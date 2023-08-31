The Looming Threat of Abandoned Weapons: A Call for Responsibility and Action

In the aftermath of the tumultuous events that followed the hasty US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, the situation in the region has become increasingly complex and concerning. Recent discussions held in the UN Security Council have shed light on a growing problem - the proliferation of "Nato-calibre weapons" in the hands of terrorist organizations, particularly the Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-K), facilitated through their nexus with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The UN's counterterrorism experts have sounded the alarm, pointing out that these weapons pose a serious threat not only within conflict zones but also to the stability of neighboring countries. The situation is further exacerbated by the possibility that IS-K might now have access to drones with enhanced payloads, potentially changing the dynamics of terrorist operations in the region.

This issue is of utmost concern for Pakistan, given the historical targeting of the country by both the TTP and IS-K. While the Afghan Taliban claim to have diminished IS-K's presence in Afghanistan to zero, this assertion contradicts the UN's findings, which suggest that around 20 different terrorist outfits are still actively operating in the country. The discrepancy raises questions about the Taliban's awareness of ground realities or their willingness to acknowledge the ongoing threats. The heart of this predicament lies in the abandonment of a significant amount of military equipment and weaponry by the US during its withdrawal.

The estimated value of over $7 billion worth of gear, including firearms, ammunition, and other military hardware, left in Afghanistan has become a dangerous resource for various militant groups. A substantial portion of this equipment fell into the hands of the Taliban, who, either directly or indirectly, allowed it to be accessed by groups like the TTP and IS-K. Moreover, the black market has become a channel for these weapons to be distributed, amplifying the security risks in the region.

The onus is not only on the Taliban but also on the global community to address this issue. If the Taliban aspire to be recognized as a legitimate governing entity, they must exhibit the responsibility expected of a government. Ensuring that these high-value and lethal weapons do not reach the hands of terrorist groups must be a priority for them. Similarly, the US's role in this scenario cannot be overlooked. The abandonment of such valuable military assets raises questions about their commitment to regional stability and security. While the logistical challenges of retrieving equipment might have been significant, the fact remains that leaving these materials behind only contributes to an already volatile situation. Pakistan's long-standing concerns about its neighbors harboring and supporting terrorist organizations now find validation in the UN's findings. Afghanistan's neighboring countries must urge the Taliban to take decisive action against the militants operating within their borders.