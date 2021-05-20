The Democratic Party's Big Mistake ─ Support for Israel

Followers of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer found guilty of murdering George Floyd, are chauvinists. No country on the planet houses more chauvinists than Israel, where a large majority of the populace favors the everyday strangling of the Palestinian people.

Democratic institutions, in Great Britain, Germany, France, Spain, and the United States, strongly condemn venomous white nationalism and take no action against its principal advocate ─ the Israeli Knesset. The Democratic Party does not factor into its decisions the effect on voting patterns due to the alliances between the reactionary political parties in Israel, which are a majority in their electorate, and the religious right and Trump supporters in the United States. Big mistake, and a neglect that will eventually serve to defeat the democratically oriented western governments. Why will this happen?

The Democratic Party poses itself as the protector of human rights, guardian of equal rights, defender of religious persuasions, supervisor of fair immigration policies, keeper of a liberal world order that guards against genocide, ultra-nationalism, and militarism. Yet, it ardently supports an Israel that oppresses the Palestinians, denies them equal rights, places its own religion before other religions, has the most discriminatory immigration policies, is bringing about the genocide of the Palestinian people, and is one of the most nationalist and militarist nation in the world.

An apparent hypocrisy of the Democratic Party makes it anathema to the U.S. electorate, losing voters who prefer conviction to hypocrisy, isolating the electorate left that will not compromise with party policies on human rights and Israel, and disabling voters that would rather stay home than vote for a deceitful political party.

By not confronting Israel, the Democrats place Israel in a commanding position on the international stage, making it an example of successful ultra-nationalism, which excites, encourages, and augments the ranks of ultra-nationalists and militarists in all western nations. Israel represents everything the white nationalists desire - dominant ethnicity, extreme nationalism, militarism, biased immigration policies, and chauvinism. Democratic Party policies toward Israel give approval to the Trump-led factions that benefit from the policies.

Arguments that Israel serves as a support for America's presence and policies in the Middle East are refuted by Israel's unilateral actions that counter U.S. policies, Israel's attack on the USS Liberty during the 1967 Israeli-Egyptian War, Israel's alliance with apartheid South Africa, Israel's settlement activities, Israel's violation of UN Resolutions, and Israel's relations with America's principal adversary, China.

In 2015, Shanghai International Port Group Company contracted with Israel's Transportation Ministry to renovate and run Haifa's commercial port, which prompted objections from the US government in 2018 ─ ships from the US Navy's 6th Fleet use an adjacent Israeli navy base. Israel refused a Trump administration request to allow the US Coast Guard to inspect the port at Haifa for Chinese surveillance capabilities.

Another factor: The U.S. grants Israel $3.8 billion a year to purchase U.S. military equipment. Studying, testing, and capitalizing on U.S. technology has enabled Israel to become the eighth largest exporter of weapons. The U.S. gives Israel funds to purchase weapons and Israel uses the funds to develop weapons and compete with its benefactor in the arms trade.

While expecting that close relations to Israel will benefit U.S. interests, the reverse has occurred ─ the U.S. obediently serves Israel's interests.

· U.S. military assistance to Israel in the 1973 Egyptian/Israel war helped turn a possible Egyptian victory into its defeat.

· U.S. sanctions against Sudan defeated a previous Israel antagonist.

· U.S. declared Hezbollah a terrorist organization, although Hezbollah's activities only counter Israel's activity against its organization.

