement -

Yes, you read that correctly. Over 10,000 peer-reviewed studies now collectively confirm 5G's measurable adverse effects. Oddly, the Times didn't bother to do its homework. In 2011, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified EMFs as possibly carcinogenic to humans. This was based on research showing a direct correlation between glioma tumors -- a malignant brain cancer -- and wireless mobile phone use. The Agency falls under the umbrella of the WHO, a cesspool compromised by corporate conflicts of interests and biased influence. The WHO's website, which Broad references, denies EMF's adverse effects nevertheless acknowledges the IARC's classification. A former chair of the IARC group responsible for evaluating the epidemiology and carcinogenicity of mobile phone radiation was Anders Ahlbom , co-founder of Gunnar Ahlbom AB, a Belgian lobbying firm providing public relations services to the telecom industry. Hence, the IARC is completely biased.

The letter continues, "If the telecommunication industry's plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are tens to hundreds of times greater than what exists today, without any possibility of escape anywhere on the planet. These 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth's ecosystems."

Between August 2016 and September 2018, over 400 new studies on electromagnetic radiation risks were compiled by public health Professor Joel Moskowitz at the University of California at Berkeley. These studies cover earlier generation technologies, whereas 5G will be everywhere and far less safe. Compared to 4G technology in common use today, every 5G base station will contain hundreds of thousands of antennas each aiming laser like microwave beams to all devices. In an urban area, base stations could be installed as little as 100 meters (328 feet) apart.

- Advertisement -

Today, nations with the highest EMF technological use are witnessing a dramatic increase in male sterility. Researchers at the National Academy of Medical Sciences in Ukraine, placed study participants' sperm samples in incubation conditions either with our without Wifi mobile phone exposure. Sperm exposed to EMF showed substantial DNA fragmentation and loss of motility. More comprehensive i n vitro and in vivo studies out of Hanyang University in Seoul concluded that EMF exposure dramatically altered reproductive endocrine hormones, gonadal function, embryonic development, pregnancy and fetal development. In addition, pineal gland measurements observed a decrease in melatonin, which would contribute to either sleeplessness or poor quality of sleep that is commonly noted by persons with EMF sensitivities.

Nor should we neglect other nations now aligning with the scientific consensus outside of private industry. France now bans mobile phone use from its primary and secondary schools. It is also against the law to advertise cell phones to children. Israel's Minister of Health has called for banning all Wifi installations in schools; the city of Haifa has already done so. Ontario schools label Wifi transmitters as "hazardous." Mumbai, India's largest city with over 18 million residents, has banned all cell towers from being erected in the vicinity of schools, colleges, hospitals, orphanages and juvenile detention homes. Before any cell tower can be installed on building roofs, it must have 100 percent approval from residents. And Russia, which Broad is intent to isolate with a phantasmagorical conspiracy, started removing Wifi from schools back in 2012.

Nowhere in the Times' piece does Broad provide credible references to the thousands of published papers warning about the likely injurious consequences once we are all exposed endlessly to 5G frequencies. Rather, the author finds an "expert" voice in Marvin Ziskin, an emeritus professor of radiology at Temple University's School of Medicine. Broad quotes Ziskin arguing that "5G emissions, if anything, should be safer than previous generations."

Ziskin happens to be a co-chair at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers or IEEE. The organization is not scientifically impartial. It provides 5G training through the telecommunications industry. Its former president during the Obama Spectrum Frontier initiative spent three decades with telecom giants AT&T and Lucent Technologies. And its current Executive Director and COO held senior leadership positions at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). DARPA is the brain initiative for the military's future use of 5G. Its website IEEE Spectrum outlines its full support for colonizing the new frontier with 5G technology.

For an excellent example of Broad's nonsensical fear-mongering, he writes, "hundreds of blogs and websites appear to be picking up the network's [Russia TV] 5G alarms, seldom if ever noting the Russian origins." Frankly, nobody needs to turn to Russia for information about 5G's threats to animal and human health and the environment. largest city with over 18 million residents, has banned all cell towers from being erected in the vicinity of schools, colleges, hospitals, orphanages and juvenile detention homes. Before any cell tower can be installed on building roofs, it must have 100 percent approval from residents. And Russia, which Broad is intent to isolate with a phantasmagorical conspiracy, started removing Wifi from schools back in 2012.

Nowhere in the Times' piece does Broad provide credible references to the thousands of published papers warning about the likely injurious consequences once we are all exposed endlessly to 5G frequencies. Rather, the author finds an "expert" voice in Marvin Ziskin, an emeritus professor of radiology at Temple University's School of Medicine. Broad quotes Ziskin arguing that "5G emissions, if anything, should be safer than previous generations."

Ziskin happens to be a co-chair at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers or IEEE. The organization is not scientifically impartial. It provides 5G training through the telecommunications industry. Its former president during the Obama Spectrum Frontier initiative spent three decades with telecom giants AT&T and Lucent Technologies. And its current Executive Director and COO held senior leadership positions at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). DARPA is the brain initiative for the military's future use of 5G. Its website IEEE Spectrum outlines its full support for colonizing the new frontier with 5G technology.

- Advertisement -
For an excellent example of Broad's nonsensical fear-mongering, he writes, "hundreds of blogs and websites appear to be picking up the network's [Russia TV] 5G alarms, seldom if ever noting the Russian origins." Frankly, nobody needs to turn to Russia for information about 5G's threats to animal and human health and the environment. We can simply listen to our own American scientists. In fact, Broad could have looked into the CIA's own records. Russia knows a little something about EMF's and microwave's health risks. In 1985, the CIA declassified its "Soviet Directed Energy Weapons" report detailing 878 long-term studies the former Soviet Union conducted on microwave particle and electromagnetic frequency effects on the human body. To avoid confusion, 5G transmission is within the microwave band frequency.

An overview of the Soviet's research thoroughly frightening. Its researchers determined the degree and amount of time required from exposure for developing sensory somatic disorders, autonomic nervous disorders, cardiovascular disease, circadian rhythm interruption, hypoglycemia, sensory motor disorders and chronic fatigue, depression and memory loss.

Consequently there have been no secrets about the health threats from microwave frequency exposure. They have been known for several decades yet federal officials, the tech companies and the media such as the New York Times has made a concerted effort to bulldoze aside the evidence. If 4G technology had been categorized and regulated as a pharmaceutical drug, it would have been black boxed and removed from the market long ago. And 5G will be far more toxic and there will be no escape from it.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Well Said 2   Valuable 2  
Rate It | View Ratings

Richard Gale Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am a retired educator. and an aspiring novelist -- alternative history, particularly military and naval history. I am almost 5 times your required minimum age, unmarried, and have no children (that I know of, at any rate), and thus no (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The New York Times Succumbs to Conspiratorial Paranoia

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Gary De Langrio

Become a Fan
Author 513571

(Member since May 17, 2019), 1 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

There's more...

The telecommunication business plays the same criminal game regarding non-ionizing radiation (cell phone radiation) that the medical business and the nuclear radiation industry have been engaging in for decades regard the risk of ionizing radiation: they ignore the real dangers and disseminate a false narrative among the public about the "scientifically" tested safety of their highly lucrative products and spread derogatory information about those people who tell the truth.

Sadly, most of the public comes to believe the lies and distortions of the industry and its corrupt allies in government (eg, the FDA, FCC). At least since the 1960s, the Russians did some research into the effects of non-ionizing radiation (from microwave ovens), describing its destructive potential. Many of the effects of non-ionizing radiation, such as from cell phones, mirror those from ionizing radiation, including its carcinogenic action (discussed in the book "The Mammogram Myth" by Rolf Hefti).

The evidence against non-ionizing radiation IS conclusive, just like on ionizing radiation such as from medical x-rays, but i is the powerful big corporate industries earning enormous profits from their use, and their allied mass media companions, who manage to dismiss and hide the real harms from both ionizing and non-ionizing radiation with constant propaganda.

That cartel also pays online trolls to denounce anti-cell phone commentators and to spread the corporate cell phone hype (eg, there's no real evidence showing it's not safe; which really means "evidence" sanctioned by the criminal corporate officialdom). Common example of attempts to manipulate the public's mind by this criminal cartel and their trolls is to call anything that's not in alignment with the official narratives as "conspiracy theories" or "fake news." These are all deceptive tricks of the trade by the corrupt establishment and that, fortunately, more and more people are becoming aware of.

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 5:07:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Patricia 0rmsby

Become a Fan
Author 11383

(Member since Feb 14, 2008), 3 fans, 7 articles, 6 quicklinks, 734 comments, 3 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

"Question marks" I call them from their perpetual head-down posture. To quote Don McLean, "They did not listen, they're not listening still--perhaps they never will." I suppose I should have guessed: this world was never meant for anyone as sensitive as the EHS.


Thank you for your thoughtful article. It brightened a sad day. I heard yesterday of an EHS in Japan who refused a smart meter, and has as a result been forced to live without electricity for a year so far. If we can at least put our foot down about 5G in space, the experiment can go ahead with the question marks in the cities, while this fellow at least lives a relatively decent life.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 7:03:00 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 12 fans, 15 articles, 26 quicklinks, 2016 comments, 27 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Patricia 0rmsby:   New Content

5g, smart meters, microchips. Look out, here they come...

"Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)"

Starry, starry night
Paint your palette blue and gray
Look out on a summer's day
With eyes that know the darkness in my soul

Shadows on the hills
Sketch the trees and the daffodils
Catch the breeze and the winter chills
In colors on the snowy linen land

Now I understand
What you tried to say to me
And how you suffered for your sanity
And how you tried to set them free

They would not listen, they did not know how
Perhaps they'll listen now

Starry, starry night
Flaming flowers that brightly blaze
Swirling clouds in violet haze
Reflect in Vincent's eyes of china blue

Colors changing hue
Morning fields of amber grain
Weathered faces lined in pain
Are soothed beneath the artist's loving hand

Now I understand
What you tried to say to me
And how you suffered for your sanity
And how you tried to set them free

They would not listen, they did not know how
Perhaps they'll listen now

For they could not love you
But still your love was true
And when no hope was left in sight
On that starry, starry night

You took your life, as lovers often do
But I could've told you Vincent
This world was never meant for
One as beautiful as you

Starry, starry night
Portraits hung in empty halls
Frame-less heads on nameless walls
With eyes that watch the world and can't forget

Like the strangers that you've met
The ragged men in ragged clothes
The silver thorn of bloody rose
Lie crushed and broken on the virgin snow

Now I think I know
What you tried to say to me
And how you suffered for your sanity
And how you tried to set them free

They would not listen, they're not listening still
Perhaps they never will



Don McLean - Vincent ( Starry, Starry Night) With Lyrics Don McLean's Vincent (Starry,Starry Night) Almost all images created by Vincent Van- Gogh. Song by Don McLean I in no way assume any credit for song or ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: wysty67) Details DMCA

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 9:00:19 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 12 fans, 15 articles, 26 quicklinks, 2016 comments, 27 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

"The New York Times Succumbs to Conspiratorial Paranoia."

You want to know what the New York Times thinks of conspiracy theories?

The New York Times and Conspiracy Theory, i.e., Propaganda

.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 9:15:04 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 