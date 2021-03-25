The Mass Murder Problem --- Again

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation will kill racism, or racism will kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August, 2018)



Ruger-SR556-Rifle. A converted pistol, actually. The weapon --- a non-mounted machine gun --- used by the recent mass-murderer in Boulder, CO.

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Sturm, Ruger & Co. Firearms) Details Source DMCA



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Introductory note to the reader: Regular readers of my columns will know that I write on this subject on a fairly regular basis (see the note at the end of the column for a couple of examples), just as I do on racism. That is because just as this country is inflicted with institutional racism and has been since its beginnings, it has also been inflicted with gun violence for much of its existence. In its modern form, it is underwritten by the gun industry and its various components and politically is protected by the Republican Party. In modern times there has been an ongoing epidemic of gun violence which, for example, resulted in a total of close to 40,000 deaths per year in 2018. Just under 60% of those deaths were suicides; the rest homicides. But of course the reason that I am going with this column again, updated a bit, is of course because of the two recent mass murders (and I do wish that they would be called "mass murders," not "mass shootings") that occurred just one week apart, in Atlanta, GA, and Boulder, CO.

The political responses to these tragedies have been sadly predictable. Ted Cruz' (you know who he is, I'm sure) most quoted comment at a Senate hearing is that "they" (meaning those awful Democrats) "just want to take your guns away." Nothing about the tragedies themselves, possible causes, possible remedies. Sen. John Kennedy made a well-thought-out effort (it must have been well thought-out; they do this sort of thing every time) to change the subject, this time around to drunk driving (about which there happens to be quite a bit of law, civil and criminal, which of course has no relationship to mass murder, but we shall leave that discussion for another time).

The Democrats, in the Senate at least, have been reduced to calling for "closing the background check loopholes" to cover private and gun show sales as well as reinstating the ban on assault rifles. Actually, in the Boulder case the weapon was apparently an assault pistol, made into a military-style assault rifle, the Ruger 556 (see the illustration above. Why anyone would need a weapon like that to hunt anything other than humans is a question for another time. As is the question of just how their manufacturers and sellers --- all to make a profit --- sleep at night.)

As every reader of OpEdNews knows we as a nation have been here before, over and over again. And as long as the Repubs. have their trigger fingers on at least one branch of the Federal government, nothing happens. There are several points that can be made in regard of both why the Repubs. do this and what could actually be done about the problem, of mass shootings, at least. But we will leave that for another day. Here let's first let's deal with the matter of the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution, which, of course is always at the center of the Constitutional argument, in re "My/their 2nd Amendment Rights." It reads, to wit:

"A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."

So, in comparison to what Republicans from Cruz to Boebert say it says --- "the right of gun ownership of any gun, by anyone of any capacity, mental or otherwise, in any context and for any use, human or animal hunting or otherwise, is to be totally unregulated and totally beyond the reach of the law, and is to require no evidence of instruction in use, maintenance, and gun safety, unless a gun owner just happens to wound or kill another person, (unless of course they can claim self-defense or, as in the Trayvon Martin case, the target was thought by the shooter to be "suspicious")" --- what does the 2nd really say?

For most of its history the Supreme Court has interpreted it to mean that it does NOT grant to every citizen an unlimited right to own one or more weapons of unspecified types. In fact, Former Chief Justice Burger, no weak-kneed radical he, had the following to say about the matter: "The idea that the Second Amendment guarantees the right of an individual to own a gun is a 'fraud.'" It was Justice Scalia, in "Heller," writing for a 5-4 majority, who opened the door to the "unregulated private gun ownership" argument. Now it happens that "Heller" refers to guns in the home. But the gun industry front (more on that below), aided by the Repubs. who the NRA and the Gun Industry funds in massive amounts, just ran away with what Scalia said. Further, both Scalia and the Repubs. of course ignored the first two phrases of the 2nd, and pretend that its text begins with the words "the right."

Now, along with the late Justice Scalia, you might be surprised to know, I happen to be a big fan of strict constructionism when interpreting the Constitution. (Of course, Scalia honored that commitment only in the breach, as for example, in partially reversing Supreme Court precedent in this particular matter. But that's another story.) In reading the 2nd's plain language, when taken as a whole, it is quite obvious that it can mean only one of two things. First, it provides a right to the people, in the protection of the free state, to form well-regulated militias. Or second, it provides to individuals the right to bear arms, in a well-regulated system for the protection of the free state.

But the NRA and it political allies have of course not read it in either of those two ways and have spent a good deal of time and money making sure that many folks in both public and the media don't read it that way either. Thus so far, with the Repubs. having had substantial control of the Federal government, in one way or another, for many years now nothing has happened in the way of promoting gun safety and gun-ownership/control. But in constructing some kind of long-range political-legal program to deal with this deadly matter (there have been 5-10 mass murders per year for the last 15 years or so) here are several thoughts on what else might be added to the arguments for gun legislation that could actually work to reduce gun deaths.

Even with Scalia's opinion in "Heller," which applied to the regulation of gun ownership in the home, the door was opened wide to interpreting the 2nd Amendment as sanctioning unlimited gun-ownership rights only by a mass advertising campaign run by the NRA and supported by countless Repub. politicians. Regardless, neither the 2nd nor "Heller" says that. This should be emphasized.

Second, it has to be recognized by the gun control-regulation forces that the primary opponent to change is not the NRA. The NRA is only a front organization (which happens to be becoming weaker and weaker through its own mis-management). What has to be recognized is that the real opponents of gun safety/control legislation are the six major personal weapons industries: the rifle/long-gun/automatic weapons industry; the hand-gun industry (sometimes the same as the one just above; sometimes not); the gun ammunition industry; the gun 'dealers' industry (wholesale and retail); the gun show industry; and the on-line gun-sales industry (which can be connected to all of the above, or not). (Private sales, which are uncounted, do not fall into this set.) It is to these segments of U.S. commerce, and in some cases the hedge-funds etc. that own them, all major funders of the Republican Party and Republican politicians, to which major political, economic, and social pressure should be turned. Further, the point should be made that the primary reason that they want no gun-ownership restrictions of any kind is simply so that they can sell more guns, more ammunition, in more places, for more profit.

Third, few seem to notice, and thus this point is simply not made, ever, that even under the broadest, pro-gun interpretation of the Second Amendment, gun ownership is already limited. Private parties cannot own, let's say, mounted machine guns, rocket propelled grenade launchers, artillery guns, mortars, anti-tank weapons, or anti-aircraft artillery. Or ground-to-air missiles. "Ooops! I was aiming at the black helicopter I'm sure I saw and happened to bring down an airliner with 300 passengers aboard. Sorry. I was simply operating within my Second Amendment rights." And then, what about the guns on tanks? Modern tanks have several guns, usually one fairly large cannon and one heavy machine gun, and they may as well have one anti-aircraft weapon. If the 2nd permits unlimited gun-ownership, why can't one have the guns that come with tanks?

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).