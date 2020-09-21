The Civil War is Scheduled to Begin on November 3rd... Podcast with Lawrence Wilkerson

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Republished from The Analysis

Steve Bannon Says War Begins on Nov. 3rd - a podcast with Col. Lawrence Wilkerson

Steve Bannon says only in-person voting should be counted on Nov. 3rd, and there will be a "war" to "stop Biden from stealing" the election. Larry Wilkerson says Trump's forces are creating conditions for violence in the streets if he is defeated. AOC calls on people to get organized to defeat Trump as part of a larger battle for survival. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson joins Paul Jay on theAnalysis.news podcast.