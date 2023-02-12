The Inherent Sadism Of American Police Is In The Acronym

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

The Inherent Sadism Of American Police (I.S.A.P) can be found in the very acronyms that it uses to describe itself. One cannot turn on a television (which I rarely do) and not see some cop pointing a gun at someone; and the majority of the U.S. populous loves it. The United States is a nation that glorifies violence, particularly police violence. Then, it feigns surprise, wonderment and sometimes disgust when the vicarious becomes reality. Of course, it is all equine excrement, for one just look no further than the very acronyms that police themselves use to describe their general sadism and anti-black thuggery. The recent murder of Tyre Nichols was my inspiration to write this column.

S.C.O.R.P.I.O.N.

"Scorpion", which stands for "Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods" was a 50-person unit with the mission of bringing down crime levels in particular areas. The five uniformed thugs (I have given them the moniker The Django Five) that murdered Tyre Nichols were members of this "elite" unit. Scorpion was known for abject brutality and has had numerous complaints lodged against it over a long period of time. So many, in fact, that no one truly knows the exact number as the Memphis Police Department has been less than forthcoming with the information though it should be a matter of public record. Subsequent to the murder of Tyre Nichols, Memphis Police said it would "permanently deactivate" the unit. Again, this was not the first time the Scorpion unit had attracted controversy.

Actual scorpions are aggressive insects that use their pincers to restrain and kill prey, or to prevent their own predation. The venomous sting is used for offense and defense. Scorpions are not noted for being neighborly or friendly and people tend to not want them in their houses or nearby.

S.W.A.T.

When I was a child visiting my grandparents in Kansas for the summer, I use to marvel at the deadly accuracy my grandmother had with a fly-swatter. I mean, a fly, or mosquito, could land on the back of her shoulder while she was in the middle of a conversation and she would, in a sort of reverse backhand, come over her shoulder and dispatch that bastard and never break her sentence. It was a marvel to behold. As a young cadet in military school I received more than a few "swats". Commander Tuggle had a wooden fraternity paddle from Annapolis that he had drilled holes into and as it passed through the air, to your ass, it would whistle. Point being, swatting things essentially means that pain, or worse, is imminent for the subject of the swat. Virtually every police department in the United States has a S.W.A.T Team (Special Weapons And Tactics) and they are adored by all; or so it seems. There have been countless television programs and movies glorifying these homicidal maniacs.

The name/acronym for the "elite" unit known as SWAT came from non-other than the sadistic, racist former police chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, Daryl F. Gates subsequent to the Los Angeles "riots" in the mid-60's when he was a lieutenant in the department. During his reign of terror, Chief Gates was responsible for the murder of countless Black People in the United States. In 1982, Gates said that "blacks might be more likely to die from chokeholds because their arteries do not open as fast as they do in 'normal people'". Daryl Gates was also responsible for a myriad of other sadistic statements and "innovations" including LAPD's "Battering Ram" which was used almost exclusively against black residents. Click Here

C.R.A.S.H.

The term "crash" means to "hit another vehicle or large object violently, to break or go to pieces with violence and noise, to fall, land, or hit with destructive force". C.R.A.S.H., however, is an acronym used by the, once again, notorious Los Angeles Police Department that means Citizens Resources Against Street Hoodlums. The number of people murdered and abused by crash is still unknown, but there were many. Some of the members of CRASH were: Chief Daryl Gates (of course), Sgt. Brian Liddy, Ruben Rojas (a Temple Street gang member), Gerald Chaleff (former president of the L.A. Police Commission), and Detective Mike Hohan. CRASH was mainly run out of LAPD's Rampart Division and led to one of the largest "scandals" in policing history.

The Rampart scandal involved widespread police corruption in the Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums (CRASH) anti-gang unit of the Los Angeles Police Department's Rampart Division in the late 1990s. More than 70 police officers either assigned to or associated with the Rampart CRASH unit were initially implicated in various forms of misconduct, including unprovoked shootings, unprovoked beatings, planting of false evidence, stealing and dealing narcotics, bank robbery, perjury and the covering up of evidence of these activities. Due to the criminal activities, publicized brutality and corruption of CRASH, the "elite" unit was disbanded in 2000.

S.T.R.E.S.S.

Stress is defined as "pressure or tension exerted on a material object; a state of mental or emotional strain or tension resulting from adverse or very demanding circumstances".

From 1971 until 1974, the Detroit Police Department formed an "elite" unit known as STRESS. Stress was an acronym for Stop The Robberies, Enjoy Safe Streets (STRESS). STRESS was created to reduce crime in Detroit and used decoy units targeting Black Men in the United States. It led to the deaths of twenty-four men, twenty-two of them Black Men in the United States, over the course of three and a half years.

The 1973 mayoral election in Detroit pitted the Black community against the police department. After a crowded primary, the two general election opponents were John Nichols, the DPD commissioner running on a pro-STRESS and crime crackdown platform, and Coleman Young, a Black Man in the United States state senator and critic of DPD racism, brutality, and political repression of civil rights activism. Nichols ran a hard-right campaign aimed at the city's dwindling white residents, acknowledging that "some people say that if I'm elected we will have a police state" and declaring that "it's necessary to be tough if you're going to clean up this city." Coleman Young campaigned on a platform of "law and order, with justice" and promised that when elected he would immediately abolish STRESS, fire John Nichols, and clean up the police department. Young repeatedly labeled the DPD a "racist" organization and called STRESS "an execution squad rather than a law enforcement squad." In a racially polarized election, in a city approaching a Black majority, Coleman Young narrowly defeated Nichols and then abolished STRESS soon after he was inaugurated. To this very day, Black Men in the United States that live in Detroit recount horrific encounters with STRESS (no pun intended). I know, I have spoken to some of them.

H.U.R.T.

The definition of the word hurt means to "cause physical pain or injury". HURT is also an acronym used by jails throughout the United States of an "elite" group of officers known as the Housing Unit Response Team. Anyone that wishes to see unbridled police abuse need only visit any county jail in a large county. Most county lock-ups refuse to install cameras, violate federal law regarding the inmate grievance process and retaliate against those inmates who dare exercise the process; brutally, administratively and punitively so. Unlike the recent and infamous videos of police brutality/criminality, no one sees the ignoble viciousness perpetrated in U.S. jails by custodial staffers.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).