The Cold, Harsh Reality of Texas Politics



Texas freeze

It was colder this week in San Antonio Texas than in Anchorage Alaska. Just consider the sheer insanity of that statement for a minute. Yet despite that it was colder still in Colorado City Texas. It was in Colorado City that we discovered the heart of their Mayor, Tim Boyd, was frozen over due to a lifetime of denial politics and hatred for the very people he was supposed to serve. I know in the post Trump era it is chic to think of a career in politics as an act of pure selfishness, but it really is supposed to be the opposite. The term is "public service." That is why it is so sad and stunning to see the Facebook rant from Mayor Boyd this week amidst the suffering and death gripping the Lone Star State.

"No one owes you or your family anything; nor is it the local governments responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it's your choice! The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING! I'm sick and tired of people looking for a damn hand out! If you don't have electricity you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe. If you have no water you deal with out and think outside of the box to survive and supply water to your family. If you were sitting at home in the cold because you have no power and are sitting there waiting for someone to come rescue you because your lazy is direct result of your raising! Only the strong will survive and the week will perish. Folks, God Has given us the tools to support ourselves in times like this. This is sadly a product of a socialist government where they feed people to believe that the FEW work and others will become dependent for handouts. Am I sorry that you have been dealing without electricity and water; yes! But I'll be damned if I'm going to provide for anyone that is capable of doing it themselves! We have lost sight of those in need and those that take advantage of the system and mesh them into one group!! Bottom line, quit crying and looking for a handout! Get off your ass and take care of your own family! Bottom line - DON'T BE A PART OF A PROBLEM, BE A PART OF THE SOLUTION!" - Tim Boyd

Mind you this is in the middle of the crisis, which as claimed the lives of at least 25 people who must not have been strong enough to survive. The rank arrogance of this statement is only topped by the sheer stupidity. The fact that there are people who think like this is a cancer in our society today. Expecting electricity is not looking for a handout. There is no game plan you ghoul. The man is so stupid apparently that he does not see how he espouses Darwinian survival of the fittest and follows it up with a plea that God has given us all we need for times such as these. It actually is the government's responsibility to see to the welfare of the citizenry. When news of this post came out, Boyd resigned and before you think it was an admission of fault, here are some of the portions of his second Facebook post, after he resigned:

"Please understand if I had it to do over again I would have just kept my words to myself and if I did say them I would have used better wording and been more descriptive. The anger and harassment you have caused my wife and family is so undeserved....my wife was laid off of her job based off the association people gave to her and the business she worked for. She's a very good person and was only defending me! But her to have to get fired from her job over things I said out of context is so horrible. I ask that you each understand I never meant to speak for the city of Colorado City or Mitchell county! I was speaking as a citizen as I am NOT THE MAYOR anymore. I apologize for the wording and ask that you please not harass myself or my family anymore!" - Tim Boyd

Let me first explain that when you are a Mayor, you are always speaking for the city you represent. Secondly, let me remind Mr. Boyd that God has provided everything his wife needs in times such as these. Allow me to reassure him as he reassured his neighbors - only the strong will survive! The weak Mr. Boyd? They will perish! This is not harassment Mr. Boyd. They are just your ridiculously insensitive words given back to you. Quit your whining! The people you just spit on owe you nothing but their derision. So quit crying, and stop being part of the problem

Do you think it is just Boyd? How about the Governor, Greg Abbott? He went on Fox News to blame the power failure on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Green New Deal, which is not in place anywhere, let alone Texas. No mention that it was the fossil fuel supported power grid that failed Texans so spectacularly. No mention that deregulation of the power industry in Texas is what caused this disaster. Well combined with the inane insistence to refuse to join the national power grid because you know, freedom yee-haw! Or what about Rick Perry insisting that Texans would rather suffer rolling blackouts than federal regulation of the energy industry! How about Ted Cruz who in an effort to find a better more comfortable life for his children during this catastrophe took them across the Mexican border to go to Cancun. Hope that irony is not lost on you. When he was caught, he tried lamely to pretend that he was just accompanying his daughters and planned on coming right back to deal with the hurt and pain in his state. Except of course for that nagging return ticket he had for Saturday that he had to switch to today. That is your slate of Republican Texas leaders this week. Boyd is just the most honest of them. Arrogant and stupid, but seemingly honest. The real problem is that Texans actually voted for these people. They have been convinced over decades of indoctrination that you only vote for the guy with the little "r" next to their name. The people know it. The country knows it. What is worse however, is the leaders know it. The Founding Fathers set up a brilliant system but they never considered that people would vote against their best interest.

The most honest political statement in my lifetime was made by Barack Obama caught on a hot mic in 2007, I believe in San Francisco. He was referring to voters who have simply given up on any hope that their financial situation could be bettered that they instead cling to their guns and religion. Obama was vilified for this statement but people kept taking it out of context. He was correct of course and this phenomenon continues to this day. It was on display this week in Texas as 37 + people have died so far while their Senator jetted off to Cancun and their Governor went on national television to lie about what was to blame for the disaster. That swaths of citizens are boiling snow to get water while jackasses like Tim Boyd blames them. I feel bad. I feel outraged. Most of all, I feel like when it is time to stand up and correct this mess, Texans will see the little "r" and people like Tim Boyd will wonder why he even bothered resigning.