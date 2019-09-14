 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Extreme Deregulation of The Nuclear Industry By Trump Is Setting Up A Nuclear Accident Soon

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment

The old Decaying Fermi Reactors on Lake Michigan Photo Courtesy NRC

Decrepit Old Fermi Nnuclear Plant On Lake Michigan
Decrepit Old Fermi Nnuclear Plant On Lake Michigan
(Image by nrc)   Details   DMCA

Fermi Reactors on Lake Michigan Photo Courtesy NRC

Decrepit 56 Year Old Fermi Nuclear Plant On Lake Michigan An Old Plant that has 3 Reactors and has had 2 Nuclear Breaches.

.detroitnews.com/amp/39694503

Authoritarian Neoliberalism

Authoritarian Nuclear Neoliberalism

America is very is in serious danger of one or more nuclear accidents, soon.

Democracy is on a thin line.. America is sick from industrial poison and a systemic collapse in the regulation of the nuclear industry and upkeep of nuclear reactors . The growing dangers of a nuclear accident in America are unprecedented. People are deluding themselves, if they think things can go on the way they are ...

Reactors in America have little supervision of safety oversight any more, thanks to the overlord's obsession with authoritarian neoliberaliam and this insane, man's chaotic, destructive interpretation of authoritarian neoliberalism.

This administration has lunatically taken away the supervision, regulation, and monitoring of nuclear power plant safety, needed to prevent a Chernobyl or Fukushima in America, in any one of the dangerous reactors, here in the near future. It should be of utmost concern, considering the condition of the plants in America and dangerous changes in weather.

The authoritarian neoliberalism model, that is being thrust upon us, is as bad, or worse than overt fascism, in our current state of ecological decline and post-Fukushima, nuclear danger. We are not being told what is going on and government is captured by corporate interests, that put us all in grave danger from nuclear catastrophe .

Nuclear plants in America, are now like independent energy company fiefdoms, run according to the dangerous whims of individual companies, like the ones in the Ukraine. Groups of technicians in the Ukraine were recently found dangerous tying up the computers of a nuclear plant in the Ukraine , with bitcoin manipulations and drinking and partying with prostitutes in a nuclear plant. Nuclear plant safety and supervion has been extremely deregulated and limited, in the Ukraine, since change of regimes from Russia to the current corrupt regimes dominating the Ukraine . The Ukrainian nuclear plants have had many reactor mishaps and are as close as the USA is under Trump, to a major nuclear accident. There are many more reactors in America than the Ukraine.

How ironic in the country of Chernobyl's origin.

That is the way it is in the USA under Trump's neoliberal authoritarian deregulation and, absolute ending of any pretense of supervision of the safety of any nuclear reactors in America.

Dangerous reactors on the verge of collapse and deregulation of safety monitoring of the rest, that will lead to nuclear mayhem. Mandated by the capricious insanity, deregulation frenzy, of this insane president.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Nick Hashimoto Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

PhD Biologist. Retired College Professor. Expert on Radionuclide Toxicology. Field Biologist. I have visted the Ukraine post Chernobyl and Japan Post Fukushima. I am a strong Fan of Helen Caldicott and Dr. Chris Busby. We are on the verge of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Extreme Deregulation of The Nuclear Industry By Trump Is Setting Up A Nuclear Accident Soon

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Nick Hashimoto

Become a Fan
Author 514180

(Member since Sep 10, 2019), 1 articles, 1 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Who will standup to nuclearcide in our greatest time of need?

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 at 3:15:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 