The Hermetic Symbolism of The Sumerian Hand Bag



Hand Bag comparison

The handbag is a symbolic correspondence we can find among depictions of Sumerian Gods, Mesoamerican reliefs, symbolic stones at Gobekli Tepe, India, and beyond. The Handbag symbolism is on one level symbolic for development of civilization through agricultural fostering of natural systems. The Sumerian Gods are said to hold a bag of pollen for pollinating the date palm to enhance its production of food.

For a wonderful exoteric lesson of the Sumerian Bag demonstrated in reliefs of Gods and the similarity to other bags and symbolism the world over do read this extensive overview of the symbolism demonstrated in Sumerian stone work/art see this article: Click Here



As with any symbolism of any depth there is going to be the immediate differentiation of the esoteric and exoteric symbolic aspects and there often is multiple sets of symbolism within the primary differentiation. Here we can see through exploring history that the exoteric aspect of the bag as a symbol of the leadership being related to gods of generation and pollination, and the people are as a beekeeper's bees and a date farmer's dates and trees so as to generate from pollination of idea to fruition.



The esoteric symbolism can be a whole lot more fun, especially when pertaining to the ultimate esotericism; the inner work of self-development. What is this hand bag symbolic for? What is inside? With many such esoteric questions we can find the simplest most likely answer internally, in the self, as the self. The hand bag is you. You are your own king or queen of individuation and it is up to you to develop from pollination to fruition.





~Excerpt From The Tao of Thoth