The most dangerous country in the world

Has no clue that it gives people nightmares.

It doesn't know that its shadow is radioactive.

It doesn't know why it wakes in a cold sweat

In a fetal position, gasping,

With all the blankets lying on the floor.

It cries out before it wakes up

And shuffles to the kitchen for a snack.

The most dangerous country in the world

Sells its young blood cheap.

The most dangerous country in the world

Points a gun at the mirror and says "bang, you're dead."

The most dangerous country in the world

Claims to be protecting its own

But it can't trust anyone anymore;

There is no one left to protect,

So it protects its image, its wealth,

Its diminishing intellectual property.

It sells weapons to make a buck.

It thinks that making war is good for business.

It doesn't believe in itself anymore,

It only believes in its right to continue.

The most dangerous country in the world

Has taught the rest of the world how to survive

By modeling unsustainable excess on every level.

The rest of the world is waiting, studying

The extinction of the most dangerous country.

It is like watching the last tyrannosaurus,

Raging at the sky,

Its tiny clawed arms flailing.