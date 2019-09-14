The Extreme Deregulation of The Nuclear Industry By Trump Is Setting Up A Nuclear Accident Soon

The old Decaying Fermi Reactors on Lake Michigan Photo Courtesy NRC



Decrepit Old Fermi Nnuclear Plant On Lake Michigan

Decrepit 56 Year Old Fermi Nuclear Plant On Lake Michigan An Old Plant that has 3 Reactors and has had 2 Nuclear Breaches.

Authoritarian Neoliberalism

Authoritarian Nuclear Neoliberalism

America is very is in serious danger of one or more nuclear accidents, soon.

Democracy is on a thin line.. America is sick from industrial poison and a systemic collapse in the regulation of the nuclear industry and upkeep of nuclear reactors . The growing dangers of a nuclear accident in America are unprecedented. People are deluding themselves, if they think things can go on the way they are ...

Reactors in America have little supervision of safety oversight any more, thanks to the overlord's obsession with authoritarian neoliberaliam and this insane, man's chaotic, destructive interpretation of authoritarian neoliberalism.

This administration has lunatically taken away the supervision, regulation, and monitoring of nuclear power plant safety, needed to prevent a Chernobyl or Fukushima in America, in any one of the dangerous reactors, here in the near future. It should be of utmost concern, considering the condition of the plants in America and dangerous changes in weather.

The authoritarian neoliberalism model, that is being thrust upon us, is as bad, or worse than overt fascism, in our current state of ecological decline and post-Fukushima, nuclear danger. We are not being told what is going on and government is captured by corporate interests, that put us all in grave danger from nuclear catastrophe .

Nuclear plants in America, are now like independent energy company fiefdoms, run according to the dangerous whims of individual companies, like the ones in the Ukraine. Groups of technicians in the Ukraine were recently found dangerous tying up the computers of a nuclear plant in the Ukraine , with bitcoin manipulations and drinking and partying with prostitutes in a nuclear plant. Nuclear plant safety and supervion has been extremely deregulated and limited, in the Ukraine, since change of regimes from Russia to the current corrupt regimes dominating the Ukraine . The Ukrainian nuclear plants have had many reactor mishaps and are as close as the USA is under Trump, to a major nuclear accident. There are many more reactors in America than the Ukraine.

How ironic in the country of Chernobyl's origin.

That is the way it is in the USA under Trump's neoliberal authoritarian deregulation and, absolute ending of any pretense of supervision of the safety of any nuclear reactors in America.

Dangerous reactors on the verge of collapse and deregulation of safety monitoring of the rest, that will lead to nuclear mayhem. Mandated by the capricious insanity, deregulation frenzy, of this insane president.

