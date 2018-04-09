

Terror and trauma has shaken our nation again. The latest school massacre has provoked teen survivors and millions more into a furious outrage. Their March For Life took the media by storm and caught the attention of most. They have grown more energized as they do interviews and are adept at speaking to the cold eye of the camera while staying on point. They are in the spot light, sending their message far and wide and not spending millions on marketing to do it. Their articulate, passionate appeal for help is compelling.

These young adults just discovered they can use their smart phones and social media to organize marches and protests all over the nation. What might they accomplish when they realize they have the tools and voting potential to take over every single political office in the whole country? Imagine. They could select and run their own candidates rather than endorsing any current ones from either major party. There are millions within their demographic who meet the few imposed legal requirements for running for offices.

First, consider the fact that there are 75 million Americans between the ages of 18-35 who comprise the generation known as Millennials. That's considerably more potential voters than the amount it took to win the presidency in 2016. This ever growing group is now the largest voting age demographic in the country. Though they have been slumbering in apathy, politically speaking, they are now awakening.

The energy infusing their demand for better gun laws is terrifying to many on the Right and is delightful to many on the Left. The Democrats know this voting demographic could greatly solidify their party's chances in future elections and could help deliver long sought reform of gun sales.

The Millennials shouldn't count on Democrats and even less on Republicans to support and carry their causes. Why? Because professional politicians of both parties are owned by a host of special interest groups. When push comes to shove...they will throw teens under the bus as well as leaving them to be slaughtered in their schools. Look no further for evidence than the recent political abandonment of the DACA kids.

These young Americans should immediately start building their own political party with intentions to do what our current crop of gridlocked politicians can't do. They have already put our impotent Congress on notice to pass meaningful gun control legislation or face removal from office. So, what better way to ensure this happens than to run their own candidates?

Critics claim these kids don't understand democracy or the nuances of the 2 nd Amendment. There's some truth in that, but they are quick learners. What they do know, all too well, is the terror of fearing for their lives and they know those currently in charge have failed in giving them a safe environment for their education. Their greatest dynamic asset is their expertise in handling social media and their smart phones grant them the potential to quickly build networks of consensus and to organize rallies around whatever issues they are passionate about. They can utilize newly developed technology as a platform for essentially reinventing democracy. Young activists possess everything they need to circumvent the antiquated electoral concepts that currently paralyze our government.

They do need guidance from wizened ones who understand more about how things work, they need encouragement to get in the game and the finances to get it done. One needs only to be 35 years of age to be President, 30 to be a Senator and 25 to be a Representative...all within the Millennial demographic. It's surprisingly easy to get one's name on Congressional ballots. Paperwork is simple and in some states it takes as few as twenty five signatures and no filing fee to get a name on the ballot. Politicians and talking head apologists for the status quo political paradigms can ridicule, disregard and try to minimize them, but not for long...they are waking up.

Conventional election methodology requires over a billion dollars to win the White House and millions to win Senate and Representative seats. How can upstart political novices raise the big money to support their candidates? Social media would be their primary method of organizing and campaigning. Many aligned older people can finance the minimal budget requirements. Also, they are currently standing in the spotlight of mainstream media and can have free coverage on most every network.

So, I'm promoting the rapid development and deployment of the Millennial Party...composed of idealistic, young, passionate candidates with an aptitude for advocacy and organizing. Right now they want changes made in gun laws, but this issue could be the catalyst of a much further reaching movement. What else might be on their agenda? I want to know what they think about immigration, equal pay for women, climate change, foreign and domestic policy and a host of other issues. They are perhaps the last real hope for politically restoring our nation's electoral and governing process...the Millennial Party.