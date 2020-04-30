 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 8 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/30/20

The Covid-19 Pandemic Exposes Deep Flaws In America's Broken Healthcare System

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   5 comments
Author 48779
Message Margaret Flowers
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)

From Popular Resistance

Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus COVID-19
(Image by vperemen.com)   Details   DMCA

The Coronavirus Crisis Is Demonstrating Why It's Time We Replaced A System That Exists Purely For Profits With One That Puts Public Health First.

When it comes to the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths, the United States is off the charts compared to other countries. Although the USA comprises five percent of the global population, 32 percent of Covid-19 cases and 25 percent of deaths worldwide are there. By contrast, China, where the novel coronavirus originated, has one-tenth of the number of cases and deaths, despite having a population that is four times larger.

A disaster scenario is playing out across the United States, particularly in New York City where scores of refrigerator trucks have been brought in to hold the dead, hundreds of people are dying in their homes without medical attention every day, mass graves are being used to store bodies while mortuaries are overwhelmed, and health professionals lack basic personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, and dialysis machines.

Dr. Mike Pappas, a doctor there, has described the difficulties he and other health professionals are facing. The shortage of PPE means doctors and nurses are reusing masks and gowns and are sometimes working without them. They are wearing trash bags over their bodies to protect themselves and their patients from becoming infected. In an interview, Dr. Pappas spoke about the stress of not having enough staff, having to clear hallways and the cafeteria to make bed space, and the reluctance of hospital administrators to buy more ventilators.

As people in America struggle to wrap their heads around the twin crises of the rampant pandemic and collapsing economy, it is easy to blame the Trump administration for its failures to take rapid and effective action to contain the spread of infection and provide financial support. In reality, the roots of the crises precede Trump. The US would have fared poorly during a pandemic under any president.

It's The System, Stupid

The current disaster exists in large part because the US healthcare system is the opposite of what is needed. It is fragmented, discriminatory and designed for corporate profits, not the well-being of the public. Even before the pandemic, the United States had the highest number of preventable deaths compared to other wealthy nations and a declining life expectancy.

Nearly every facet of the system, which is twice as expensive as other developed countries, is designed to extract profit whether it is the hundreds of private health insurers that compete for the healthiest enrollees while avoiding those with health conditions, or the pharmaceutical corporations that charge whatever the market will bear. Even hospitals are shutting down essential departments such as obstetrics and pediatrics to make space for more lucrative areas like cardiology and orthopedics.

Two-Thirds Of US Bankruptcies Are Caused By Medical Bills

There are now more than 30 million people without health insurance. In the past five weeks, as more than 26 million people filed for unemployment benefits for the first time, five million of them lost their health insurance. The number of uninsured is expected to rise by more than 13 million by June. On top of that, tens of millions of people with health insurance can't afford care because of the thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs they must pay before their insurance benefits begin.

Even if a person has health insurance, there may not be anywhere to go for care. Over the past 45 years, as the US population grew by over 100 million, the number of hospital beds shrunk by about 600,000. Hospitals closed in rural areas because they could not bring in enough revenue to keep their doors open. Another 453 rural hospitals are teetering on the edge of closure out of the 1,844 that remain. In cities, hospitals that served poor communities for over 100 years are being shuttered to make way for luxury housing or retail space in gentrifying areas.

Another flaw that has been exposed by Covid-19 is the supply chain for goods and equipment. In February and early March, when patients went to hospitals with symptoms of the virus, there were few to no tests for diagnosis because the US chose to create its own tests rather than purchasing them from the World Health Organization. There have been severe shortages of protective gear. States have been fighting with each other to get basic kits as suppliers raise prices by as much as 1,000 percent.

This situation has made the call for a national improved Medicare for All healthcare system grow louder. If the US already had Medicare for All, many of the problems being experienced would not exist. Under the Medicare for All system, as defined by the congressional bill in the House of Representatives, every person in the US would be covered from birth to death without requiring payment before care is given.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Well Said 3   Must Read 2   Supported 2  
Rate It | View Ratings

Margaret Flowers Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Margaret Flowers, M.D. is a pediatrician from Maryland who is co-director of Popular Resistance and coordinator of Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Republican and Democratic Plans for Medicare and Medicaid Misguided: Push for Privatization Accelerates Costs and Deaths

A Proposal Designed to Confuse Public and Prevent "Medicare for All"

The Whole Damn System Is Guilty As Hell: Taking Control Of Police

Shake Off Hypnosis, See Root Causes Of Crises

Climate Crisis Connects Us, Climate Justice Demands Unity

Open Letter to MoveOn: Time To Change Course On Obamacare

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

5 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 22, 2008), 40 fans, 71 articles, 582 quicklinks, 6368 comments, 48 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Things will not change as long as the system continues to enrich the pockets of the politicians. Bribery is illegal everywhere except in the halls of Congress.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 3:09:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 69 articles, 20 quicklinks, 3656 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Dear Margaret, I enjoy your analysis, however, I have to be careful when reading you not to get burned when you make unsupported statements such as, By contrast, China, where the novel coronavirus originated...

Why do you do that? There are studies coming out that the virus in France may be different than the one in China from the one in Iran, Italy and the US. Don't fall into the Narrative by taking sides. Please stay honest and truthful.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 5:29:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Beverly Jensen

Become a Fan
Author 514915
(Member since Dec 20, 2019), 3 articles, 1 quicklinks, 15 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I wholeheartedly agree with you--and have been advocating this for 20+ years! I've been living abroad most of my life and have found the health systems of other nations (with a few exceptions where I've lived or worked) to be much more health-producing than that of the US. And a fraction of the cost!!!

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 6:28:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Robert Gormley

Become a Fan
Author 42289
(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 562 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

With all due respect to the author, this is old news.

Anyone who has dealt with the US healthcare system knows this.

There are many things that should be run as a business and healthcare is NOT on e of them. It's a classic "conflict of interests " situation.

Submitted on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:10:13 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 193 quicklinks, 4977 comments, 214 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The lack of a national, publicly-funded universal health system is a critical deficiency. But our persistent inability to set one up is itself the result of other dysfunctional aspects of American society including the corruption of our political system by powerful commercial and class interests and the American "exceptionalism" that blinds us to what we can learn from other countries. #EconomyRemake.

Submitted on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2:31:49 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 