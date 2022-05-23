The Dis-Ease of Racism: Monkeypox?

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Before we get down to the monkey business of Monkeypox, and thus the title of this treatise, we must first explore some monkey language. That is no monkey shine, and I am not monkeying around. I apologize (not) should I appear to be monkeyish. Perhaps it is my nature.

Monkeys are found on five of the seven continents; the four largest, including the isthmus of Central America. Monkeys are found in Japan, Borneo and Spain. Brazil has the highest population of monkeys and the highest diversity of primates. Somehow, and surely through some strange cosmic machination, Africa and, thusly, black people are always associated with monkeys. How quaint.

There was a popular "novelty" dance in the early 1960's called the The Monkey. What is now known as "R&B", used to be known as "Race Records". During this time R&B artist Major Lance had a hit song named "Monkey Time" within months, R&B act The Miracles had a hit song named "Mickey's Monkey". In homage, I have played both songs whilst dancing The Monkey simultaneously staring at a photograph of Michael Jackson and his chimp pal "Bubbles". Are you laughing yet? I hope not, because this is not, even remotely, meant to be funny. Be mindful what was happening at the time in terms of the so-called civil rights movement; and while you are doing that understand that the producers, managers, record companies and anyone else that green-lit a musical act was entirely European-American/European (white).

Anyone that has managed to get this far in this column without laughing and has read this far possesses the intelligence to comprehend what is about to go down, here. As for madmen and idiots, I am not interested in their audience. If you are reading this it is because you are supposed to be. If it weren't so tragic, it would be funny.

There were two main reasons that my African ancestors were forbidden to learn to read and write a language that was alien to them. The two reasons were both strategic and tactical. The first reason was that the languages were complex and ranged from Arabic to Swahili. There was Somali, Berber, Amharic, Oromo, Igbo, Hausa, Manding, Fulani, Yoruba and others. The sounds and phonetic structure of these languages were beyond the comprehension and linguistic capacity of the Europeans. It would be extremely dangerous for these Africans to communicate in a manner that the European was incapable of understanding given what he had done, and was doing, to them. The second reason is as simple as the first (perhaps moreso) and that is the universal fact that knowledge and information is a weapon. This was peculiar to only the Africans kidnapped and brutalized. Even my Original American (so-called Native American) ancestors were taught to read and write English. Though, granted, they had no desire to for the most part which is why their languages did not disappear from them entirely; but their circumstances were very different than that of the enslaved African.

The AIDS virus invaded the planet in the early 1980's. Since that time, it has killed tens of millions of people. AIDS came from monkeys in Africa. AIDS caused a great deal of public fear and panic.

The Ebola virus invaded the planet a few years ago. It killed thousands of people. Ebola came from fruit-bats in Africa. Whenever I think of Ebola, I think of the wood ebony. Perhaps I am just overcome by "Ebonics". News coverage was wall-to-wall. There were 11 cases in the United States, two people died. Ironically, both victims were Black People in the United States and medical doctors. The Ebola virus caused a great deal of public fear and panic

The Black Plague (no, the other one) came from Africa according to scientists reviewing "both genetics and circumstantial historical accounts although the dating of its arrival remains to be confirmed". The Black Plague was also known as the Black Death and the Bubonic Plague. I wonder if bubonic is a close relative to Ebonics; one never knows.

The Spanish flu virus struck from 1918 to 1920. It is estimated that the Spanish flu killed almost 20 million people. However, the "Spanish" flu came from the United States according to most scientists and epidemiologists.

The Covid Virus invaded the planet three years ago. It continues its invasion; mutating and morphing from time to time. Covid, like Bird Flu and SARS, comes from China because Chinese people eat bats. Covid alone has killed millions of people. Oddly enough, the country with the most deaths per capita and managed the pandemic the poorest is the United States. Black People in the United States have suffered a disproportionate level of mortality. The Covid virus, or the pathetic response to it, has caused an unprecedented level of fear and panic. It has disrupted the national economy in ways that may never be repaired and caused societal consequences that will last for generations.

Now we have Monkeypox which, quite naturally, comes from Africa. Yep, Monkeypox. Monkeypox is sure to cause fear and panic. That is certainly unfortunate given that the United States is reeling from the devastation of Covid, staring at an economic meltdown, domestic chaos and a world on the brink of massive conflict. The timing couldn't be worse, could it? Too bad, here cometh yet another malady from some non-palefaces to victimize the innocent U.S population.

Aside from outright murder and genocide of both my African and Original American ancestors, many millions of them died due to diseases that the Europeans carried. Some of those diseases had names, some did not; many of them sexually transmitted. Throw in rape and you get a bunch of dead folks. But one thing is most certain and that is the European takes no ownership, in either name, deed nor origin. When European-Americans look soever wistfully at their wig-wearing founding fathers, I wonder if they know that there was a reason those dudes were wearing wigs (aside from some Hooveresque tendencies). They were wearing wigs because they were infested with syphilis, which caused their hair to fall out.

By the time I graduated from high school, I had taken three years of German and several years of Latin. Knowing the value of deciphering the code, I demanded that my youngest child who is a recent college graduate that I raised entirely alone, take three years of Latin in high school. However, she one-upped me, because she took a year of Swahili in her Junior year of college. I admire the brat for that and am very pleased that she truly understands the weapon of language; she knows how to use it and she knows when she is getting hit with it. If I could do one thing for Black People in the United Sates it would be to get them to have this same understanding. For, if they did, the landscape would immediately change.

Just like the dance, the songs, the derisive colloquialisms and the national imagery, Monkeypox descends at a time when Black People in the United States are being attacked and vilified beyond the normal. And just like it was not a coincidence then, it is not a coincidence now. It is also very, very politically convenient in terms of subliminal queueing, fear and public distraction. The unstupid better be wondering, and I am sure they are, what is really going on? I trust we will soon see.

Hopefully, you know what just happened to you.