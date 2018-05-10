Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 2 (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   4 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Clueless Left and the Future of Humanity

By       Message Dr. Glen T. Martin       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 5/10/18

Author 85322
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

The Left in the United States remains clueless. The "Left," as I am using the term, includes a broad range of perspectives ranging from those who believe that government should serve the needs of the people with respect to social security, health-care, and addressing social problems to those who believe that we need a radical transformation of the system itself if there is going to be significant change. The Right, on the other hand, defends the interests of the ruling class, the interests of wealth and power (either through ignorance or deception or both). On the Left, there are a few (very few) apparently honest politicians (like Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders) who fit into the former category of those who do not challenge the system itself, and there are even fewer who recognize that the fundamental problem is the system, requiring radical change. In general, the Left is supposed to represent the people, the Right represents the ruling class.

Most people on the Left appear to think that organizing and protesting within a hopelessly corrupt system might make a difference. They see the corruption of voter suppression. They see the corruption of gerrymandering. They see the corruption of racist, sexist, and anti-immigrant policies. They see the paramilitary suppression of blacks and minorities in the cities. They see the punitive use of the law as a "war against the poor," and they attempt to organize at the local and state levels to address these issues.

From earthobservatory.nasa.gov: Earth Matters {MID-291851}
Earth Matters
(Image by earthobservatory.nasa.gov)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

On a broader scale they may also see the domination of the industrial-military-academic complex and the relative impunity of the NRA. They see the ignorance and corruption of the electoral process, and the role of big money in destroying any semblance of democracy. And, more and more, they see one leader after another exposed for corruption. They see money laundering, buying of influence, amoral lobbying in the service of wealth and power, rampant sexual predator behavior, and the utter moral deprivation of the ruling class, from the President, to members of Congress, to the Attorney General of New York State to the Governor of Missouri.

In terms of foreign policy, the Left sees the condition of endless war proclaimed after 9/11 and many of them realize that 9/11 was an inside job designed to make that endless war happen. The Project for the New American Century document (https://www.loc.gov/item/lcwa00010308/) laid down the blueprint, which has been successfully followed almost to the letter by the so-called "deep state" that enjoys a decisive hegemony over the course of events. The opinion of the people is entirely irrelevant. No matter how many millions protested before the invasion of Iraq, the deep state remained impervious and invaded, knowing that there would be no negative repercussions for themselves.

It simply makes no difference what the public wants or believes. The threat of nuclear holocaust, which was never significantly lowered after the collapse of the Soviet Union, is back with even greater intensity, and the massive effort of the US to militarize space and control the world from this "ultimate high ground" continues unabated. Millions die in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, and Syria while the Left ineffectually attempts to organize "town hall" meetings as if this could make any difference in the grand scale of things.

- Advertisement -

The Left sees the prostitution of so-called journalism by all the major news outlets. Journalism, largely owned by major, profit-making corporations, is inevitably "framed" in the service of the system, that is, in the service of the ruling class, Even so-called respectable institutions such as the Washington Post and the New York Times prostitute themselves to this class as well as to the deep state with its endless imperialism and wars. Honest journalism becomes a rarity, and the intimidation of honest journalists escalates through government prosecutions, character assassinations by the corporate media, and other forms of intimidation.

More than four million US citizens have "security clearances," and most of their work within the government is entirely hidden from the public. Anyone breaching this deep separation between the public and the elite who rule in secrecy is subject to harassment and prosecution. The truth lies discredited in the gutter and "fake news" reigns undisputed. The propaganda of the corporate media is designed to protect the system at all costs through a dumbing down of the public so that the average citizens lives on the level of the moronic. Critical thinker Herbert Marcuse pointed this out as long ago as 1965 in his essay on "Repressive Tolerance."

All the while, climate collapse progresses in leaps, the nexus of ecosystem problems affecting one another and portending ever-greater disasters, beyond all predictions or expectations. Environmental groups struggle to stop pipelines, or to ban fracking, or to prevent drilling along the coasts, or to protect engendered species. All to little avail. There is simply no way our planetary environment can be protected through these local actions. Greenpeace, like 350.org, Earth First, the World Wildlife Fund, and all such organizations, are failing to protect our planetary ecosystem. Both planetary environmental disaster and massive endless war will inevitably define the future of the 21 st century, that is, if we do not wipe ourselves out first through nuclear holocaust.

None of these problems I have listed can be addressed in these ways; nor will our planet have a credible future beyond the next few decades, because the problems are all interrelated manifestations of a global system. We cannot solve any one of them without solving them all. At the very least, the "radical" Left sees that the problem involves the global capitalist system itself, and that the solution requires system change. However, by and large, their conception of the world system remains seriously truncated.

They fail to understand that the global capitalist system is inseparably linked to the worldwide system of sovereign nation-states, that these two together inseparably form our broken, self-destructive world system. As social-scientist Christopher Chase-Dunn put it: "the state and the interstate system are not separate from capitalism, but rather are the main institutional supports of capitalist production relations" (Global Formation, 1998, p. 61). If we want a future on this planet, we must overcome both global capitalism and the system of sovereign nation-states. We will only have a future if we unite, first and foremost, as human beings and construct a global public authority representing the common good of us all through a democratic unity in diversity.

The immense energies of the millions of people on the Left that I described above are all directed to addressing the symptoms of the disease, not its causes. The cause of our problems is our lack of holism, our refusal to overcome our imaginary national boundaries and our compulsive competitive greed to possess more money or goods than the next person, or the next county, or the next country. The most fundamental reality of our situation is that we are all human beings, having evolved over many millennia on the Earth, that we are all fundamentally the same, and that our sameness is expressed in a wonderful diversity of races, colors, backgrounds, cultures, religions, nationalities, and personalities.

- Advertisement -

Unless we truly unite, and end both capitalism and the system of militarized sovereign nation-states, we will not survive the 21 st century in any credible fashion. This idea may at first sound "utopian" in the negative sense of this phrase, until one realizes that thoughtful people have been calling for this transformation in large numbers since at least World War One, and that today all around the world there are millions who support this transformation, many of whom are organized into major democratic world federalist organizations like the World Constitution and Parliament Association (WCPA).

What is truly utopian in the negative sense is to bury our heads in the business of organizing, demonstration, and protests without seeing how ineffectual all this is without fundamental system change. The uniting of humanity may at first appear "utopian," until one realizes that the world already has a Constitution for the Federation of Earth, which is a brilliant document ready for democratic ratification by the people and nations of Earth (www.earth-constitution.org).

The solution to our lethal problems, heading rapidly toward the extinction of humanity, is to democratically elect a global public authority in the form of a World Parliament that represents the common good of the people of Earth. This common good includes ending war, disarming the nations, protecting universal human rights, establishing a sustainable global economy, and ending extreme poverty for all the people of Earth. The Earth Constitution creates a global public authority over both the nations and the gigantic capitalist corporations and subjects them to the rule of enforceable law.

There is no other way to control them and to establish true system transformation to the unity in diversity of human beings everywhere. International law, so-called, is a joke, ignored by militarized nation-states; universal human rights are similarly a joke, for militarized sovereign nation-states are the only ones entrusted to enforce them in today's system. Environmental protection and sustainable development? Again, the recently agreed upon UN Sustainable Development Goals are a self-delusional joke, because it is sovereign nations who are expected to fulfill them, and sovereign nations can ignore them or simply withdraw, as the US did under Trump.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Glen T. Martin is professor of philosophy and chair of the Peace Studies Program at Radford University in Virginia. President of the World Constitution and Parliament Association (WCPA), the Institute on World Problems (IOWP), and International (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Moral Collapse of U.S. and Global Society- and the Necessary Conditions for Rebirth

Climate Marches May Well Promote, Not Prevent, Climate Collapse

Empire of Chaos meets Global Dracula: Trashing Democracy: What is Our Way Out?

NSA Spying, Secrecy, and the Totalitarian Threat

The Left Needs a Vision: A Response to Chris Hedges, Sheldon Wolin, and Pepe Escobar

Trans-Pacific Partnership versus National Sovereignty: A False Dilemma

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Tom Calarco

Become a Fan
Author 506489

(Member since Aug 29, 2016), 6 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Glen:


While I agree with your analysis of the situation, your solution is so pie-in-the-sky improbable that it's difficult to take it seriously. Nothing is going to end capitalism by the end of this century. The mindset of the planet believes in it and most everyone is part of it, whether they be workers at the lowest level sweeping floors to CEOs of major corporations. People need to be re-educated for this to happen, and it will take many generations to develop a world-wide consensus. It's nice to dream but what you're offering here is just that, at least for the foreseeable future.

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 3:23:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Jill Herendeen

Become a Fan
Author 18898

(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 20 fans, 1 articles, 2827 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Picky point: NOBODY in any position of power in the US gov't--certainly not in Congress--is "left", except, perhaps, purely by contrast with the regressives. Even Bernie barely makes it as far left as "center" by the standards of first-world nations. The reason for this is not that The Left is clueless, except about the crucial problem, which is that our votes get "counted" in secret; and everyone (except our "representatives" on BOTH sides of the aisle, of course, who so studiously fail to represent our wishes) is clueless about THAT. The scope of the fraud fomented by electronic vote-flipping dwarfs all other vote-suppression tactics combined by orders of magnitude, so much so that the others probably exist mostly as a distraction from the resounding silence surrounding electronic vote-flipping. Meanwhile, most of the rest of the industrialized world manages to have social democracy...

How are we supposed to elect a decent World Parliament when we can't even elect a decent Congress?

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 3:47:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Maggie Zhou

Become a Fan
Author 511362

(Member since May 10, 2018), 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This article appears to be wolf in sheep's clothing, to hoodwink the left.

I actually looked at the Constitution for the Federation of Earth document he's pushing here.

1. It does NOT abolish capitalism at all, it establishes a world super government that would be the final fulfillment of a world empire. No mention at all about redistribution of wealth or capital.

2. The word "transparency" does not appear even ONCE in the whole constitution. The world government will have supreme power over the entire world, and without built in transparency and aggressive citizen oversight structure, it's a monster.

3. It abolishes the ownership of all weapons, yet has a whole chapter on enforcing its laws and rule, involving the police using suitable weapons to arrest anyone breaking its laws. In other words, the world empire will have the absolute monopoly of fire power and violence, no citizens can ever overthrow its rule which is guaranteed to be tyrannical given the complete lack of oversight.

This is in fact the NEW WORLD ORDER that those on the right has been talking about. They've been able to divide and conquer the masses along left/right and a myriad other lines. The world govt is the consolidation of the ruling elites of present nation states. It's an ultimate police state dystopia.

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:08:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Rick Kincade

Become a Fan
Author 84503

(Member since Dec 10, 2012), 2 fans, 337 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Maggie Zhou:   New Content

"We will only have a future if we unite, first and foremost, as human beings and construct a global public authority representing the common good of us all through a democratic unity in diversity." When I read this in the article I had the same thoughts you expressed so well. The elite are professionals at co-opting anything good and turning it to their advantage by owning the media and the politicians. One world government is a terrible idea. Having the huge USA is a bad idea and it should be split up into parts not become a part of one world government.

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:41:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 