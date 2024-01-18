 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Iowa Caucus is Undemocratic

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joel Joseph

The Iowa Caucuses are Undemocratic and Are Not Representative of the Country

Iowa, the first state to hold primary elections in the nation, conducts undemocratic caucuses. The turnout this year was a meagre 15 percent of those registered to vote. Only 110,000 Iowans voted in the caucuses in 2024. The importance of the Iowa caucuses is blown way out of proportion by the media. By the time of the first caucus in Iowa, the field of Republican candidates has been reduced from eight to three. After New Hampshire, there will probably only be two Republican candidates left in the race. Why should these two states have so much political power? Iowa and New Hampshire represent less than two percent of the population of the United States.

Iowa was brutally cold this year. Wind chill temperatures were at 40 degrees below zero thus reducing the turnout from 187,000 in 2016 by forty percent. Primary elections often have poor turnouts, but caucuses attract even fewer voters for several reasons. At some caucuses, voters are required to disclose who they are voting for. The Democratic caucus in Iowa traditionally did not have a secret ballot. This year the Republican caucus had a secret ballot. Trump voters have bullied other voters and dissuaded them from coming to caucuses if they opposed Trump. Many voters may have avoided the caucuses this year for fear of intimidation.

At a primary election, a voter's preference is always private. To participate in a caucus, you must arrive at the designated location at a specific time and stay for more than an hour. There is no voting by mail at a caucus.

Iowa has a population of more than three million. The votes cast by a mere four percent of the state's population is insignificant. One neighborhood in New York city or Los Angeles has more voters than the total number that participated in the Iowa caucuses this year.

We Should Rotate the Order of Primary States

Why should Iowa and New Hampshire have an outsized effect on who is elected president of the United States? We should have regional primaries that rotate every four years. We could have a New England primary first one year, a Pacific Northwest primary first the next year and so on. Iowa and New Hampshire voters are no more important than voters in the rest of the country. Now, California voters do not get to have a say on who is nominated for president until many candidates have dropped out of the race. Most the candidates have dropped out by the time California has a primary election.

Caucuses Should be Prohibited

Because caucuses only represent a small fraction of the electorate, they should be eliminated and replaced by primary elections. Fifteen percent of the voting-age population should not be allowed to decide who is elected president of the United States.

The Democratic and Republican parties can decide that every state should have a primary election rather than a caucus. The parties now control the primary election process. The parties can also decide on a fairer system of regional primaries that are rotated every four years.

If the political parties will not reform the process, Congress should pass legislation reforming the primary election system. The U.S. Constitution provides that states decide the "time, places and manner of holding election for Senators and Representatives...." However, the Constitution also provides that "Congress may at any time by law make or alter" regulations of the states for holding elections. Article I, Section 4. Therefore, Congress clearly has the authority to outlaw caucuses as a method for holding elections. Congress also has the authority to set up a system of regional primaries with a rotating plan giving each region a chance to participate in the process of electing the President of the United States.

By Joel D. Joseph

Rate It | View Ratings

Joel Joseph Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

CEO of California Association for Recycling All Trash, www.Calrecycles.com and CEO of Genuine-American Merchandise & Equipment, www.genuine-american.com, manufacturers of tennis equipment in the USA (Tennis Wellbow, Good Vibe vibration (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Trumps and Jared Kushner Cheated Their Way into Elite Colleges

Outsourcing Obamacare

Red Nose Day Gives Black Eye to Walgreens and NBC

Shame on Ralph Lauren and the US Open

Great American Products to Buy Labor Day Weekend

U.S Trade Deficit Causes Income Inequality

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend